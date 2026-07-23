Mediabistro Weekly Drop: The Don’t Touch That Dial Edition

Matt Charney is a talent acquisition analyst, journalist, and marketing leader with nearly two decades of experience at the intersection of recruiting, HR technology, and media. He has held editorial and content leadership roles at ERE Media, Recruiting Daily, and Recruiter.com, and served as Chief Content Officer at Allegis Global Solutions. As Principal Analyst at Kyle & Co, he covers HR tech funding, M&A, and market strategy. Matt currently serves as Executive Editor at Mediabistro, where he leads editorial, partnerships, and multimedia content for the creative professionals who power the media industry. He holds a degree in Writing for Screen and Television from the University of Southern California.

If you grew up in the nineties, you remember the remote control wars. Not the metaphorical kind; the literal ones, fought on shag carpet over a Zenith clicker held together with electrical tape, where whoever controlled the buttons controlled reality itself.

Your dad had the news. Your sister had TRL. You had exactly eleven minutes of Nickelodeon before someone bigger than you invoked eminent domain. The lesson, learned early and never forgotten, was that content didn’t matter nearly as much as who was holding the remote.

The media industry spent about twenty-five years pretending it had unlearned that lesson. Content was king, we were told, usually by people selling content. Build great stories and the audience will come, they said, usually right before a private equity firm bought the building.

And for a while, in the great streaming land rush, it almost seemed true; anybody with a camera and a dream could theoretically reach anybody with a screen and a credit card.

This week put that fantasy in hospice care. In the span of about five days, the President of the United States suggested two broadcast networks should lose their licenses for declining to air his speech, a station group overrode those same networks to air it anyway.

Then, the world’s biggest streamer decided you’d be seeing a lot less data about what anyone actually watches, three of the world’s biggest publishers accused Google of strip-mining the entire written word, and a reality dating show discovered that its audience vote now comes with a $24 million side bet attached.

Different stories, ostensibly; same story, in reality. And every one of them is about who gets to hold the remote.

Here’s the part that should be kind of uncomfortable for those of us who work in media and entertainment: none of these fights are about the quality of the content. Nobody in Washington is litigating whether ABC’s primetime lineup is good (spoiler alert: it’s not).

The publishers suing Google aren’t arguing about prose style. The traders moving markets on Love Island couldn’t tell you much about the emotional arc of the villa.

They’re all fighting over pipes, licenses, feeds, and access, which is where the money and the power actually live, and where, not coincidentally, most of the jobs are quietly migrating too.

So this week’s Drop is about the dial; who’s grabbing it, who’s losing it, and what it means when the most important career skill in media stops being “make the thing” and starts being “understand how the thing reaches anyone at all.”

Grab some snacks, and settle in, because someone else is already reaching for the clicker.

The Fairness Doctrine Gets Taken Hostage

The week’s biggest story started with a primetime address and ended with a constitutional stress test. President Trump delivered a 25-minute speech Thursday night centered on unsubstantiated election claims, and ABC News, NBC News, and CNN all declined to carry it live on their linear networks, opting instead to stream it on their digital platforms with fact-checking to follow.

CBS aired it (because, of course they did), with anchor Tony Dokoupil telling viewers beforehand that much of what the president has said on the topic is false, a sentence that would’ve gotten an anchor fired in three different decades, but now barely registers with the 8 viewers the Tiffany network still has outside of NFL Sundays.

The president’s response was to declare, mid-speech, that ABC and NBC should lose their broadcast licenses for the sin of not airing him, invoking the public airwaves the networks use “for absolutely no money.” This lands against a backdrop where the FCC already ordered early license renewals for ABC-owned stations, a move the network has formally challenged as coercive.

Then came the twist that makes this a media story and not just a politics story: Sinclair-owned ABC and NBC affiliates preempted their own networks to air the speech anyway, piping it in through Sinclair’s national news service. The affiliates, in other words, overruled the networks whose logos they wear.

Meanwhile, in a related story, the New York Times moved to quash Justice Department subpoenas served on its reporters over their Air Force One coverage, setting up a court fight about whether the government can force journalists to burn sources.

What It Means for Your Career: If you work anywhere near broadcast news, you just watched the org chart get rewritten in real time; the affiliate groups, the FCC, and the White House all demonstrated they can route around a network news division’s editorial judgment.

That means the stable center of gravity in TV news is shifting from national newsrooms toward station groups, streaming-first news products, and legal and standards teams, which are hiring while anchor desks shrink.

