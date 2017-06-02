Stand Out From the Crowd: Application Do’s and Don’ts

Ever wondered what hiring managers really want to see when they look at job applications? In case you missed it… Vox.com‘s Editorial Director Laura McGann took to twitter to give an insiders perspective on what to do, what not to do and what’s just plain ol’ annoying to hiring managers during the application process.

Clearly some of these tips are more relevant for anyone hoping to land a journalism job, but we think most of these awesome tips are perfect no matter what field you’re in.

Some annoying thoughts on job applications: Please put your full name at the top of all materials/save files with your full name. — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

Make sure your links work. — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

Don’t send weird file formats. — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

Feel free to add a note to a clip on why you like it. — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

Repetition is fine. Put relevant info about your past experience EVERYWHERE — cover letter, pitch memo, resume. — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

If you email about a coffee/followup/anything, attach your resume. But still apply in the system. It’s how I can find you later. — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

Cold emails are OK. But please be specific about what you’re looking for. — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

Show off that you actually read and like @voxdotcom (or wherever you are applying). And why! Specifically! — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

In an interview, repeat your key resume details you want me to know. Don’t let me mix you up with another applicant. — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

If you get the same question from two different editors, it’s OK to give the same answer! Just make it good! — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

Look at the homepage the day of your interview. — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

I’m not thaat interested in who you’re friends with in the newsroom. I want to know about your work. — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

Why do you want to leave your current job? Just be honest. I’m looking for a story that makes sense. — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

No one likes to answer the salary requirement question. But seriously, just tell me. I will need to make a budget ask. — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

If you don’t get a job on your first try, apply again! Maybe it just wasn’t the perfect fit. I’ve hired multiple people on round 2 or 3! — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

If you’ve applied for a job here before, mention it! It’s really really a positive thing. — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

If you are submitting a sample or a test, please include the instructions! Name the file what it is. I’m looking across all departments. — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

If your resume spills onto another page, that’s fine. As long as it’s easy to read and relevant, I don’t really care about rules like that. — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

If something comes to you after the fact: “I wish I’d say X in my interview!” Email me X! When I give you my email, I’m serious. Feel free. — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

Honestly, sorry to say it, but if you take forever (week+) on something that I ask for — sample, followup, etc, I will read into slowness. — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

Do not followup an email with a call. You’re putting me on the spot. I don’t appreciate it. I’ll get back to you when I can. — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

Keep your linkedin updated. I’ll google you. — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

Overall, my main message is that I talk to a lot of people for a lot of jobs. Make it easy on me to remember you. — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

One more thing: Women, if you fall just a little short of years experience for a job, apply! Make your case. Your male counterparts are. — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

This applies to POC of, too. https://t.co/vEnHL3ONGy — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) May 31, 2017

