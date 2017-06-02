Stand Out From the Crowd: Application Do’s and Don’ts

Advice From the Pros

Insider tips on how to ace the application process

by Yana Young
41 mins ago
Ever wondered what hiring managers really want to see when they look at job applications? In case you missed it… Vox.com‘s Editorial Director Laura McGann took to twitter to give an insiders perspective on what to do, what not to do and what’s just plain ol’ annoying to hiring managers during the application process.

Clearly some of these tips are more relevant for anyone hoping to land a journalism job, but we think most of these awesome tips are perfect no matter what field you’re in.

Check out more ways to ace the application process with 5 Easy Steps to a Stand-out Resume, then head over to the job board and start applying.

