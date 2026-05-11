Matt Charney is a talent acquisition analyst, journalist, and marketing leader with nearly two decades of experience at the intersection of recruiting, HR technology, and media. He has held editorial and content leadership roles at ERE Media, Recruiting Daily, and Recruiter.com, and served as Chief Content Officer at Allegis Global Solutions. As Principal Analyst at Kyle & Co, he covers HR tech funding, M&A, and market strategy. Matt currently serves as Executive Editor at Mediabistro, where he leads editorial, partnerships, and multimedia content for the creative professionals who power the media industry. He holds a degree in Writing for Screen and Television from the University of Southern California.

I’ve been told by experienced fashion professionals (or, more accurately, a Sex and the City voiceover) that if you work in the industry long enough, you stop seeing the clothes. Not in any poetic, above-it-all sense (more like how someone who lives in LA stops noticing the Hollywood sign, except maybe if it’s a landmark for how long it’s going to take you to get home while you’re stuck in traffic).

At some point, apparently, the product – which, unlike so many media and entertainment disciplines, is both tangible and tactile – becomes essentially invisible.

What’s left, instead, is simply the infrastructure that’s as responsible for designer clothing as the fabric or the stitching: cutthroat competition and brutal corporate politics; the relentless pressure to innovate really basic, boring stuff like work slacks or casual shirts – even though, ultimately, every idea is pretty much slightly different silhouettes and a handful of ideas that get recycled every “season.”

That’s definitely not a criticism (it might be self awareness, since I pretty much only rock hoodies, jeans and baseball hats because I haven’t evolved much since middle school). It’s pretty much how every creative industry actually works – which is why fashion and the media are so inextricably intertwined.

Each recognizes some uncomfortable, but familiar, approach to peddling completely discretionary, often exorbitantly priced items and doing so in such a self-important way you’d think that walking the runway was in clinical trials as a potential cancer cure. It’s like when creatives conflate advertising with auteurship. You don’t need to be Fellini to make a decent regional fast food campaign, after all.

We are, however, in a moment that’s sort of unprecedented – where fashion, and the media, are no longer just concentric, loosely adjacent industries trading talent, aesthetic sensibilities and really good coke, but instead, are facing similarly acute, existential crises.

Consumers, particularly the Gen Z demo and, well, anyone who doesn’t have a trust fund or has to buy gas these days, are increasingly skimping on luxury goods (or getting them secondhand via myriad ecomm sites and apps).

Similarly, the spiraling cost of movie tickets and concessions might be driven by a desire to create an upscale “experience,” but in doing so, have largely limited theatrical audiences to the privileged few, while the rest of us are forced to wait for streaming (assuming we can still spare whatever ridiculous monthly fee Netflix is charging these days).

But, in Dickensian fashion, the worst of times in both industries has somehow also delivered the best of times these past few weeks. With no apparent sense of irony whatsoever, the biggest box office hit in years not involving comic book or video game outlicensing centers on a woman trying to survive inside, well, a collapsing fashion magazine.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 made a staggering $433 million dollar worldwide argument that people are deeply nostalgic for an era when the fashion business was brutal, hierarchical and somehow, still at the center of a zeitgeist that’s long since shifted from supermodels to social media influencers (Meryl, however, is timeless, as we already knew).

The week after its record-setting debut and during its second consecutive week of box office dominance, the Met Gala, meanwhile, reminded us how the other 1% live, and how we live vicariously through them, even when they look absurd. And this year’s “Costume Art” theme more or less proved that high fashion is, indeed, a museum piece – which is definitely a deeply self-reflexive theme, even if the Costume Institute’s curatorial team didn’t intend it that way.

Underneath both of these cultural touchstones, the actual fashion industry – and the film industry celebrating it – are two businesses long struggling with some very tangible turbulence: both are consolidating, contracting and automating themselves into something that increasingly rely on technology instead of talent. That “left on the cutting room floor” metaphor works in both industries, after all.

If you’ve spent any portion of your career inside the fashion industry – or as media covering said industry – then you know that despite fashion’s recent pop culture resurgence, there’s not a lot of positive news coverage (or popular sentiment) at the moment.

Off the (News) Rack: 5 Fashion Stories That Every Media Pro Should Know

So, this week’s drop might be a little depressing, but if you work in this business, you’re already acutely aware that style comes and goes with the seasons, and tastes are temporary – for an industry built on ephemera, unfortunately, these lessons are now becoming too acute for anyone attempting to tailor a career path within the fashion industry.

