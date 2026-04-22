Natali-Natali love // Shutterstock

The 8 fastest-growing outdoor and mobile businesses this summer

From high-tech car washes to mobile mixology, the distance between professional services and a customer’s front door is shrinking. Driven by a nationwide shift toward on-demand services, successful entrepreneurs are ditching the storefront and taking their expertise literally and directly to customers — especially during the weather-friendly summer months.

These trends reflect a mix of market growth, changing consumer expectations and the rapid adoption of mobile-first service models. Based on their market research, ERGO NEXT has analyzed and picked eight of the fastest-growing outdoor and mobile service businesses near you.

1. The mobile pet grooming revolution

Mobile pet grooming is no longer just a premium service; it’s a common choice for busy households. Urban dwellers account for over 83% of all mobile grooming customers, according to one 2026 study. Per that study, consumers are prioritizing services that simplify their life, with 73% reporting higher satisfaction due to reduced pet anxiety and time-savings.

Many mobile pet grooming business owners consider general liability insurance and animal bailee coverage to help protect their business interests.

2. Cardio is the new community with social fitness

Going to the gym is a grind. Outdoor social fitness interest is growing as people ditch indoor workout boredom for local pods that meet in parks, beaches and public squares. This shift is repositioning the weekly workout as more of a community event than a chore.

In 2026, Adult Recreation and Sport Clubs broke into the American College of Sports Medicine top 10 for the first time, signaling a growing interest in activities like outdoor pickleball and running clubs. Even more telling? 73% of club members report that community connection is their primary motivator for staying consistent, according to a 2025 report by ABC Fitness.

For a fitness-minded entrepreneur, this can create opportunities. Launching a mobile fitness boutique — bringing gear like portable rowers or kettlebells to a local park — can build a business with lower real estate and startup costs.

Note that if your business operates in public spaces, there can be added risks from uneven ground and other passersby. Many fitness professionals consider business liability insurance to help cover some unexpected events.

3. The rise of onsite car washing and eco-detailing

Driven by tightening water restrictions and a surge in EV ownership, the mobile car wash and detailing market is estimated to reach $137 billion globally this year. Mobile operators are gaining share in part because customers increasingly value at-home convenience and flexible scheduling — as well as eco-focused washes and detailing.

Waterless car washes mean you don’t need a massive water tank trailer. A high-end kit can fit in a standard SUV. And while a basic exterior wash might only net a 15%-20% margin, premium eco-services like ceramic and graphene coatings — which require waterless prep — can push profit margins over 60%.

4. The Amazon-effect: On-demand home repair

The home repair services market is growing quickly, with some estimates projecting a 26.6% growth rate for on-demand and app-based services. Homeowners want Amazon-level immediate service; a 2025 survey conducted by Jobber found that over 70% of customers expect a same-day response.

The solution to meet this demand? Mobile platforms and marketplaces like Jobber, Thumbtack and Taskrabbit can help sole proprietors and small teams handle instant quotes and real-time scheduling with less back-office staff overhead.

But speed doesn’t mean skipping the safety net. If you’re a handyman, plumber, electrician or any other type of home repair contractor working inside a client’s home, you’re facing significant liability. Many contractors and repair professionals — no matter how small — consider general liability insurance and Contractor’s E&O insurance to help manage risks tied to on-site work and service-related claims.

5. A boom in mobile tire repair

Mobile tire repair and installation has become a growing part of the on-demand automotive economy, a sector some say is growing 8.5% annually. From busy families to delivery fleets, drivers aren’t willing to sacrifice half a day at a repair shop when the shop can come to them.

For the modern entrepreneur, this is an essential service model with a built-in, recurring customer base. Whether you’re handling emergency roadside flats, scheduled seasonal swaps or offering semi-annual rotations and checks at an office park, you’re selling something more valuable than rubber: convenience and time savings.

But jacking up a vehicle in a public space comes with high-stakes responsibility. You aren’t just a mechanic; you’re a risk manager. Many operators consider business liability insurance coverage to help protect their business interests.

6. Mobile e-bike repair: The ‘tech-medic’ on wheels

Bike repair used to mean a patch kit and some grease. But e-bikes are changing the industry. Part vehicle, part computer, owners are looking for experts to help keep them rolling. With the e-bike maintenance market’s growth rate at 12.7% — reaching nearly $700 million this year — the mobile bike shop has evolved into a specialized industry.

For the modern entrepreneur, the beauty of this business is convenience. Because hauling a 60-pound electric bike to a shop is a real chore, customers are willing to pay a premium for a driveway tune-up or repair.

But with high-tech gear comes high-tech risk. You aren’t just turning wrenches; you’re handling lithium-ion batteries and complex mid-drive motors. Business liability insurance could help protect your business from driveway mishaps. and tools and equipment coverage may safeguard the specialized tech and tools inside your van. Bailee coverage could also help protect you from the costs of customer property while it’s in your hands.

7. Mobile precision sharpening for knives and blades

An unexpected industry is leading the “right-to-repair” charge in 2026: mobile sharpening. And home chefs, restaurants, salons and stylists, and landscapers are reaping the ease and benefits of a sharper edge from the convenience of their driveways.

The global sharpening market is projected to reach $1.7 billion in 2026, fueled by a 6.3% growth rate. Growth is driven in part by the rising cost of tools and a broader shift toward repairing equipment instead of replacing it. While the residential market is the largest by volume, the commercial sector (restaurants, hotels, food processing) still generates steady, contract-based revenue.

Because the work involves handling expensive, razor-sharp tools on other people’s property, small mistakes can lead to costly damage or injury. Many business owners consider liability insurance to help manage risk while working on-site.

8. Small managed service providers bring IT on-site for small businesses

Small businesses rely on technology, but many are saving on IT costs by turning to managed service providers (MSPs) for ongoing, outsourced support.

The market is expanding steadily. The global managed services market was valued at over $401 billion and is growing at a rate of 9.9%, reflecting strong demand for flexible, scalable IT solutions.

For entrepreneurs, this has opened the door to a mobile, hybrid IT model. Many smaller MSPs operate as fractional IT partners, combining remote monitoring with on-site visits for setup, troubleshooting and system upgrades. This allows them to serve multiple clients and build recurring revenue through service contracts.

Because this work often involves access to client systems and office visits, many providers consider professional liability insurance or errors and omissions insurance (E&O), along with general liability and cyber liability insurance to help manage their business risk.

This story was produced by ERGO NEXT and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.