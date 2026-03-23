Why Mission-Driven Organizations Keep Losing Comms Talent to Corporate

Miles Jennings is CEO of Mediabistro and its parent CognoGroup. He previously founded and led Recruiter.com through its NASDAQ listing, executing more than 10 acquisitions over nearly a decade as CEO and COO.

She runs the newsletter, the social channels, the press list, the annual report, the website copy, and the emergency messaging when something goes sideways. Maybe the staff lunch requests, too. She does this alone. She believes in the mission.

She is also updating her resume.

This is the reality at hundreds of nonprofits, museums, foundations, and public media organizations across the country. The communications person who holds everything together is quietly planning their exit, and the organization won’t understand what happened until the role has been open for six months.

The problem is not a lack of mission-driven candidates. The problem is structural. Too many organizations treat communications as overhead rather than strategy, under-resource it, and then wonder why the person doing the work of three people eventually leaves to do the work of one person somewhere else for better pay.

And this isn’t just a staffing inconvenience. It is part of a much larger crisis. The nonprofit sector is America’s third-largest employer, representing 10% of the workforce and contributing $1.4 trillion to the economy. Yet according to Forbes, the sector is quietly hemorrhaging talent at a rate that threatens its ability to function. Nearly a year of federal budget cuts, the closure of USAID, and philanthropic funding pulling back have created what researchers are calling a perfect storm.

The Workforce Crisis Nobody’s Covering

While tech layoffs and federal government cuts consistently make headlines, the nonprofit sector’s employment crisis has received almost no public attention. Since January 2025, an estimated 140,000 federal employees have lost their jobs due to agency closures, program eliminations, and budget reductions, with cascading effects on nonprofit contractors and grantees who relied on that funding.

The downstream impact is severe. In a survey of long-term unemployed social sector workers, 50% lost their jobs due to organizational layoffs, and another 19% were directly impacted by federal budget cuts. Among those unemployed for more than a year, 64% are considering leaving the sector entirely. Another 36% have already taken work outside it.

The Building Movement Project’s 2025 Race to Lead survey confirmed what individual stories have been suggesting for months: nearly one in three respondents reported taking a new job in the past year, with many citing layoffs, role eliminations, or organizational restructuring as the cause. Not growth. Not ambition. Survival.

The “Department of One” Problem

Against this backdrop, communications teams are getting smaller, not bigger. According to the 2025 Nonprofit Communications Trends Report, only 1 in 4 nonprofit communications teams grew in 2024, down from 1 in 3 the year before. Meanwhile, 38% of nonprofit communicators are solo operators, the only person at their organization responsible for marketing and communications. More than half of those solo communicators are the first person to ever hold the role.

The result is what the sector quietly calls the “department of one.” A single communications staffer, usually mid-career, usually underpaid, acting as writer, designer, social media manager, media relations contact, and internal agency for every other department. Fundraising needs a campaign. Programs need a report. The executive director needs talking points by tomorrow. There is no prioritization because everything is urgent, and there is no backup because there is no team.

This is a retention crisis, brewing, if not here already. In the Social Impact Staff Retention Project 2025 survey, nearly 7 in 10 nonprofit employees said they planned to look for a new job this year. The top reason, cited by 59%, was too much responsibility and not enough support.

Leadership knows this is happening. A Center for Effective Philanthropy study found that 95% of nonprofit leaders are concerned about staff burnout, and nearly half say it is difficult to fill vacancies. So the awareness is there, but the structural response, perhaps due to funding, is not.

The Pay Gap Nobody Wants to Quantify

Then there is compensation. When you control for skills and experience, nonprofit employees earn 4% to 7% less than their for-profit counterparts, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. For a communications director, that gap can mean $8,000 to $15,000 a year. Over a five-year career stint, that is a significant amount of money to leave on the table in exchange for mission alignment.

But the gap goes deeper than salary. According to research from Independent Sector and United for ALICE, 22% of nonprofit employees live in households that cannot afford basic necessities like housing and healthcare. That means roughly 1 in 5 people working to deliver social services are themselves in financial distress. The financial strain disproportionately impacts racial and ethnic minority workers and those in social assistance roles.

The sector has long relied on what researchers call the “labor donation,” the implicit expectation that employees will accept below-market compensation because the work is meaningful. That bargain can hold for some time, but it should not be an ongoing assumption, particularly for mid-career professionals with options.

What the Organizations Keeping Their People Are Doing Differently

The data points toward a few specific practices that are working. Actual operational changes that correlate with retention.

They are building real teams, not adding more to one person’s plate

The same Trends Report found that communications effectiveness and staff retention both improve significantly once a team reaches three full-time staff members. That is the threshold. Below it, you are running a solo operation disguised as a department. Above it, you have enough coverage for specialization, time off, and strategic thinking instead of constant firefighting. Budget constraints drop from 41% (solo) to 26% (small teams) to 13% (large teams). Time constraints drop from 48% to 32%.

A three-person team is not a luxury. For an organization that depends on public communications to drive awareness, fundraising, and advocacy, it is the minimum viable team.

They are publishing salary ranges

According to SHRM research, 60% of organizations now include salary ranges in job postings, up 15% over the previous year. The results are measurable: 70% of those organizations report an increase in applications, and 66% report higher-quality applicants.

For nonprofits, this is especially significant. Candidates applying to mission-driven roles are already self-selecting for values alignment. When you also show them that you are paying fairly and transparently, you remove the single biggest source of friction in the hiring process.

They are treating staff wellbeing as operational infrastructure

The Johnson Center at Grand Valley State University makes the case plainly: investing in staff wellbeing is not an expense; it is an investment. Employee wellness directly correlates with engagement, productivity, and performance. Today’s workforce expects mental health support, flexible schedules, and hybrid work arrangements as baseline conditions, not perks to negotiate for. Organizations that build these into the job description from day one are the ones keeping their people. The ones that treat well-being as something they will get to once the budget allows it are the ones writing job postings every six months.

They are using AI to handle the first draft, not replace the person

The 2025 M+R Benchmarks report found that 78% of nonprofit organizations now use generative AI in their marketing, fundraising, or advocacy programs.

But here is the gap: according to the 2025 Trends Report, 83% of nonprofits still do not have a written policy on AI usage. The organizations that are retaining comms staff are the ones building structures around AI adoption, using it to automate first drafts, scheduling, and reporting, so their people can spend time on strategy and creative work instead of the production grind.

The Hiring Problem on the Other Side

Even when organizations get the structure and compensation right, many still struggle to fill open roles. Part of the reason is that the hiring process itself has become a barrier.

In the Forbes survey of long-term unemployed social-sector workers, 85% cited a lack of employer response as their primary challenge. Qualified candidates are being ghosted after final-round interviews by organizations whose entire mission is built on human dignity. The experience paradox makes it worse: 62% of respondents reported being overqualified for available roles. Too experienced for entry positions, yet lacking the narrow specializations listed in senior job descriptions.

Then there is the question of where these roles get posted. When a museum or foundation lists a communications director position on a general job board, it competes with thousands of corporate roles for the attention of candidates who may have no particular interest in mission-driven work. The applicant pool skews wrong before a single resume comes in.

This is where the gap between intention and execution becomes a practical problem with a practical solution. Mediabistro exists specifically for this market. It is a job board built for communications, media, marketing, and creative professionals. Not general talent. Not tech workers browsing laterally. People who do this work for a living and are actively looking for their next role in it.

The talent pool is pre-qualified in a way that general boards cannot match. And the economics are different: Mediabistro employer subscriptions start at $199 per month. For a nonprofit that just spent three months ghosting applicants on a large general job board, we can be a great alternative.

The communications job market is changing fast. The roles nonprofits need to fill in 2026 require people who can write, manage channels, analyze performance data, and deploy AI tools, sometimes all in the same week. Those people exist. But they are not scrolling general job boards hoping a museum or foundation happens to have posted something. They are on platforms where communications work is the entire point.

What Happens If Nothing Changes

In a stark assessment published in Forbes, researcher Aparna Rae laid out the feedback loop: organizational fragility leads to layoffs, which floods the job market with qualified candidates, which enables exploitative hiring practices, which drives talent out of the sector permanently, which weakens organizations further. This crisis is not self-correcting.

The sector will continue to lose mid-career communications professionals to corporate roles that pay more, demand less, and offer clearer boundaries. The institutional knowledge that walks out the door will be replaced by junior hires who burn out faster because the structure has not changed. The cycle will repeat.

Or: organizations can decide that communications is a strategic function, staff it accordingly, pay transparently, give their people modern tools, and recruit from the places where communications talent actually looks for work.

The candidates are out there. The question is whether the organizations are building roles worth staying in, and posting them where the right people will find them.

Ready to reach communications professionals who actually want mission-driven work? Post your role on Mediabistro and start hiring from a talent pool that’s already looking for you.