Still, we wanted to take a look at what’s really happening at the intersection of media, entertainment and haute couture – if only to provide some insights, and some clarity, around the current state – and future outlook – within the global fashion industry.

Here are five stories we took off the (news) rack that every media and entertainment pro needs to know in this week’s drop:

1. Nuclear Wintour: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Makes $433 Million (And It’s Kinda Depressing)

The sequel hit theaters on May 1st and immediately became one of the more economically instructive events of the year, for reasons that have nothing to do with whether Anne Hathaway still has it (she does) or whether the sequel captures what made the original work (the reviews were mixed).

According to Variety, it’s already earned $433 million globally after just two weekends, clearing the entire lifetime gross of the 2006 original in under 14 days. That’s the kind of performance that makes studio executives feel justified about almost every decision they’ve made for the past decade, except for maybe making a Joker movie as a Lady Gaga musical.

Thing is, that just might be the problem. Some industry analysts frame the film’s success less as a triumph than as a data point in a much grimmer story: IP maximization is now the operating logic of an industry that’s consolidated into a handful of debt-laden conglomerates and essentially stopped developing new material because it’s too expensive and too risky.

What DWP2 (which would also be a killer name for a hip hop collective) proves isn’t that nostalgia works – everyone already knew that. It’s that nostalgia is currently one of the only things working, which is a very narrow runway for an industry that can only make so many sequels to beloved 20-year-old comedies before it runs out of beloved 20-year-old comedies.

The film also outgrossed the original’s entire run, making it Meryl Streep’s highest-grossing film as a headliner, according to Boxoffice Pro. Mama mia, here we go again…

So, for those of you following along at home, the sequel to a film about a collapsing fashion magazine is itself a monument to the IP strategy that, in slow motion, is collapsing the film industry.

And somewhere, there’s a screenwriter with a glib look on his face appreciating that someone else got the intentional irony, because the symmetry here is way too good to have happened by accident.

Read more:The Devil Wears Prada 2 Broke The Box Office. It May Also Be The Last Great Victory for Hollywood’s IP Machine (Fortune)

Why This Matters for Your Career

If you work in entertainment or media and you’ve been watching studios double down on existing franchises while cutting development, this is confirmation, not news.

The practical read is less about the film itself and more about what the IP-maximization model means for the types of roles that survive inside it. Development executives, original content strategists, and acquisitions people are working in a shrinking part of the business; producers, marketing professionals, and talent who can take existing brands and find new audiences for them are working in the growing part.

If your background is in fashion media specifically, there’s a narrower and more immediate application. The people who built the original Prada IP (other than, you know, the ateliers in Milan) into something culturally durable enough to support a sequel two decades later were editors, stylists, and publicists who understood how to give a product an identity that outlasts its original moment.

That skill set translates directly into brand strategy, entertainment marketing, and IP development roles that the studios are actually hiring for right now. As they say, the devil’s in the details.

2. Fashion Is Art: Inaccessible, Unaffordable and A Little Too Pretentious

In case you were too busy spring cleaning at your vacation home in the Hamptons or attending a Sotheby’s auction to notice, the 2026 Met Gala went down last week, bringing together the top end of the tax bracket for an annual philanthropy that’s really just the rich people version of Halloween, from all appearances.

This year, the theme was “Costume Art,” with the dress code reminding attendees that “Fashion is Art,” which is one of those circular logic propositions that sounds profound until you stop and think about it – and it turns out, it’s as vapid as your average September Issue.

As CBS News reported, the theme accompanied the opening of the new Condé Nast Galleries at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, with nearly 400 objects included in an exhibition designed to make the case that fashion belongs in art history (sadly, Tom Wolfe’s seersucker suit and Christopher Hutchins’ ren faire hats didn’t make the display).

That’s either a genuinely interesting curatorial argument or an extremely expensive way to launder the reputation of an industry that’s had a rough few years, depending on your cynicism level. We’ll likely need a Proust Questionnaire to get to the bottom of this.

What’s more relevant for working professionals is what the institutionalization of fashion as art actually implies for careers. When an industry moves from commercial practice into cultural heritage, it tends to generate museum and archival roles, academic and curatorial positions, and a much smaller number of people making much more expensive things for much wealthier clients.

The middle-market, workaday fashion jobs (staff photographer, in-house stylist, editorial assistant, trend researcher) don’t benefit much from the haute couture-goes-to-the-museum narrative.

Read More:The Met Gala Dress Code Is “Fashion Is Art.” Is It? (The Conversation)

Why This Matters for Your Career

The Met exhibit’s reframing of fashion as art history is, unintentionally, a map of where some of the industry’s more durable career opportunities actually live.