More often than not, the durable jobs in this environment sit closer to the infrastructure than the on-air product; think standards and practices, media law, distribution strategy, and the unglamorous business of affiliate relations.

If your whole identity is “network journalist,” it’s worth learning how the licensing and carriage machinery underneath you actually works, because that machinery is now where the news gets decided.

Netflix And Chill (Out).

Netflix reported second-quarter earnings Thursday, and the numbers themselves were fine in the way a shrug is fine. Revenue came in at $12.56 billion, up 13 percent, with earnings of 80 cents a share narrowly beating estimates, driven by the price hikes it rolled out earlier this year, which the company cheerfully reported had gone as planned.

Investors were less cheerful; shares dropped as much as 9 percent after the company guided to softer third-quarter revenue than Wall Street wanted, and viewing hours grew just 2 percent in the first half despite competition from the Winter Olympics and the World Cup.

The number that should actually worry you, though, isn’t a number at all. It’s a disclosure decision. Netflix announced it would cut its “What We Watched” engagement report from twice a year to once, starting in 2027, framing this as keeping the focus on financial metrics.

Remember, this is the company that already stopped reporting subscriber counts last year.

The pattern here isn’t particularly subtle; every time a growth metric stops, well, growing, it gets reclassified as some sort of distraction. Free cash flow also fell 33 percent, which the earnings release treated with the enthusiasm of a snuff film.

For context, this is the same Netflix that walked away from its Warner Bros. Discovery bid in February and has since been stacking its service with roughly 60 video podcasts and creator deals in search of a growth narrative.

When the world’s most data-obsessed entertainment company decides you need less data, it’s usually because the data has started telling a story management doesn’t like.

What It Means for Your Career: Transparency is a leading indicator, and it’s pointing down. When platforms report less, everyone who negotiates with them (producers, agents, talent, marketers, and yes, job candidates) operates with less leverage; you can’t argue your show drove signups if nobody publishes signups.

The practical move is to build your own evidence base: third-party measurement fluency (Nielsen streaming data, Luminate, Parrot Analytics) is becoming a genuinely marketable skill, because somebody has to reconstruct the numbers the platforms stopped sharing.

And if you’re negotiating a deal or a job in streaming right now, price in the opacity; guaranteed compensation beats backend participation in a world where the scoreboard is only published once a year.

Google Redefines “IP Address”

Three of the biggest names in publishing decided this week that the crawler-blocking and polite negotiating phase of the AI wars is over. Hachette, Cengage, and Elsevier, joined by novelist Scott Turow, filed a class action against Google in Manhattan federal court, alleging the company trained its Gemini models on millions of copyrighted books and journal articles without permission or payment.

The complaint calls it one of the most prolific infringements of copyrighted materials in history, which is the legal filing equivalent of flipping the table.

The most damning allegation is also the most poetic. Publishers voluntarily handed Google their books two decades ago to build Google Books, under agreements that permitted search snippets and nothing more; the suit claims Google then fed those same full texts into Gemini’s training data, alongside scrapes from known pirate sources and content pulled from behind paywalls.

In other words, the publishers’ own act of good faith allegedly became the raw material for a product that now competes with their books by summarizing them for free. This follows a near-identical suit the same publisher roster filed against Meta in May, and it lands while digital publishers, watching AI Overviews eat their referral traffic, openly debate whether Google Search is worth staying in at all.

The legal strategy matters here. Courts have been split on whether AI training qualifies as fair use, but acquiring the material unlawfully in the first place tends to moot that defense, which is why the piracy allegations, not the training itself, are the sharp end of this spear.

What It Means for Your Career: If you write, edit, or publish anything for a living, this case is about whether your back catalog is an asset or a donation.

Licensing is quietly becoming the growth department at every publisher; rights management, content licensing negotiation, and AI partnership roles are among the few genuinely expanding job categories in publishing right now, and they usually pay better than editorial.

It’s also a signal for the individually employed: keep records of your work, understand what rights you’ve assigned, and treat every contract’s AI clause like it’s the whole contract, because increasingly it is.

The people who understand both content and copyright are about to be the most employable hybrid in the industry, and there just aren’t that many of them out there.

The New Kings (and Queens) of Talk Radio

Here’s a sentence nobody would have taken seriously in 2020: the dominant new television format of 2026 is two people talking into microphones with cameras pointed at them. Yet you can’t talk about TV this year without talking about video podcasts, a point Spotify’s podcast chief Roman Wasenmüller made at Cannes Lions while sitting on a branded beach, which tells you something about the margins involved.

