Newsmax Surpasses 25 Million Social Media Followers

Company Sees Record-Breaking Audience Growth in Key Platforms

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") today announced a major milestone in its digital expansion, surpassing 25 million followers across all social media platforms.

Newsmax continuous and significant growth in social media followers – up 25% from a year ago – underscores the brand’s accelerating reach and deepening engagement with audiences nationwide.

The Company reported 25.4 million total social media followers, driven by strong growth across nearly every platform.

This milestone comes alongside record-setting audience metrics, including 104.18 million in Q1 2026 Facebook user reach-a 44% increase quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 119% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025.

The Company noted that this marks the largest Facebook reach in Newsmax history.

"This growth shows that Newsmax is truly touching a nerve with audiences," said Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax. "We are continuing to execute on our strategy to reach all people on all platforms, and the results speak for themselves."

Newsmax’s social media expansion reflects sustained momentum across both established and emerging platforms:

Facebook: 6.2 million followers (+22% since June 2025)

YouTube Live: 2.6 million followers (+8%)

Truth Social: 6.9+ million followers (+61%)

Twitter/X: 3.7+ million followers (+7%)

Instagram: 2.2 million followers (+13%)

Gettr: 1.5 million followers (+25%)

TikTok: 188,000+ followers (+52%)

This widespread growth highlights Newsmax’s ability to connect with audiences across diverse demographics and content ecosystems, from traditional social giants to emerging alternative platforms.

Beyond social media, Newsmax continues to see strong performance across its broader digital footprint.

The Newsmax App has now surpassed 13 million downloads, reflecting growing demand for direct-to-consumer streaming access to the network’s programming.

The Newsmax App allows users to easily access the free Newsmax2 streaming channel, Newsmax.com, as well as the Newsmax+ paid service offering the regular Newsmax channel.

Combined with its social reach, these figures illustrate a rapidly expanding, multi-platform media presence that allows Newsmax to engage audiences wherever they consume content.

The Company attributes its growth to a combination of timely news coverage, opinion programming and a strong connection with viewers seeking fresh perspectives in the media landscape.

"Passion for our brand remains incredibly strong," Ruddy added. "We’re seeing audiences actively seek out Newsmax across platforms, share our content and become part of a growing community that values our reporting and viewpoint."

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation’s leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major pay TV providers. Newsmax’s media properties reach more than 50 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches over 25 million combined followers. Reuters Institute has said Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

Investor Contacts

Newsmax Investor Relations

ir@newsmax.com

SOURCE: Newsmax Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire