Matt Charney is a talent acquisition analyst, journalist, and marketing leader with nearly two decades of experience at the intersection of recruiting, HR technology, and media. He has held editorial and content leadership roles at ERE Media, Recruiting Daily, and Recruiter.com, and served as Chief Content Officer at Allegis Global Solutions. As Principal Analyst at Kyle & Co, he covers HR tech funding, M&A, and market strategy. Matt currently serves as Executive Editor at Mediabistro, where he leads editorial, partnerships, and multimedia content for the creative professionals who power the media industry. He holds a degree in Writing for Screen and Television from the University of Southern California.

There’s exactly one mass medium left that you can’t pause, can’t skip, can’t run at 1.5x while you clear your inbox, doesn’t get interrupted by ads, and has never raised a monthly subscription fee (annual or package, that’s a whole other story).

Calling it a mass medium seems kind of quaint, since a Broadway theatre seats around a thousand people (or 999, for regulatory purposes) in an age where we measure viewership in the billions.

But as far as media and entertainment go, live theatre is the oldest one we’ve got. Despite being older than the printing press, the talkie, the transistor radio, and every steaming war we’ve ever covered in this thing, it’s still alive, kicking, and charging like twenty bucks for a glass of wine at intermission.

The thing about theatre that’s kind of refreshing is the fact that not everything can be fixed in post, because there is no post; there aren’t any greenscreens, CGI, and comic book adaptations normally lose money (Spider-Man lit up the dark, alright).

Actors forget or ad lib lines; they break character; they have understudies. Someone in the audience will either obnoxiously unwrap a single hard candy at the quietest moment in Act 2; the moment the lights go down, someone else will have a coughing fit, and someone will realize they forgot to silence their phone during a big, showstopping solo. These are the rules, and kind of always have been.

When you go to the theatre, what you’re paying for (more or less) is the probability that not everything will go according to plan on stage, that you have to sit with in a room full of the worst kind of strangers, and understudies only get announced after you’ve already been seated. The ticket still costs the same, though.

Here’s the part, though, that should interest anyone drawing a paycheck in this industry, though- that all the shitty parts of live theatre have somehow evolved into its biggest selling points.

In a media economy where content is infinite, identical, and basically free, the really precious commodity happens before an audience of a couple hundred people, each paying a couple hundred dollars for the privilege of watching something, or someone inevitably go off script – which is, after all, a one time event that can’t be played on an infinite streaming loop.

You’ve got to be there, if you can find parking. And that’s kind of the magic, really. The stuff that doesn’t stream, that doesn’t scale, turns out, that’s one corner of the industry that, paradoxically, doesn’t have to worry about corporate consolidations or reorganizations.

Tony, Tony, Tony: Watching for Some Hot Thespian Action

Last Saturday, the adults who still refer to themselves as thespians and talk about their “craft” without irony put on their best production designer dresses and rented tuxedos and high kicked their way into the venerable Radio City Music Hall for the 79th Tony Awards, hosted by Pink, the same artist who gave us “Get the Party Started” and the original Karen/Mary-Kate Gosselin haircut, all of which are somehow more relevant to mainstream America than Broadway theatre.

But the Tony Awards aren’t really made for mainstream Americans, hundreds of millions of whom follow Mr. Beast but have no clue who Bernadette Peters is. They’re like the Broadway version of the Super Bowl, only the actual Super Bowl pulls in around 25 times the amount of viewers, around 50x the ad revenue, and books the headliner to play intermission, which is an odd choice.

The broadcast itself isn’t really the story. It’s a dying medium, after all, with the viewership and ad revenue to match. Theatre is the opposite case. Broadway just posted its best year at the box office on record, which makes it one of the stranger growth stories in media right now.

Somewhere, an Ellison is no doubt sketching out a hostile takeover. But for the moment, live theatre is one of the only corners of entertainment that’s actually expanding, and that growth shows up in the job numbers too.

So, in honor of this year’s Tonys, here’s our weekly career spotlight, plus the usual self-indulgent newsletter that comes with it.

1. Defying Gravity: Broadway Nears $2B at Box Office, But There’s A Twist

Broadway is admittedly a pretty incestuous and hyperlocal industry, consisting of exactly 41 professional theatres with over 500 seats in Midtown Manhattan – only three of which are actually on Broadway. But turns out, this relatively small industry (for comparison, AMC has 9,600 screens in 45 states) is big business – and getting bigger.

The recently closed 2025-2026 Broadway season – the one celebrated during Sunday’s Tony Awards – hit $1.9 billion dollars in grosses, according to the Broadway League’s official numbers (for comparison, AMC lost $117 million during the same time frame).

