VA Changes Speed Up VA Benefits Process, But More Work Needed

While the VA is working to process claims faster than ever, some veterans with mesothelioma could be left out. The Mesothelioma Veterans Center is working to ensure that no veterans are left behind.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) continues to expand how it awards veterans with disability compensation for serious service-connected issues, notably mesothelioma. As of April 2026, the VA is processing more benefits claims faster than ever before.

However, some veterans’ benefits claims are subject to months of delays or denials, which can cause frustration and even heartbreak. When veterans with mesothelioma are impacted, the delays can be particularly devastating since the cancer is so aggressive.

That’s where the Mesothelioma Veterans Center can be a big help to impacted veterans. The team includes VA-accredited lawyers ready to make the mesothelioma VA benefits process easier, and at no cost to impacted veterans.

Leading military publications and veterans advocacy groups note that there is a growing discrepancy in the processing of some VA claims. In February 2026, the VA reported that its number of backlogged claims – those that take many months to process – dropped to under 100,000. This was the first time the number had dipped since 2020.

The VA previously reported that in 2025, its average processing time for claims dropped to 132 days. As of April 2026, the number had slashed significantly to just 75 days on average.

Yet for some veterans, notably those who are facing mesothelioma after military asbestos exposure, it’s still too long to wait. This cancer can spread quickly, and veterans can often benefit greatly from resources offered solely through VA claims, like free or low-cost health care and disability compensation worth over $4,100 monthly.

Barriers to quickly processing claims specifically related to mesothelioma include a lack of evidence showing when, where, and how military asbestos exposure happened. The VA is required to evaluate a reasonable basis for service connections during initial reviews of a single claim to streamline the process. But even then, some may still not get benefits in a timely manner.

Organizations like the Mesothelioma Veterans Center are working to stand up for impacted veterans so they can get the essential benefits. Independent of the VA, the group’s team, led by U.S. Marine Corps veteran and VA-accredited attorney Jonathan Nelson, can more easily help veterans file for or increase their benefits.

"My role is to help when we have a veteran call into our company who is looking for VA benefits or trying to provide for his family under these difficult circumstances," says Major Nelson. "I’m there to help out and make sure that they get what they’re entitled to."

U.S. veterans with mesothelioma are almost always considered 100% disabled, making them eligible for the highest financial payouts in the lowest health care premiums. As the VA continues to speed up its claims processing, veterans deserve to work with experts like Major Nelson to get the benefits they need more easily.

Right now, Major Nelson is standing by to help veterans through the entire mesothelioma VA claims process. This includes gathering information, filing claims, obtaining medical nexus letters if needed, and ensuring maximum benefits are secured on time.

Founded in 2015 by U.S. veterans, mesothelioma advocates, and loved ones, the Mesothelioma Veterans Center is considered to be the #1 resource for proud service members facing this cancer. Visit the Mesothelioma Veterans Center official website to learn about the team’s mission and how they can assist you.

Jonathan N. Nelson

Retired U.S. Major & VA-Accredited Attorney

855-960-5029

jonathan@mesotheliomaveterans.org

SOURCE: Mesothelioma Veterans Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire