Matt Charney is a talent acquisition analyst, journalist, and marketing leader with nearly two decades of experience at the intersection of recruiting, HR technology, and media. He has held editorial and content leadership roles at ERE Media, Recruiting Daily, and Recruiter.com, and served as Chief Content Officer at Allegis Global Solutions. As Principal Analyst at Kyle & Co, he covers HR tech funding, M&A, and market strategy. Matt currently serves as Executive Editor at Mediabistro, where he leads editorial, partnerships, and multimedia content for the creative professionals who power the media industry. He holds a degree in Writing for Screen and Television from the University of Southern California.

Yeah, we know what you’re thinking: this newsletter is supposed to be focused on media and entertainment careers, but for some reason, this entire edition is about “vibe coding.” But here’s the thing – it’s becoming increasingly difficult to extricate what’s happening in tech from what’s happening in entertainment.

We’re not just talking about interactive entertainment (or “‘video games,” if you’re an OG), visual effects and CGI or digital media, although these are among the most established (and obvious) disciplines tying tech and entertainment together. The fact is, the once dramatic divide between these two divergent industries has been closing since digital killed celluloid, newsprint, and, to some degree, legacy media.

We mention this because this newsletter is published by a site where, at this exact moment, there are dozens of open software engineering and interactive development roles at some of the biggest brands in media and entertainment (go ahead and check – we’ll wait).

Disney, for example, needs a VP of Software Engineering for addressable advertising and a senior backend engineer for “media platform at scale” (which is one of the more cryptic titles we’ve seen in a minute), among the myriad open tech positions at the House of Mouse.

Similarly, erstwhile competitors Warner Bros. Discovery might have dominated recent headlines for sweeping layoffs, but is currently recruiting for dozens of tech roles, from a new Global Ad Tech Leader to mobile product designers to help build proprietary apps to a good old-fashioned (but equally in demand) Field Broadcast & IT Support Engineer, supporting their satellite and streaming offerings.

It’s not just the global conglomerates, either; in fact, companies from streaming platforms to newsrooms, from gaming studios to digital publishers, and from local broadcasters to global publishers are all posting significantly more technical roles than most of their editorial counterparts – and yeah, those postings are becoming a pretty integral part of Mediabistro’s ad inventory, becoming just as prevalent (if not more so) than the traditional copy editing, film production or publishing listings that probably feel a bit more familiar.

We mention this not for shameless self-promotion (although we’re absolutely not above it), but because it illustrates a trend that’s genuinely worth paying attention to: the media and entertainment industry has been, fundamentally, a technology industry for a pretty long time now.

The thing is, even the most experienced industry insiders either have yet to internalize this fact, or have been deluding themselves (or avoiding this awkward reality) for decades at this point, or at least since AOL actually bought Time Warner in a stock swap (a fact that ages about as well as “You’ve Got Mail”).

All this means that entertainment and media, like all tech-adjacent industries, are already feeling the effects and the impacts of the rise of “vibe coding.” At first glance, this phrase probably sounds like something that belongs exclusively in the world of Silicon Valley startups and 23 year old founders more adept in writing pitch decks than codebases. But its implications transcend Silicon Valley and Sand Hill Road.

It’s basically like generative AI for software; you describe what you want to build in plain English, and the code is automatically generated; users can iterate front end applications like websites and wireframes by prompting in plain English, rather than complex coding.

So, while you’ve probably at least heard of vibe coding by now (it’s the reigning OED’s Word of the Year, after all), the question remains: why should a TV producer, magazine editor, post production supervisor, digital publishing director or, really, any creative care about vibe coding in the first place? It’s a good question, and a fair one, if we’re being honest.

The reason is pretty simple and straightforward: due almost exclusively to the increasing omnipresence of vibe coding, the gap between “media professional” and “builder of the tools media professionals use” continues its rapid collapse – and the collision between these two formerly distinct disciplines will only accelerate in the months and years to come.

Chances are, vibe coding is already being deployed in your newsroom, your production lot, your streaming platform’s workflow tools and even your legacy media, with vibe coding by journalists now fairly widespread, particularly when leveraged to build and deploy interactive story formats and experiential content – and do so on deadline, without the support of a dev team or even a CMS.