This represents a new all-time record, the second year in a row Broadway has hit historical highs in both revenue and attendance. Last year, 14.6 million people attended a Broadway performance, representing an average ticket price of around $131, or around a hundred bucks more than host Pink’s most recent tour commanded on the secondary market.

Dig a little deeper, though, and you’ll see a few interesting subplots emerge; for example, while revenue was up around 1% year over year, last season actually had a 53rd week baked in as a Leap Year correction, so the real gain was actually healthier than the topline suggests. But here’s the catch: attendance actually slipped about half a percent; as Deadline pointed out, the growth came almost entirely from ticket prices rather than from more people walking through the doors.

A closer look at the data reveals an even sharper split – and an even bigger surprise. According toPlaybill’s annual breakdown, attendance for plays is actually significantly increasing, while musicals, traditionally the financial engine of Broadway, lost nearly half a million attendees year-over-year.

That’s because while most years see revenues largely driven by tourists flocking to the usual big-name musicals (RIP, Cats), this year’s box office, much like its Hollywood counterpart, was carried by star-driven, limited engagements – a scarcity that commanded premium prices and historic demand.

Notably, Daniel Radcliffe closed out his run in “Every Brilliant Thing” by setting a house record of $2.3 million in ticket sales in a single week; this works out to an average ticket price of nearly three hundred bucks, or right around face value for Yankee Stadium box seats.

Of course, one can only assume these numbers slipped somewhat as he was replaced the next week by Mariska Hargitay, because of course she did. But honestly? We’d take Olivia Benson over Harry Potter, any day of the week.

Read More: Broadway’s Season Wraps with 14.6 Million Attendances (The Broadway League)

Why This Matters for Your Career

Record revenue numbers might look good in the headlines, but more often than not, there’s more to the story. A business that’s quickly running out of cash might have posted a record year in terms of profitability (see: every Silicon Valley startup); when demand drops, the easiest way to mask volume issues is simply to raise prices.

That’s what’s going on right now on Broadway, at least according to the data. Ticket sales are more or less flat; they’re just being snapped up by an older, wealthier audience willing to pay a higher premium than before for theatre seats. That’s technically growth – it’s just not sustainable, really.

This may sound like a lot of accounting and math for an entertainment and media-focused newsletter, but there’s an important lesson here for anyone in this, or really any industry. When a company’s biggest proof point for growth and profitability is stated in terms of record revenue per user, per ticket, per whatever, the smart question beneath that average is whether the actual base is growing, too.

Growth that’s dependent on continuing to raise prices for a finite number of highly committed and loyal customers is an unsustainable strategy. And on Broadway, it looks like the countdown clock is quickly ticking down.

The professionals who get ahead are the ones who can tell the difference between a fundamentally healthy business and one that’s running on borrowed time, usually a quarter or two before Wall Street and the C Suite figure out they’ve got to start slashing expenses. Unfortunately, that exercise almost always begins by slashing jobs.

Higher prices don’t mean higher demand, or really any demand. Hell, Pink charges $600 for tickets.

2. To Dream The Impossible Dream: Hollywood Brings The Buzz Backstage

If you’re wondering why a season set its record on plays rather than musicals, look no further than the cast lists. Hollywood has long used Broadway as a way to extend both its IP and revenues – it’s been an integral part of its business model since the days of Barrymore and Brando. The overlap between the stage and the screen, though, has never been greater.

This trend can be seen, in its simplest terms, as part of a broader pattern of shifting consumer behavior. As inflation spirals out of control and real earnings stay relatively flat, many people are choosing to splurge on live experiences instead of traditional big-ticket purchases. This is pretty much the same impulse that drives consumers to willingly overpay for things like concert tickets, sporting events, or theme parks.

Going to a Broadway musical costs a family of four around five hundred bucks, not counting transportation, meals or merchandise; this basically means that a night at the theatre is about the same price, if not a bit cheaper, than a day at Disney.

This is the reason the Lion King and Aladdin have been on Broadway for the better part of two decades, and remain among the more in demand (and pricy) tickets on Broadway. People are willing to pay a premium for familiarity that feels like a novelty, which is probably why Stephen King’s Carrie was once adapted into a big budget musical or Rock of Ages received five Tony nominations for music and lyrics by Brett friggin’ Michaels. There’s no accounting for taste, but demand is a different story.

According to reporting from the Washington Post, “celebrity led plays” commanded ticket prices almost twice as high as those without a big name above the title; audiences seem more than willing to pay beaucoup bucks to see TV and movie stars strut their stuff onstage, even if it is, you know, Olivia Bensen.

