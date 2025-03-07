Top 10 Innovative Minds Disrupting The Entertainment Space – LA Weekly

Multi-award winner Scott McCullough, an extraordinary director and filmmaker hailing from Minnesota, has etched his name into the history of cinema. Known for his unmatched talent and unwavering dedication, Scott has achieved considerable success, amassing an impressive collection of over 203 film and advertising awards. Notably, his creative genius found its height through his collaboration with music icon Prince during the pinnacle of the artist’s career. His extensive directorial skills elevated Prince’s videos to new heights of visual excellence, including “Gett Off,” “Diamonds and Pearls,” “3 Chains o’ Gold,” and “Sexy M.F.”

Recently, Scott released his first feature/non-fiction motion picture as director/cinematographer from Sony and Warner Bros. The highly-anticipated discovered concert film “Prince Live at Glam Slam” on Blu-ray from the “Super Deluxe Edition Box Set – Diamonds and Pearls” is lauded as “Best for last…Peak form” (Variety)…”Superb”…”Prince at his peak” (Classic Pop), “…real prize of the set” (The Current) among the reviews with fans praising the film as “…more authentic than Sign O’ The Times” and “…a must see”. The film was discovered after Prince’s death in his vault and never released.

Building on his past achievements, Scott has ventured into the realm of directing major motion pictures, delving into compelling narratives that address issues like shedding light on previously untold discoveries regarding PTSD during the Vietnam War era in “Captain for Dark Mornings” based on the critically acclaimed book by Shad Meshad and an effects-driven action/horror feature “INFERNAL.” This shift in focus allows him to explore profound themes and tackle societal issues with his characteristic passion and artistic vision.

Scott’s expertise extends beyond music videos, directing commercials for prestigious brands such as NASCAR, Ford, Budweiser, Pepsi, Target, General Motors, and E.A. Sports. One of the defining moments of Scott’s illustrious career came when screen legend Paul Newman requested Scott to direct his final filmed appearance, a poignant tribute to the Champ Car racing team. Additionally, demonstrating his multifaceted abilities, he was responsible for creating, writing, directing, and cinematography of Thunder Theater’s groundbreaking 70mm NASCAR experience films, “100%” and “No Bull.” These pioneering productions, showcased in the world’s largest mobile theatre, introduced cutting-edge effects that laid the foundation for the immersive 4-D experiences of the present.

Scott looks forward to not only continuing directing commercials, motion pictures but also TV shows and series projects blending drama, action, and comedy that transcend commercial expectations and offers audiences a compelling and lasting experience.