Similarly, the entertainment industry’s entire operational infrastructure – from content management systems to production scheduling tools, from audience analytics dashboards to ad-insertion platforms and metadata pipelines – is now being rebuilt, patched, and deployed (to mixed effect) by people working entirely through natural language prompts.

It’s world-building in real time, which, let’s face it, has some inherent appeal to anyone on the creative side of this industry. And it matters for their careers, too – because vibe coding doesn’t just impact engineering or software development.

It affects everyone who depends on the tools they build, whose work is predicated on the applications they develop, and, increasingly, everyone whose job requirements now include building those tools themselves.

If you’re a media professional, that prospect should be incredibly exciting, if not a little bit scary, too. The rise of vibe coding has the opportunity to be every bit as disruptive to legacy media and entertainment as the rise of the internet, streamers or social media, if not more so.

Yet, for some reason, most vibe coding coverage focuses firmly on the tech side, never really making the clear connection to its impact and implications for people whose job titles don’t include the word “engineer,” or those of us who are adept at writing anything but code. This week, we’re highlighting that connection – and what it means for your short-term job prospects and long-term career development, too.

After all, that’s what we’re here for. Well, that and job postings, pretty much.

1. Reporters Are Becoming Builders, and That’s Not Hyperbole

For a decade, data journalism was the province of a specific, unusual creature: the reporter who also happened to know Python, or the developer willing to sit through enough editorial meetings to understand what questions were actually worth answering.

Hackathons were organized to bridge the gap, and they mostly produced interesting prototypes that no one had the bandwidth to maintain and every managing editor forgot about by the following Monday. The way vibe coding is changing that reality, however, is pretty hard to hyperbolize.

According to the Nieman Journalism Lab, a journalism think tank at Harvard,

“the most significant newsroom innovation in 2026 won’t come from dev teams; it’ll come from journalists who can now create their own tools.”

That’s not a prediction, mind you – that’s what’s already happening today, in pretty much every newsroom across every medium imaginable. Journalists, for example, are creating interactive companions to enhance their reporting, such as data visualizations or custom, dynamic and often experiential story formats.

Kevin Roose at the New York Times documented his own early experiments with vibe coding, describing the resulting apps as “software for one” – deeply personalized tools that no commercial product would ever build because the audience is too small to justify the development cost.

One of his apps, predictably, fabricated fake reviews for an e-commerce site (which is either a cautionary tale about AI reliability or, depending on your employer, a feature).

The point, though, is that the gap between a journalist’s idea and a functional interactive prototype has essentially been erased; what once required stuff like a formal project request, a sprint cycle, and a developer who actually understood WTF an “explainer interface” was can now be prototyped in real time, any time.

In this case, it’s not a marathon – it’s a sprint. And careers will increasingly depend on keeping pace.

What It Means for Your Career

The CMS has been both a tool, and a prison, for most of the media industry for going on two decades; it defines what’s possible to publish almost as much as it enables it. Vibe coding breaks that constraint (thankfully).

If you’re a reporter, editor, or content strategist, you should start treating vibe coding less as “coding” than something akin to a rough draft – you’re basically just putting together a prototype that’ll be redeveloped and refined by committee to ensure that it’s ready for public consumption.

Thankfully, you don’t need to understand how the tools actually work – you need to understand what they can produce, and whether that output can better serve your content, or your audience, better than traditional articles or standard, static reporting.

News organizations that embed vibe coding as part of their standard editorial exploration process will generate formats that their competitors won’t have – and, as long as they treat it like some IT issue, won’t be able to replicate or imitate quickly.

And in today’s media landscape, differentiation is the ultimate competitive advantage.

2. Hollywood’s Newest Studio Doesn’t Wait for a Dev Team

CNBC recently profiled a production services company called Innovative Dreams, backed by Amazon Web Services and generative AI startup Luma – and it’s probably the clearest preview available of where production workflows are heading in the entertainment industry.

According to the report, the company combines traditional soundstage filmmaking with an end-to-end AI pipeline; what used to require a production in far-flung locations for weeks is now produced against an LED wall, with AI tools handling everything from digital wardrobe to set extension to virtual cinematography.

Their first major project was “House of David” for Amazon Prime Video, where the AI workflow was, according to founder Jon Erwin, “a game-changer” (of course, he kind of has to say that, but it sounds pretty damn cool). This model, obviously, has some significant implications.

Through dozens of interviews with entertainment executives, recent research revealed that by using AI-assisted workflows, studios expect 80 to 90% efficiency gains in VFX and 3D asset creation. As striking as that number is, the fact is, those efficiency gains don’t necessarily translate into more content being produced and distributed. Instead, they tend to lead to the same content being made by smaller production teams with smaller budgets in less time.

The cost savings often get reinvested into visual and production quality rather than headcount, which is great for the finished product, if not for the people whose jobs this trend has already impacted.

What It Means for Your Career

The production jobs most immediately at risk aren’t the ones that require creative judgment; they’re the ones that require volume. Localization coordinators, certain post-production supervisors, VFX coordinators handling routine asset work, production assistants whose primary function is logistics documentation – these roles are being automated faster than most people working in them currently realize.

The roles gaining leverage are the ones that sit at the intersection of creative intent and technical execution: the people who can specify what they want from an AI pipeline precisely enough that the output is actually usable, then identify quickly when it isn’t.

That’s not a new skill; it’s basically just editorial judgment applied to a new toolset. But it’s worth being deliberate about developing it, because the window to position yourself as someone who shapes these workflows, rather than someone who gets replaced by them, is narrowing.

3. The Security Crisis Hiding Inside Everyone’s Production Pipeline

A few months ago, a previously obscure “social network” for autonomous AI agents (the apocalypse is nigh) called Moltbook went viral, for all the wrong reasons. AI “agents” were autonomously posting, forming alliances, and generally doing their best attempt at a live action Gremlins remake; its founder announced publicly that he hadn’t written a single line of code himself – the whole thing was vibe coded from the ground up.

Three days after launch, security firm Wiz found that a misconfigured database had exposed 1.5 million API authentication tokens and 35,000 user email addresses. The root cause wasn’t a sophisticated cyberattack; the AI had scaffolded the database with permissive default settings during development, and the founder deployed it exactly as generated, having neglected to actually review the code itself (details, details).

That story might have remained a cautionary tale (and kind of funny story) except that an almost identical story surfaced a few months later, this time with significantly higher stakes. Lovable, one of the leading vibe coding platforms (used by an estimated 8 million people, and currently valued at a whopping $6.6 billion), spent the spring managing a cascade of security incidents that exposed source code, database credentials, chat histories, and personal data across thousands of user projects.

Across platforms, the numbers are pretty consistent: AI-generated code produces security vulnerabilities at 2.74 times the rate of human-written code, according to a recent study.

Similarly, Georgia Tech’s Vibe Security Radar tracked 35 security breaches or infosec leaks directly attributed to AI-generated code in March 2026 alone – a significant spike from January, when only 6 similar incidents were reported.

What It Means for Your Career

For media and entertainment companies that handle subscriber data, financial records, content archives, or talent contracts, the security gap in vibe coding represents a significant liability and, often, a reportable incident waiting to happen.

There aren’t a lot of professionals in this industry who understand both the speed advantages of these tools and the governance frameworks required to use them responsibly, but the few who do find themselves in heavy demand by employers across the media landscape.

It goes without saying, if you’re in digital operations, product management, or content security at a media company, this is basically the best job security you can give yourself – and one of the biggest drivers of future career growth, too.

4. The Layoff Number That Actually Matters

There’s been no shortage of coverage about AI-related job displacement in tech – most of it either catastrophizing or dismissive in roughly equal measure, and almost all of it abstract enough to be useless for anyone trying to make actual career decisions. So here’s the concrete version, which is more useful and also somewhat more uncomfortable.

According to data from Challenger, Gray and Christmas, the firm that’s tracked US job cuts since 1993, 52,050 tech workers were laid off in Q1 2026 – a 40% jump from the same period last year. In March 2026 alone, AI was the single most-cited reason for layoffs, accounting for 25% of all cuts that month.

These aren’t all junior developers; the hollowing-out of entry-level roles is happening faster than most forecasts predicted, but mid-level feature developers and internal tooling teams are also contracting in ways that analysts are calling structural rather than cyclical – meaning there’s no going back or reversing this trend. AI is, for better or worse, here to stay.

