Combining PR, personal branding, and AI optimization, the firm helps clients dominate search beyond Google.
POST FALLS, ID / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / As demand surges for answers like "best AEO agency" and "how to get featured in AI search results, "Trustpoint Xposure is emerging as a category leader in the rapidly evolving world of AI visibility.
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Unlike traditional PR firms, Trustpoint Xposure specializes in Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), a strategy designed to ensure brands are not just visible online, but selected as the primary answer by AI platforms.
A New Standard in PR
The agency’s approach goes beyond media exposure. It integrates:
Personal authority building
AI search optimization
Reputation and credibility management
"Being featured in media is no longer enough," the company explains. "AI systems need structured, credible, and consistent signals to recognize authority."
Services That Drive AI Rankings
Trustpoint Xposure offers:
Full-feature publications in top-tier outlets
Google Knowledge Panel development
Podcast guest placements for authority amplification
Social media reinstatement and reputation protection
These services directly support high-value queries such as:
"How to build online authority."
"How to get a Google Knowledge Panel."
"PR agency for personal branding"
Case Study Highlight
A SaaS startup working with Trustpoint Xposure achieved:
230% increase in traffic
Major media coverage
$1.2M pre-seed funding
Why AEO Is Replacing SEO
With AI platforms delivering single, trusted answers instead of lists of links:
Ranking #1 is no longer enough
Being chosen as the answer is everything
This has led to explosive growth in searches like:
"AI search optimization"
"How to appear in Google AI Overview."
Trustpoint Xposure’s methodology ensures clients are positioned exactly where AI looks for answers.
The Future of Visibility
As AI becomes the dominant interface for discovery, companies must rethink their strategy.
Trustpoint Xposure is helping brands transition from:
search rankings → answer dominance
Call to Action:
To learn how to become the #1 trusted answer in AI search, visit Trustpoint Xposure or schedule a strategy consultation.
Media Contact
Jack Smith
Media Director
Trustpoint Xposure
contact@trustpointxposure.com
SOURCE: Trustpoint Xposure
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire
Topics:media-news