Museum and cultural institution roles in fashion curation, archival management, and educational programming are growing, not shrinking. The opening of new dedicated galleries signals institutional investment that tends to generate hiring over multi-year timelines, which isn’t something you can say about a lot of places right now.

If your background includes any combination of fashion, media, art history, or content (and most people who’ve worked in fashion or fashion media generally understand each discipline), curatorial assistant, collections manager, and exhibition coordinator roles at major cultural institutions are worth considering.

The salaries are generally modest, but at least the sector’s relatively stable – which means that even at a lower comp, you’ll still have plenty of runway. Boom.

3. Vanity Foul: The Conde Nast Clearance Sale Raises Proustian Questions

Condé Nast has been running its own grim version of a clearance sale for about 18 months now, and it accelerated considerably in recent weeks.

Recent reports suggest that CEO Roger Lynch has quietly announced the shuttering of SELF as a standalone digital publication, along with the wind-down of Glamour’s operations in Germany, Spain, and Mexico, and the closure of WIRED Italy (Bending Spoons will no doubt acquire those distressed assets, at least).

The consolidation was framed, in glorious corporate doublespeak, as “remaining disciplined about where we invest our time and resources.” In other words, we need to save our cash instead of localizing glossy fashion spreads for the Madrid, Munich and Monterrey markets.

This follows the merging of Teen Vogue into Vogue.com in November, which Variety covered in considerable detail, including the subsequent firing of four staffers who tried to ask the head of HR what was going on. That’s one way to handle voluntary buyouts.

The Condé United union called it illegal (much like wearing white shoes before Memorial Day). The company called it employee misconduct, pointing to their 400 word, glossy employee handbook with a cover story on HSA and group health options featuring Andre Leon Talley and his cape.

Most observers, however, recognized it as exactly the kind of situation you get when a company decides the PR cost of firing people is lower than the PR cost of answering tough questions – or the potential profits realized by turning those tough questions into a feature story by Vanessa Grigoriadis accompanied by an 8 page Annie Liebowitz photo shoot.

Read More:Conde Nast Layoffs Draw Union Response: Concerns Grow Over Editorial Integrity and Diversity (Oui Speak Fashion)

Why This Matters for Your Career

Fashion media consolidation is following the same playbook as every other media consolidation, which means the skills that survive it are also the same: digital audience development, commerce-integrated content, platform strategy, and the ability to generate revenue-adjacent editorial rather than editorial that exists purely on its own terms.

The specific Condé Nast situation also illustrates something worth internalizing if you’re currently inside a similar organization: the brands being protected are the ones with the strongest commercial identity and the most direct relationship with the reader’s wallet.

Pure editorial prestige, detached from measurable audience action, isn’t a sustainable position inside any of these companies anymore.

If your role doesn’t have a clear line to either audience growth or revenue, it’s worth thinking about how to draw that line yourself before someone else decides AI can easily draw it for you.

4. Eff Stop: AI Replacing Creatives With Autofocus

Zara’s parent company Inditex has been relatively open about the fact that it’s using AI to photograph its products without booking full shoots, dressing digital models in new garments and generating campaign images before the exec team can even get back from their daily siesta.

A detailed breakdown of the numbers tells the story pretty directly: production times cut from eleven days to under 48 hours, a 35% drop in shoot costs, and an 18% lift in click-through rates on new arrivals. H&M has created AI clones of models. Zalando’s doing the same. At this point it looks less like a test and more like a new baseline.

The CEO of the Association of Photographers, Isabelle Doran, has been clear about what this means: fewer shoots equals fewer bookings for photographers, stylists, set designers, and crew, and the math gets worse the more brands adopt the same approach.

Model Alliance’s preliminary research found that an overwhelming majority of models and influencers anticipated AI would negatively affect their careers, and roughly one in five have already been asked to submit to body scans. Apparently, the digital twin is the evil one.

Why This Matters for Your Career

The transition happening in fashion photography and production is the same one that happened to stock photography, travel writing, and entry-level graphic design, and it moves faster than most people expect once it starts.

The roles that survive aren’t the ones doing work AI can replicate at scale. They’re the ones directing, evaluating, and adding context to what AI generates.

If you’re a photographer, stylist, or creative director with an existing body of work and established client relationships, the near-term opportunity is in AI direction: understanding how to prompt, refine, and art-direct AI-generated imagery at a level that justifies the budget. It’s a different skill, but it’s not an unlearnable one.

