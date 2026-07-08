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Movies and TV shows casting this week in New York City

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in New York City and which roles they’re looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Penthouse

– Project type: television series

– Roles:

— Union to Portray Pedestrians **Winter Season**_filming Wed 7/8_new Faces ($231/8)

— Stand in W/ exp_hispanic Female 5’3-5’5_avail Wed 7/8 ($270/8)

— Stand in W/ exp_caucasian female_5’5-5’7_brunette_avail Wed 7/8 ($270/8)

— Non Union to Portray Pedestrians **Winter Season**_filming Wed 7/8_new Faces ($187/10)

— Men to Portray “Rough Trade”_avail Fit Thur 7/19_film Saturday 7/11_new Faces only_please Read ($231/8)

– Casting: New York City

– Learn more about the television series here

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Gordie

– Project type: television series

– Roles:

— Nu to Portray Funeral Goers with Dark Suits Tues 7/7 *Filming in Woodside, Queens* (187/10)

– Casting: New York City

– Learn more about the television series here

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Help I’M Dating in New York

– Project type: reality TV

– Roles:

— Couple (1500 )

– Casting: New York City

– Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Dexter: Resurrection S2

– Project type: television film

– Roles:

— Sag/Aftra with Car to Portray Pedestrian Wed 7/8 in Astoria NY (231/8)

— Non Union to Portray Park Goers Available Thursday 7/9, Filming Summer Season Exteriors in Manhattan ($187/10)

— Sag to Portray Park Goers Available Thursday 7/9. Filming Summer Season Exteriors in Manhattan – Mor ($231/8)

– Casting: New York City

– Learn more about the television film here

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“The Play” Season 2 – Network Comedy (Nyc)

– Project type: television series

– Roles:

— Mom in Pta Meeting (Principal: $1246 / Under 5: $500 day )

— People in Vip Security Line ($112 / 4 hours)

– Casting: New York City

– Learn more about the television series here

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Godfather of Harlem

– Project type: television series

– Roles:

— Sag/Non-union Picture Cars (1950-1968) **Works Fri 7/10** Note Car Info (SAG Rate)

– Casting: New York City

– Learn more about the television series here

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Iihos

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Living Statue/ Self Paint ($231/8 + SPECIAL ABILITY)

– Casting: New York City

– Learn more about the feature film here

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“The Woods” (Tv Show)

– Project type: television series

– Roles:

— bg_1970s Bohemian, Artsy Hip Friend of Actor, Avail Fit 7/7, Work 7/8 (Newburgh, NY) (PAID SAG BG RATES)

– Casting: New York City

– Learn more about the television series here

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What’s Your Sign?

– Project type: documentary

– Roles:

— Cancer Sun (pay not available)

— Libra Sun (pay not available)

— Gemini Sun (pay not available)

— Scorpio Sun (pay not available)

— Sagittarius Sun (pay not available)

— Pisces Sun (pay not available)

— Leo Sun (pay not available)

— Aquarius Sun (pay not available)

— Aries Sun (pay not available)

— Taurus Sun (pay not available)

— Virgo Sun (pay not available)

— Capricorn Sun (pay not available)

– Casting: New York City

– Learn more about the documentary here

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The Gilded Age – Season 4

– Project type: television series

– Roles:

— Seeking People to Portray House Maids – Cast to Fit (Non Sag Aftra Covered) ($187/10hrs)

– Casting: New York City

– Learn more about the television series here