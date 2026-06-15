AI Search and Digital Strategy Roles Signal a New Era in Media Hiring

The Mediabistro editorial team draws on 25 years of media industry expertise to cover jobs, careers, and trends shaping the industry.

The Job Descriptions Are Changing Faster Than the Job Titles

In today’s media job listings, titles still say “Director of SEO” or “Digital Strategy,” but the actual work described inside these postings has shifted dramatically. One role posted this week asks candidates to optimize for AI recommendation engines, not just Google rankings. Another wants a digital strategist who can architect an entire web ecosystem for one of the most visited public spaces in America.

The throughline: employers are hiring for the next version of digital discovery, where being findable online means being cited by AI assistants, embedded in conversational search results, and trusted across platforms that didn’t exist three years ago. If your skills stopped evolving when “page one of Google” was the finish line, these postings are a wake-up call.

Meanwhile, social media roles continue to demand more strategic depth than ever, and accessibility-focused content positions are gaining traction in the public sector. Here are four media roles worth your attention today.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Director of SEO and Agentic Search at LawnStarter

Why this role is a bellwether:LawnStarter isn’t just hiring someone to manage keyword rankings. This posting explicitly names “agentic search” in the title, asking the right candidate to ensure their brands become the answer when homeowners ask ChatGPT, Claude, or Perplexity for recommendations. The role reports directly to the CMO and sits at the intersection of content, technical SEO, product, and AI-powered search. With over $150M in annual bookings, this well-funded marketplace is making a serious bet on the future of organic discovery.

Deep expertise in technical SEO, content strategy, and emerging AI search surfaces

Experience managing and scaling a team of SEO professionals and content strategists

Ability to build measurement frameworks for AI-generated recommendations and citations

Track record of growing organic traffic at scale across multiple brand properties

Apply for the Director of SEO and Agentic Search role at LawnStarter

Director, Web and Digital Strategy at Central Park Conservancy

What makes this special: Central Park sees over 40 million visits a year, and its digital presence needs to match that scale. The Conservancy is looking for someone to lead web strategy, digital marketing, and content architecture for one of the most iconic cultural institutions in the world. This is a remote-friendly, full-time position reporting to the Senior Director of Marketing, and the application window closes June 30. The chance to shape how a National Historic Landmark communicates with a global audience doesn’t come along often.

Proven experience leading web strategy and digital marketing for a major organization

Strong background in content management systems, analytics, and UX best practices

Ability to collaborate across departments including development, events, and communications

Experience with nonprofit or mission-driven organizations preferred

Apply for the Director of Web and Digital Strategy at Central Park Conservancy

Social Media Manager at OLIVER Agency

The interesting angle:OLIVER has carved out a unique niche building in-house agency teams embedded inside major brands, and this New York-based Social Media Manager role illustrates how the model works in practice. You’ll serve as the digital voice for consumer brands, crafting platform-specific strategies across Instagram, TikTok, and X. The posting emphasizes AI-enhanced content approaches alongside community management and performance analytics. For social media professionals looking to sharpen their social media strategy skills, this is the kind of role that builds a portfolio fast.

Experience developing and executing multi-channel social growth strategies

Strong content creation skills optimized for TikTok and Instagram

Comfort using AI-powered tools to drive efficiency and creative output

Ability to translate social engagement into measurable business results

Apply for the Social Media Manager position at OLIVER Agency

Content Manager and Copy Editor (UX/Accessibility) at New York State Office of the Attorney General

Worth a closer look: This remote-eligible role pays $82,953 plus $4,000 in location pay and comes with a clear application deadline of July 10. The OAG wants someone who can manage public-facing content across digital and print platforms while maintaining rigorous accessibility standards. The combination of content strategy, copy editing, and UX accessibility expertise is increasingly rare and increasingly valuable. Public-sector roles like this one also tend to offer stability, strong benefits, and meaningful work that reaches millions of New Yorkers.

Strong writing and editing skills with a grasp of content strategy and branding guidelines

Knowledge of accessibility standards (WCAG) and public-sector communication principles

Ability to manage multiple content requests simultaneously across digital and print

Experience collaborating with IT, press, and executive teams on content workflows

Apply for the Content Manager and Copy Editor role at the NY Attorney General’s Office

The Takeaway for Job Seekers

If your resume still leads with “SEO” as a standalone skill, today’s listings suggest it might be time to reframe. The most compelling roles right now ask for candidates who understand how AI systems surface, recommend, and cite content. That means building fluency in areas like agentic search optimization, AI-assisted content workflows, and conversational discovery.

Even social media and content editing roles now expect familiarity with AI tools. The candidates who land these positions will be those who can articulate how their work performs for both human and machine audiences.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the industry.

Specialist, Ads Marketing (Project Management) at Netflix

Netflix continues to build out its advertising infrastructure following its ad-supported tier expansion. This Los Angeles-based project management role sits inside the ads marketing team, a signal that streaming ad operations are maturing into a full discipline of their own.

Apply for the Ads Marketing Specialist role at Netflix

Digital Content Writer and Strategist at Creative Circle

Fully remote and paying $45 to $55 per hour, this contract strategist role through Creative Circle posted less than a day ago. Solid compensation for freelance content professionals looking for flexible, high-level writing work.

Apply for the Digital Content Writer and Strategist position

Executive Creative Director at Accenture

The salary range here, $151K to $434K, is eye-catching even for a senior creative leadership role. Based in Kirkland, Washington, this posting reflects how consulting giants are competing aggressively for top creative talent against traditional agencies.

Apply for the Executive Creative Director role at Accenture