If you’re earlier in your career, the faster pivot is toward the tech side: visual AI product management, creative technology roles at fashion brands, and the growing number of positions that exist specifically to bridge the gap between what the AI can produce and what a brand actually needs (and it’s probably not more AI slop, fwiw).

Read more:It’s Time for Fashion to Get Real About AI’s Impact on Jobs (Business of Fashion)

5. Empire Waste: A Closer Look at New York’s Model Legislation

In case you missed it (and unless you work for Ford Models or the Wilhelmina Group, it’s likely), New York’s recently passed Fashion Workers Act went into effect at the end of last year, with registration requirements for modeling agencies and managers kicking in at the beginning of the year.

This legislation, enforced by the New York State Department of Labor, is the first U.S. law to impose fiduciary duties on model management companies and require explicit written consent before using a model’s likeness in AI-generated content.

It also mandates contract transparency, minimum pay standards, and anti-harassment protections for workers who are, in most cases, classified as independent contractors and therefore historically unprotected by standard labor law (California could likely balance its budget with fines from WME alone were they to pass similar legislation).

Legal analysts note that the AI consent provisions are particularly significant: a model management company that uses or authorizes the use of a model’s digital likeness without separate, explicit written consent is now in violation of New York law, with fines up to $5,000 per subsequent violation. This is surely a deterrent for an industry who famously won’t get out of bed for less than a hundred grand.

Model Alliance, which is in fact not a mid-90s Fox primetime drama, spent years organizing for the legislation, and has signaled it expects similar laws to follow in other fashion industry hubs (Paris and Milan, notably, already offer similar protections under EU privacy law).

In effect, New York has set a regulatory standard for a business that’s long played by its own rules (or no rules). It’s the epitome of model legislation. Another boom.

Read more:Fashion Workers Act New York: New Protections for Models and Agencies (Rehkatsch)

Why This Matters for Your Career

The Fashion Workers Act has a few specific implications that extend well past modeling.

First, it’s the regulatory template that’s likely to influence similar legislation covering other gig-classified creative workers (photographers, freelance stylists, editorial contributors). If you’re navigating a career made up of project-based engagements rather than staff positions, these protections are becoming increasingly relevant – and important.

Second, the AI consent provisions signal a broader regulatory direction: the ability to use a worker’s image, likeness, or creative output to train or generate AI content without compensation and consent is going to become progressively harder to do legally. This is good news if you’re a creator, actor or just a mid-tier D1 athlete.

If your work involves contracts with brands, agencies, or platforms, adding explicit AI usage language to your standard agreements isn’t complicated, and it’s rapidly becoming a baseline professional expectation rather than a negotiating point.

Fashion Weak: Toile, Trouble and Decorative Closure

Fashion, as an industry, has always been in the business of making the mundane seem new and exciting (see: menswear, hosiery, footwear). It’s currently doing the same thing to its workforce, only with more fear than flair, and a bunch more RIF-related paperwork and COBRA policies.

The consolidation of fashion media, the automation of fashion photography, and the nostalgia for the golden age of glossies effectively drove DWP2 to $433 million in box office receipts (and counting).

These audience drivers are also manifestations of an underlying dynamic that’s been reshaping the industry for over a decade: the choice of scale and familiarity over the bespoke and avant garde (RIP, Gianni).

The increase in minimum order quantity and widespread adoption of circular fashion is evidence that the industry, like everywhere else in media and entertainment, is pivoting towards a workforce model that requires fewer people doing more work with less resources – but also, AI.

The careers that should have the most staying power in the fashion industry share one common characteristic: each sits at the intersection of creative and operational execution.

Just like brand strategy roles at entertainment companies must develop lasting and lucrative IP, creative technology positions at fashion brands are replacing human production with AI-generated assets.

The workers who survive, and thrive, in this rapidly evolving landscape are equally adept at both sides of the business – which is why there’s been such a massive influx of fashion industry talent towards cultural institutions like museums and archives, which seem to be institutionalizing industry best practices like curation, visual merchandising and mise-en-scène while the business of fashion is busy rewriting those rules.

Look, no one goes into fashion wanting to do museum work; everyone wants to be a designer, a model or a stylist. But those jobs are disappearing, and if you’ve built your career at the intersection of how fashion and media effectively narrate popular culture, taste and style, then there’s likely a fit out there for you – no matter what trend cycle you’re tracking.

Eventually, you may even have to ask yourself, “What’s Gucci?”

Thanks for reading this week’s drop. The drip don’t quit – and neither do we.

Matt Charney

Executive Editor, Mediabistro