While this phenomenon is nothing new, it’s one that theatrical producers have increasingly relied on to drive demand and sell (very expensive) tickets. No one makes a special trip from Des Moines or Peoria to see Norbert Leo Butz or Patti LuPone; instead, they’re looking for serious actors, which is why this spring’s lineup featured so many random ‘stars,’ it read a bit like a call sheet for a Wes Anderson movie.

You had Maya Rudolph in Oh, Mary (where she plays, I shit you not, Abraham Lincoln’s widow); Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle in Proof, which has been packing in the crowds, despite the show largely revolving around abstract mathematics; Taraji P. Henson had great reviews in Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, and Adam Lambert is taking a break from Queen to play one in Cabaret.

Hell, even Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss starred in an adaptation ofDog Day Afternoon, because someone was watching the Bear and thinking, “man, they’d be great as a couple of bank robbers trying to raise money for a sex change.” Here’s hoping they can get a good Italian Beef sandwich in Attica.

And, of course, let’s not forget George Clooney, whose recent Broadway turn as Edward R. Murrow in Goodbye and Good Luck was aired live on CNN to an audience of around 2 million people, which is either the future of live media or a very expensive vanity project. Probably both.

This isn’t happening in a vacuum, obviously; film and TV production have been pretty soft for a while now, there’s not much left in the development pipeline and now even the most bankable A-list talent have the time and ego required to take their Broadway turn.

Not that it’s a bad deal; like a Vegas residency, Broadway offers great venues, limited commitments, reviews in the New York Times Sunday Magazine and a great way to burnish their reputations and bank accounts while reminding the industry that they can actually do that whole acting thing (for a few weeks, anyway).

Read more: Broadway’s Record Ticket Sales Show Consumers Splurging on Experiences (CNBC)

Why This Matters for Your Career

Strip away the glamour, and this is a story about hedging, which is something every media professional should be doing right now (whether or not they can act). The performers crossing over aren’t slumming; they’re diversifying.

When your primary market (film and television, mostly) slows down, there’s no benefit to waiting until the cycle swings back around. It’s easier to translate existing reputation into leverage, and Broadway offers an ideal (if crowded) platform for actors to do just that. At least, until their next film gets greenlit.

That’s true far beyond the Great White Way. From writer/producers to distribution executives who also specialize in audience analytics and performance data to podcasters with audio editing expertise, having enough skills to remain marketable – and visible – is imperative in a rapidly evolving, constantly changing industry.

Turns out, being a hyphenate is a pretty killer way to hedge your career (and maintain your income). Those who can only do one thing well, won’t do well in entertainment for very long. Reinvention and adaptation are critical for continued career growth and success, in this business, and any business. Plus, multiple skills equal multiple revenue streams. Just ask Pink.

3. Some Enchanted Evening: Why the Tony Awards Are Growing

Awards show viewership has declined significantly for nearly ten years, and many analysts expected this downward trend to continue through 2026. Traditional film and music ceremonies largely followed this pattern. For example, the Academy Awardsslipped about nine percent to 17.9 million viewers, which was their lowest recorded turnout since 2022.

The Golden Globes and the Grammy Awards, similarly, each experienced a six percent decrease within the same timeframe, largely because TikTok and YouTube are far easier viewing at primetime on a Sunday then a full, three hour awards ceremony (plus, you can always catch the highlights – and reaction videos – on those same platforms, in near real time).

The Tony Awards, however, managed to buck this trend, not only maintaining consistent audience numbers, but even modest growth compared to the past several years. Pundits credit the success of the telecast to Pink, who producers state they booked as a calculated effort to attract viewers who aren’t traditional viewers.

You might not know your Steven Sondheim from your Steven Schwartz, but you do know that one kinda punk chick who used to be on VH1 all the time back in the day, which apparently was enough of an inducement to give CBS the ratings win for a Sunday night, which used to be a given before 60 Minutes went from news mag to gossip rag.

With ratings in the mid 3s, the numbers don’t suggest appointment viewing, but they were certainly strong enough to fend off competition from properties including Sunday Night Baseball (a tough decision for old money East Coast viewership), America’s Funniest Home Videos (which we always thought was why TikTok existed) and about 128 back to back episodes of Family Guy.

The broadcast focused heavily on presenting live performances, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson singing harmony with Queen Latifah (bucket list, checked); Pink performing with Neil Patrick Harris (which would have been a helluva lineup in 2004) and Lamar Odom’s father Leslie (we think) paying a moving tribute to Rent and its late creator Jonathan Larson. Random, sure.

