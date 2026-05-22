Remergify and Ready Set Fund Grow (RSFG) Partner to Initiate National Municipal Tour Deploying AI Micro-Datacenters to Bypass National Grid Power Bottlenecks

Remergify, a leader in executing advanced geographic capital deployment strategies, alongside Ready Set Fund Grow (RSFG), a pioneer in verticalizing high-density edge infrastructure, today jointly announced a high-level national initiative to engage municipal economic development departments across America. The collaboration is

designed to forge public-private partnerships that pre-align city resources with a new "OZ 2.0" deployment model-integrating physical computing infrastructure with localized workforce

readiness before capital is raised and deployed.

The national tour comes at a critical structural turning point for the technology sector. A severe demand-supply imbalance in utility transmission upgrades, large power transformers, and medium-voltage (MV) switchgear has created an institutional bottleneck in the AI data center buildout. Interconnection timelines frequently stretch between 36 and 84 months, forcing operators to look for faster ways to bring capacity online without waiting for the grid to catch up.

Bypassing the Grid with Solar and Onsite Power Moats This grid constraint has shifted the entire industry toward onsite generation. Even hyperscale leaders like Elon Musk have increasingly emphasized the critical role of pairing localized solar energy generation with industrial battery storage to offset the massive power constraints facing next-generation AI clusters and EV infrastructure.

While massive, centralized real estate projects face severe equipment and permitting delays, Remergify and RSFG are deploying a verticalized, decentralized solution. By establishing localized, high-density "FishBowl" micro-datacenters directly within urban Targeted Urban Areas (TUAs), the partnership bypasses long utility interconnection queues through the immediate deployment of a 1,600-amp "Power Moat" designed to integrate onsite generation and solar-ready capabilities.

These decentralized data nodes are linked together via a private, ultra-secure Metro Ethernet network, allowing participating cities to build a unified, low-latency "Regional Data Highway".

This edge infrastructure approach provides instant compute availability, giving local communities the immediate infrastructure required to capture the wealth of the AI era.

QOZB Synergy & Workforce Innovation The intersection of local micro-datacenters and a specialized Learning Management System (LMS)-powered by Canvas by Instructure-creates a powerful engine for teaching, learning, and hands-on technical skill-building:

Direct Access to Raw Compute: Local students, creators, and entrepreneurs can run high-density AI workloads and train models on adjacent, physical GPU infrastructure rather than relying on expensive, distant cloud architectures.

High-Demand Technical Skills : The upcoming workforce gains direct exposure to cutting-edge edge computing disciplines, including liquid-cooling technology, micro-grid solar integration, high-density power distribution, and private Layer 2 network management.

QOZB Synergy & Workforce Innovation: By housing these tech-incubator ecosystems inside a Qualified Opportunity Zone Business (QOZB) framework, the partnership unlocks the full potential of the original Opportunity Zone incentive. While the first generation of zones established the foundation, this initiative uses AI as a catalyst for success-directly connecting advanced computing infrastructure to sustainable local job pipelines and measurable community growth.

Turning Policy into Performance Through City Partnerships In accordance with the "OZ 2.0" Playbook, capital does not chase maps; it chases clear, investable narratives and localized readiness. By meeting early with city mayors, planners, and Economic Development Corporations (EDCs), Remergify and RSFG are working to pre-align local zoning, permitting timelines, and municipal incentives before capital is raised and deployed.

"Most small businesses and local development projects are sometimes in the wrong order, burning massive time and capital on legal structures before validating the deal’s infrastructure reality," said Alfred Farrington II, Chief Innovation and Implementation Officer of Remergify and Co-Founder of RSFG. "By partnering directly with participating cities, we are delivering a turnkey ‘Readiness Tool’. We provide the physical power moat, the private fiber connection, and the educational infrastructure so that local communities can immediately capture the wealth of the AI era."

About Remergify

Remergify, co-founded by Stuart Fine (CEO) and Alfred Farrington II (Chief Innovation and Implementation Officer), specializes in the execution of "OZ 2.0" strategies. The firm bridges the gap between local talent, civic municipalities, and institutional capital by anchoring high-growth operating businesses within high-value real estate assets.

About Ready Set Fund Grow (RSFG)

Ready Set Fund Grow is a technology infrastructure and capital allocation firm dedicated to verticalizing AI infrastructure and EV logistics within Targeted Urban Areas (TUAs). Through its proprietary "Power Moat" and Metro Ethernet hub-and-spoke models, RSFG creates high-performance, tokenized Qualified Opportunity Funds (QOFs) that drive sustainable economic mobility and sovereign AI capabilities across the United States.

Contact:

Stuart Fine

CEO, ReadySetFundGrow

stuart@readysetfundGrow.com

SOURCE: Remergify

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