The caveat: in a recent survey, Forrester found that 55% of employers already regret AI-attributed layoffs; in many cases they cut headcount for AI capabilities that didn’t actually perform in production as was promised during planning (this should sound familiar to anyone who’s ever spent a day on set).

Klarna is the canonical example here – they replaced 700 customer support agents, watched quality collapse, faced a customer revolt, and quietly began rehiring. The lesson isn’t that AI doesn’t work; it’s that the vendor pitch and the production reality are still separated by a gap that organizations keep discovering after the cuts are already made.

What It Means for Your Career

The people most at risk right now aren’t the ones who can’t code – they’re the ones whose primary professional value is producing something AI can now produce faster, cheaper, and at scale. In entertainment and media, that includes certain categories of production coordinators, some post-production roles defined primarily by output volume, and below-the-line positions whose function has been effectively systematized.

The natural pivot isn’t necessarily to learn to code, although if you know how, more power to you. It’s to become the subject matter expert who can evaluate what AI produced, articulate where it’s misaligned the actual use case, and develop an actionable plan for closing that gap as effectively and efficiently as possible.

That’s a pretty classic editorial and production skill set applied to a new context, and it’s probably one you’ve honed pretty well by now. This is good news for anyone who’s ever had to create budget assumptions, overseen a line budget, or managed a press junket in the past – although honestly, this use case is probably way lower stress than anything involving development execs or even exhibitors.

5. The Productivity Paradox Nobody in the Product Demo Wants to Discuss

The most quietly unsettling research to come out of the vibe coding space in the past year didn’t involve a security breach or a $60 billion acquisition offer. It came from a randomized controlled trial measuring whether AI coding tools actually make experienced developers more productive.

The results weren’t exactly what the marketing materials promised.

Turns out, experienced open-source developers using AI tools were 19% slower than those working without them. Of course, before the study began, those same developers predicted that they’d be 24% faster – and after the experiment concluded, they still believed they’d been about 20% faster.

This is a fairly spectacular illustration of what happens when the subjective experience of using a tool diverges from the objective output data in exactly the direction the tool vendors would prefer you to believe.

The explanation isn’t particularly complicated. Senior developers bring enough context to a codebase that the overhead of prompting, reviewing, correcting, re-prompting, and integrating AI-generated code creates more friction than just writing it themselves; junior developers, who have less of that context to begin with, report more consistent productivity gains because the AI is providing scaffolding they didn’t have access to before.

This pretty much aligns with Stack Overflow’s finding that only 2.6% of experienced developers highly trust AI-generated code, compared to roughly 29% who report some degree of trust overall (down from about 40% the year before).

In other words, developer trust in AI-generated code is falling while adoption is rising; that divergence is among the biggest dramas and most tangible tensions playing out in today’s market.

For media and entertainment, this exact same dynamic is playing out in content workflows – AI-assisted writing, editing, captioning, and metadata generation tools are, most days, genuinely faster for volume tasks but slower for anything requiring judgment, institutional context, or editorial nuance.

The mistake is using productivity gains from simple tasks as evidence that the tools are ready for complex ones.

What It Means for Your Career

This data should be genuinely reassuring for senior media and entertainment professionals who’ve been anxious about their relative position in an AI-accelerated market. The assumption that experience is a liability – because experienced people already have too many bad habits, or are more expensive than the tools that can replace them – turns out to be mostly wrong in practice, even if it sounds superficially plausible.

What experience provides, ultimately, is the judgment to know when the AI output is wrong in ways a less experienced person couldn’t catch; in entertainment or media, that means, for example, recognizing when an edit loses the emotional resonance of the original scene or fails to move the story forward, or, you know, how to properly use an em dash or parallel syntax.

Final Thoughts: The Vibes Were Right. The Rest Is Still Being Written.

Here’s what’s genuinely encouraging about this moment, especially for media and entertainment professionals who’ve been watching vibe coding from what might feel like the outside: the tools are legitimately good and getting better, and they’re increasingly accessible to any creative whose approach to development involves writing dialogue instead of code.

Vibe coding, though, gives anyone the ability to build functional, interactive, audience-facing software through natural language. This capability shift, in fact, is already impacting workflows across media and entertainment, from newsrooms to post-production facilities to independent publishers who previously lacked the resources or internal expertise to justify developing the tools they actually needed.

Keep vibing,

Matt Charney

Executive Editor, Mediabistro