But apparently, enough to get viewers to tune in – many of whom likely had limited exposure to musical theatre – and live theatre in general – before tuning in. Based on the ratings, many stuck around for at least a couple hours of the three hour telecast.

And, chances are, a few of them even walked away as actual fans, or at least, interested enough to maybe check out a soundtrack or two on Spotify, watch some vintage performances on YouTube or become oddly fixated with the genius that is The Book of Mormon after the original cast performance on Sunday.

This is exactly what awards ceremonies should try to do; most, like the Oscars, tend to be self-congratulatory, self-referencing and self-righteous. Unless you really know the business and are fully caught up on, say, documentary short subject films, then there’s no great incentive to tune in, much less keep watching – except, of course, for all the celebrities.

But then again, if you want to see the stars turn out, then you’re better off heading to Broadway than Hollywood Boulevard these days.

Read more:Tony Awards 2026 Delivers a Sunday Ratings Win for CBS (Programming Insider)

Why This Matters for Your Career

This development highlights a growing divide between media you consume passively at home and experiences you must attend in person. Film and music academies are losing viewers because their core products are widely available across digital platforms, and they’re more focused on the awards themselves than on the creative output those awards explicitly celebrate.

Awards ceremonies lose their relative importance because the titles they recognize – individual movies, albums or TV shows – are accessible on any device at any time, all the time, for minimal cost and involving little to no effort.

The Tonys, on the other hand, sell a live experience that you can’t stream online later, and not just because CBS has everything firewalled. It’s because, like everything in live theatre, every performance is both unique and ephemeral. The ratings may not suggest that they’re appointment viewing, but these experiential elements are the very things that drive audiences, interest and, ultimately, revenue.

If you’re working in the media or entertainment business, this distinction demonstrates how jobs are shifting to focus on physical and event production than ever before; as live entertainment continues to expand, so too do the career opportunities.

From cruise ship showcases to performance art installations, audiences are increasingly looking for immersive entertainment; if you can handle a live audience, manage real-time activations, create engaging content that isn’t built for second device viewing and can’t be fixed in post, then you’ve got what it takes to pivot into an industry segment that’s actually creating jobs, not eliminating them.

With the rise of AI and the ubiquity of online “content creators,” digital media has increasingly evolved into a cheap, ubiquitous and disposable commodity; physical events and tactile experiences, conversely, are evolving into a comparatively in-demand, premium product with relative scarcity and limited scalability – exactly what audiences today are looking for. Unlike, say, a Masters of the Universe reboot.

This trend is expected to continue in the years to come, making live entertainment a stable, sustainable career option that’s very much in demand – and can be very lucrative, too. It’s basically the opposite of independent film, in the best of ways.

4. Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat: AI on the Great White Way

For an industry that still hand-tears paper tickets in some houses, Broadway is further down the AI road than you’d probably expect; it’s just mostly backstage, away from public view and the inevitable ensuing controversy. Essentially, every marketer or major producer working on Broadway is already using AI; they just don’t necessarily call it that.

It’s been baked into the ad-targeting, the bidding, the demand forecasting and the audience-discovery tools the industry has leaned on for years; the proliferation of new AI tools and technologies, if anything, has simply made one of the most competitive marketing segments in business even more sophisticated and even more cutthroat than before.

But unlike film or TV, no one is suggesting that robots could score a libretto, deliver a showstopping monologue or even replace background actors or dancers. Instead, the actual deployment is happening on much more mundane tasks, like attendance forecasting, automating crew schedules or optimizing marketing campaigns and targeted advertising.

AI in theatre, like in all businesses, is all about driving efficiency while eliminating the need for additional headcount; however, unlike most businesses, Broadway has always run so lean that the technology is effectively a force multiplier rather than an industry disruptor. It won’t take any jobs – particularly cast and crew – but it’ll make many of them infinitely easier.

Which is really what it’s all about.

Read more: AI Is Already on Broadway – Just Not Where You’re Looking (Broadway World)

Why This Matters for Your Career

If you’re worried about AI taking your job, you’re looking at the wrong end of the building. The tech almost never shows up as some android programmed to perform onstage. Instead, it operates in the background, mostly as mundane software that automates middle management.

It takes over the routine writing, scheduling, forecasting, and data crunching that used to justify three or four salaried desks. By the time a layoff actually makes the news, the software has already been part of the daily workflow for two years.