Good Hang with Amy Poehler won a Golden Globe. The Breakfast Club is now a Netflix show. The format that late night executives dismissed as content for gym commutes is winning the awards and the audiences that late night used to own. Somewhere, Stephen Colbert is smirking.

The structural story is a distribution war. Netflix signed deals with both Spotify and iHeartMedia, whose agreement covers more than 15 shows including The Breakfast Club and My Favorite Murder (I’m a big Behind The Bastards fan myself), with a crucial catch: new full video episodes must leave YouTube and live exclusively on Netflix.

The streamer has amassed roughly 60 video podcasts since January, including a reported $100 million joint deal with Spotify for Jay Shetty. This isn’t really about podcasts; it’s about Netflix attacking YouTube’s living room dominance with content that costs a fraction of scripted television and ships daily.

Do the math on what’s being traded, though. Creators built those YouTube audiences over a decade of free distribution and algorithmic reach; the exclusivity checks are real money, but they also mean handing your discovery engine to a platform that, as noted two stories ago, is publishing less audience data every year.

What It Means for Your Career: The skills gap here is enormous, and it favors you. Every network, streamer, and radio company is now producing video podcasts, and most of them are staffed by people who’ve never made one; producers who understand multi-camera conversation formats, YouTube packaging, audience community, and clip economics are getting hired out of digital media into television jobs that pay television money.

If you came up in late night, daytime, or radio, your format instincts translate almost perfectly; the run of show for a talk show and a video podcast are basically cousins.

The catch is the same one the creators face: exclusivity deals concentrate power with platforms, so build skills that travel and audiences you can contact directly, usually via email, because the platform relationship will not love you back.

You Can Buy Love, You Don’t Have to Wait

Love Island USA crowned its season eight winners Sunday night, and for the first time, the audience had real money riding on the outcome; nearly $24 million in trading volume settled on Kalshi’s winning-couple market alone, before you count the secondary markets on eliminations and recouplings.

Prediction platforms have obviously discovered that reality TV, with its daily episodes, constant cast turnover, and terminally online fandoms, is basically a sports league that films in swimwear, and they’re leaning in hard. We’re not sure how this is legal, either.

The demographic angle is really the tell here. Kalshi’s Love Island markets drew three times more female traders than its typical markets, with women making up two-thirds of new traders, a breakthrough for platforms whose user bases have historically looked like a fantasy football league.

The company says its weekly active female users more than doubled during part of June on the strength of the villa. Gambling, by any other name, was always going to be the inevitable conclusion of dual device entertainment.

It’s also an integrity problem the industry hasn’t begun to solve. Shows that depend on audience voting now have viewers with financial positions in the outcome, meaning some percentage of votes are hedges rather than opinions; and pre-taped competition shows have already seen markets drift toward correct outcomes before air, prompting insider-trading reviews that concluded, reassuringly or not, that traders were just doing good research.

When your finale is also a settlement event, the fourth wall isn’t broken so much as securitized. Unless, of course, you’re the new Bachlorette.

What It Means for Your Career: Unscripted TV just acquired a compliance function, whether it knows it yet or not. Production companies are going to need people who understand information security, embargo management, and market-adjacent legal exposure, which is a genuinely new job category sitting at the intersection of entertainment and finance.

On the sunnier side, the engagement data these markets generate is a producer’s dream; real-time, dollar-weighted audience sentiment is better research than any focus group, and the marketers and development execs who learn to read it will have an edge in greenlight meetings. And if you’re a casting producer or story editor, congratulations; your narrative choices now move markets, which is either the most flattering or most terrifying performance review you’ve ever received.

Taking Back Remote Control

The thing about the remote control wars is that nobody ever actually won them. Your dad got the news, sure, but eventually the household got a second TV, then a third, then everybody got a phone, and the whole fight became moot; the dial didn’t get shared, it got fragmented, and the power moved to whoever built the guide.

That’s the week we just had, in miniature. The White House, the affiliates, the streamers, the search engines, and the betting apps are all grabbing for the clicker, and most days the people who actually make the shows and write the books are watching from the shag carpet.

But fragmentation cuts both ways; every time the big players fight over the pipes, they create new seams, and seams are where careers get built. Somebody has to run the licensing desk, produce the video podcast, decode the engagement data, and explain to a room full of lawyers what a recoupling is.

It won’t be the person who’s still waiting for their turn with the remote. It’ll be the person who figured out how the television works.

See you next week. Don’t touch that dial; honestly, at this point, it might trigger some sort of incendiary device (or Fox News, if you can tell the difference).

Matt Charney

Executive Editor, Mediabistro