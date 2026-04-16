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Most dominant seasons in New York Knicks history

While championships often define legacy, regular-season dominance can reveal just as much about a team’s peak performance. From record-setting win totals to historically efficient offenses and suffocating defenses, these seasons represent the highest sustained levels of excellence each franchise has reached.

Stacker compiled a list of the most dominant seasons in New York Knicks history using data from Stathead. Seasons are ranked by Simple Rating System (SRS), which measures point differential adjusted for strength of schedule. Developed by Sports Reference, SRS measures a team’s average point differential while adjusting for strength of schedule, making it one of the clearest ways to compare teams across eras.

Here’s a look at the five most dominant seasons in team history.

#5. 1992-93 Season

– Record: 60-22

– SRS: 5.87 (#154 all-time SRS rank)

– Head Coach: Pat Riley

– Leading Scorer: Patrick Ewing (24.2 PPG)

#4. 2025-26 Season

– Record: 53-29

– SRS: 5.98 (#148 all-time SRS rank)

– Head Coach: Mike Brown

– Leading Scorer: Jalen Brunson (26.0 PPG)

#3. 1972-73 Season

– Record: 57-25

– SRS: 6.07 (#142 all-time SRS rank)

– Head Coach: Red Holzman

– Leading Scorer: Walt Frazier (21.1 PPG)

#2. 1993-94 Season

– Record: 57-25

– SRS: 6.48 (#110 all-time SRS rank)

– Head Coach: Pat Riley

– Leading Scorer: Patrick Ewing (24.5 PPG)

#1. 1969-70 Season

– Record: 60-22

– SRS: 8.42 (#27 all-time SRS rank)

– Head Coach: Red Holzman

– Leading Scorer: Willis Reed (21.7 PPG)