The only way to stay safe is to be the person who reads the machine, rather than the worker the machine reads past. Smart strategists describe AI as a co-pilot—something that speeds up the busywork without replacing human evaluation. That framing is exactly right for almost any media job you can name.

The technology is incredibly good at generating a hundred different options, but it is completely clueless about which option actually matters to a specific room full of people on a specific night. That specific skillset – the atmosphere, the timing, the gut instinct for what an audience will actually feel – is the part that no algorithm can ever replace. AI can’t predict human emotion, nor can it account for taste.

So, stop watching the main stage for a robot performer. Walk down the hall and check the marketing and operations departments instead. If your job is just turning data into basic text, you are already exposed. Move toward strategy, execution, and human intuition, because the machine can only give you choices.

It still needs you to make the call.

5. Corner of the Sky: Broadway’s Changing Geography.

Here’s the thing nobody puts on a Playbill: the marquee lives in Manhattan, but the real jobs, the stability, and a huge chunk of the money live everywhere else. Touring Broadway is the part of the business that employs people for full seasons across more than 45 markets. A massive share of that isrun through the John Gore Organization’s sprawling network of presenters and venues (better known as the Theatre League – yeah, those guys). That’s the exact kind of infrastructure that turns a single hit into a solid year of paychecks for workers all over the country.

Let’s look at how this actually plays out. Right now, for example, The Outsiders – a stage adaptation of the classic YA novel – is currentlycrisscrossing more than two dozen cities through the fall, reaching audiences who will never set foot in a Times Square box office.

The entry point into this world is unglamorous but entirely learnable. Broadway Across America runs a paid, 14-week regional apprenticeship aimed squarely at college students and recent grads who want a career in theatre administration. That means focusing on the operations, marketing, and management that actually keep the lights on. It’s basically like the mailroom at William Morris used to be, but likely with more showtunes and jazz squares (Geffen notwithstanding).

The romantic version of a theatre career ends with a Tony speech. The realistic, sustainable one runs through company management, tour marketing, group sales, and production coordination. These are the dozens of roles that never get a curtain call, but draw a steady wage – and best of all, don’t require an audition to land the gig.

Read More: Doomsday for American Theatre? Not in Milwaukee (Broadway World)

Why This Matters for Your Career

You need to chase the infrastructure, not the spotlight. In every corner of the media industry, visible creative roles are the most crowded and volatile. They are also the most likely to be romanticized, which often tricks people into accepting terrible pay just for the privilege of being close to the action.

The roles that actually build lasting careers sit one layer back. You want to be in the systems that distribute, finance, market, and operate the creative work, where the competition is thinner and the paychecks actually clear. The road is the perfect illustration of this rule. It might feel less prestigious than Broadway, but it is far more stable. The demand for live experiences is spread across the entire country rather than concentrated in 41 crowded theaters on a few blocks of Midtown.

Whatever your discipline, the version of your skill that serves the distribution, touring, or operations layer is always the safer, more recession-resistant bet. Apprenticeships, ops roles, and the unsexy middle are not a consolation prize. More often than not, they are the actual prize.

The standing ovation is in New York, but most of the time, the career is on the bus.

So Long, Farewell, Auf Wiedersehn, Adieu: The MB Curtain Call

So is Broadway booming or barely hanging on? The honest answer is, well, both – which makes sense for an industry that’s built on contradictions and superstitions. This year, the industry set a revenue record, but it’s still nervous about future viability. It sold fewer tickets for more money, and somehow turned a pricing exercise into the appearance of historic growth. It’s an industry that’s almost entirely contained in a few blocks in midtown Manhattan, but operates in dozens of markets around the world every night (except, of course, for Mondays).

Contradictions aside, is live theatre experiencing exponential growth, or an existential crisis? Here’s an optimistic, but realistic, read: the thing that live theatre does best – holding an audience of strangers captive in a room for a couple of hours for a performance that can’t be replicated, nor pirated – is the complete opposite of the rest of the entertainment business.

We made content infinite, easily accessible, and essentially free – and in doing so, we turned the scarcity, experience, and uniqueness of live theatre into a luxury good that commands premium pricing and has never been more in demand, in terms of both viewership and box office receipts.

No matter what you do for a living, there’s a lesson to be learned from live theatre: the most valuable work you can do, the type that continually compounds in value and exponentially increases in demand over the next decade or so is the kind of work a machine can’t replicate – and, importantly, that an audience can’t replay.

Everyone else is optimizing production to create the most content at the lowest possible cost; let them, and focus instead on building scarcity and creating experiences, instead. Just as long as they don’t involve Pink.

Break a leg out there,

Matt Charney

Executive Editor, Mediabistro