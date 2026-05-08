Sony Runs on Anime Now. Ad Tech Talent Runs to AI.

Sony Pictures Entertainment posted $9.9 billion in revenue for fiscal 2025. A flat line that looks stable until you see what’s holding it up.

Crunchyroll anime titles and the global success of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle” propped up numbers that would have sagged without them, as Variety reports. Meanwhile, the shutdown of Pixomondo, Sony’s VFX division, dragged profits down even as the topline held.

This is a story about anime becoming “load-bearing walls” holding up a legacy entertainment conglomerate.

When one format category has to offset weakness across theatrical releases and other divisions, you’re looking at structural dependency, the kind that reorients where talent flows and where investment decisions get made.

That same resource allocation pressure is showing up across advertising and news. The Trade Desk beat revenue estimates but posted its slowest growth since Covid, then lost its chief strategist to OpenAI. Lee Enterprises is adding reporters after years of cuts. Axios is publishing less and getting more traffic. The Wall Street Journal committed six months and 20 staffers to a single investigation.

Three different theories of where to put resources, all emerging at once because the old distribution of effort no longer maps to results.

Anime Is Now Load-Bearing at Sony

Sony Pictures closed its fiscal year at $9.917 billion in revenue, essentially unchanged from 2024. That flat line masks real composition shifts.

Deadline’s breakdown shows Crunchyroll’s anime catalog and the “Demon Slayer” film franchise delivered the growth needed to compensate for lower theatrical revenue elsewhere. Without anime, the number moves backward.

Operating income took a hit from the Pixomondo shutdown too. The VFX unit worked on major film and streaming projects before being closed as part of cost realignment.

Double pressure: revenue composition shifting toward a single high-performing category while cost cuts eat into profitability even when the topline holds steady.

Career Signal: Anime and adjacent global IP formats are profit engines at scale. Studios, streamers, and distributors investing in localization, licensing, and original production are building structural advantage. If you work in content acquisition, international distribution, or franchise development, this is where budget gravity is moving.

Sony acquired Crunchyroll in 2021 for $1.175 billion and has been building out the catalog and global reach since. The fiscal 2025 results validate that acquisition thesis at a time when other entertainment bets are underperforming. When a format category becomes essential to holding a $10 billion revenue line, it stops being a side play.

The Trade Desk Is Fine. That’s the Problem.

The Trade Desk reported $689 million in quarterly revenue, beating analyst expectations. Revenue grew 12% year-over-year, which sounds healthy until you realize it’s the slowest growth rate the company has posted since 2020.

Adweek’s analysis notes the deceleration comes alongside ongoing negotiations with Publicis Groupe, one of its largest agency clients.

Beating estimates while posting your slowest growth in five years creates an awkward narrative. The company is performing well relative to expectations that have already adjusted downward. The programmatic sector is maturing, and maturity means lower growth rates and tighter competition for incremental gains.

The other signal came from personnel. Samantha Jacobson, The Trade Desk’s chief strategy officer, left for OpenAI the same week earnings dropped, as Digiday reported.

Jacobson was responsible for translating product capabilities into market narrative. Her departure to an AI company reflects where top strategic talent sees the next inflection point.

AI companies are pulling senior operators out of ad tech because they’re building the infrastructure layer beneath programmatic, the models that will determine how targeting, creative optimization, and measurement work in the next cycle.

Read the room on skill adjacency. Staying in programmatic is viable. Opportunities for career advancement and compensation upside are concentrating in companies building AI tooling for advertising rather than companies operating ad exchanges.

The gap between “fine” and “where the action is” widens fast when talent flows in one direction and capital follows.

Three Theories of Editorial Investment

Three stories from the past quarter lay out competing hypotheses about where to put editorial capacity. Lee Enterprises, Axios, and The Wall Street Journal are making radically different bets.

Lee Enterprises, one of the largest newspaper chains in the country, is adding reporters after years of cuts. David Hoffmann, the billionaire investor who became Lee’s new chairman, told Poynter the company has reduced corporate overhead and redirected resources to key markets where it’s hiring journalists.

A reversal of the consolidation playbook that defined Lee for most of the past decade. The bet: more reporters producing more local coverage in markets where the company believes it can build subscriber density. The risk is execution. Adding reporters doesn’t automatically translate to subscriber growth, especially in markets where news consumption habits already shifted away from daily papers.

For journalists considering newsroom opportunities, this signals which chains are moving resources back into editorial versus continuing to extract value through cuts.

Axios is running the opposite experiment. Output dropped 22% in Q1 compared to a year earlier. Page views increased 30%.

That’s according to Press Gazette. A deliberate shift from volume to value, testing whether publishing less and focusing on higher-impact stories drives better engagement and business outcomes.

Key Insight: If less output drives more engagement, the premium shifts to story selection and execution quality over production velocity. Newsrooms that can identify the 30% of stories generating 70% of value will outperform those optimizing for volume.

Editors and reporters who operate effectively in a lower-volume, higher-stakes environment have more leverage than those trained primarily for churn.

The Wall Street Journal represents the third model: massive resource commitment to singular investigations. The paper’s recent story on Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein required six months and 20 staff members, Press Gazette reported, and faced legal threats before publication.

Investigative journalism as high-risk capital allocation. Twenty people not producing other stories for half a year. The WSJ can afford this because it operates in a financial ecosystem that still rewards this kind of journalism. Most newsrooms cannot. Investigative reporters need to be strategic about which organizations can actually support the work they want to do.

Lee’s scale bet, Axios’s efficiency play, the WSJ’s prestige investment. Shaped by very different financial constraints, but connected by the same underlying question: what does editorial investment mean when legacy assumptions about coverage breadth no longer hold?

What This Means

The pattern is reallocation under pressure. The sectors and formats where investment is concentrating are visible: anime and global IP at entertainment studios, AI tooling in advertising, and high-signal editorial models in news.

The gap between high-growth categories and everything else is widening. Career optionality depends on positioning near where resources are flowing, not where they used to be.

So pay attention to resource signals. Is the company adding capacity in your area or managing decline? Is talent moving in or out, and where are the people leaving going? Looking for your next move in media, content, or advertising? Browse open roles on Mediabistro to find opportunities at companies investing in growth categories. And if you’re hiring for editorial, strategy, or production roles, post a job on Mediabistro to reach the 110,000+ media professionals reading this each week.

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