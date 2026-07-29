Brand Storytelling and Audience Growth Roles Hiring Across Media

The Mediabistro editorial team draws on 25 years of media industry expertise to cover jobs, careers, and trends shaping the industry.

The Specialist Is Having a Moment

Generalists have dominated media hiring for the better part of a decade. Companies wanted people who could write, edit, shoot, post, analyze, and do it all before lunch. That pendulum is swinging back. Today’s strongest listings share a common thread: they want deep expertise in a specific community, platform, or beat, paired with the ability to grow an audience around it.

Look at what’s landing on the job board right now. A luxury skincare brand wants someone who understands the K-beauty press landscape inside and out. A sports production company needs a social strategist who lives and breathes NFL culture. A science publication is hiring a reporter to embed in the neuroscience research community. These aren’t “do everything” roles. They’re bets on people who already know a world well enough to tell its stories authentically.

The signal for job seekers is clear: the niche knowledge you’ve been accumulating has real market value. Lean into it.

Today’s Hot Jobs

PR, Partnerships and Events Manager at Savor Beauty + Spa

Why This Role Is Worth a Close Look: Savor Beauty is a luxury clean Korean skincare brand with facial spas in New York and a founder story that practically pitches itself. This role reports directly to founder Angela Jia Kim, a former concert pianist and published author, meaning you’ll have a short line between idea and execution. The blend of earned media strategy, creator and affiliate partnerships, and in-person experiential activations makes this unusually varied for a single PR position. If you’ve been honing your skills across influencer marketing, events, and traditional media relations, this is the kind of role where all three converge. Anyone interested in the intersection of social media, influencer marketing, and events should take note.

The Profile They Want:

Experience developing story angles and pitching media, with existing relationships among beauty and lifestyle editors

Proven track record building creator and affiliate partnerships that drive brand awareness

Event planning and execution skills for experiential activations and community-building moments

Strong alignment with Korean beauty heritage and clean skincare positioning

Apply to the PR, Partnerships and Events Manager role at Savor Beauty

Social Media Manager, NFL at Rain Delay Media

What Makes This One Stand Out: Rain Delay Media is an award-winning production company behind some of sports media’s biggest creator-driven shows, including Road Trippin’ with Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins. This role puts you in charge of the multi-platform social presence for The Schultz Report and additional NFL programming. You’ll own the voice, grow the audience, and turn long-form video into short-form social storytelling. The company explicitly wants someone who lives in NFL culture, not a social generalist who happens to follow football.

Qualities They’re Prioritizing:

Deep fluency in NFL football culture and the ability to stay plugged into daily storylines

Experience owning multi-platform content strategy across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and X

Skill at creating and maintaining a show’s editorial voice and tone across all channels

Community-building instincts, including genuine engagement in comments and fan conversations

Apply to the Social Media Manager, NFL position at Rain Delay Media

Reporter/Senior Reporter, The Transmitter at Simons Foundation

The Opportunity Here: Science journalism jobs with genuine editorial independence and institutional backing are rare. The Transmitter covers neuroscience for a professional audience of researchers, and it’s funded by the Simons Foundation while maintaining full editorial independence. This is a chance to develop a defined beat in one of the fastest-moving scientific fields, writing news, features, and long-form enterprise stories from a New York City newsroom. For science journalists who want to go deep rather than wide, this is the kind of beat that builds a career.

What They Need From Candidates:

Background or strong interest in neuroscience, cognition, and behavior

Ability to pitch, report, and write news alongside in-depth enterprise features and profiles

Source cultivation skills and comfort embedding in research communities

Trade journalism sensibility, writing for a specialist audience of working scientists

Apply to the Reporter/Senior Reporter role at The Transmitter

Senior Specialist, Audience Engagement at The WNET Group

Why This Deserves Attention: ALL ARTS, WNET’s digital arts platform, is looking for someone to architect its digital growth strategy with a specific mandate: reach younger, more diverse audiences while preserving brand prestige. The role blends organic engagement tactics with paid campaign management across Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and Google Ads. What’s particularly interesting is the “Stretch and Serve” framework, which requires building acquisition strategies for Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences on emerging platforms. Public media doesn’t always move fast, but this role has a built-in six-week performance review cycle that suggests real urgency.

Essential Experience They’re Seeking:

Expertise designing and managing 360-degree digital campaigns across discovery-to-engagement funnels

Direct experience running paid ad campaigns on Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and Google Ads

Data-driven mindset with the ability to analyze performance against KPIs and pivot quickly

Familiarity with creator-led content partnerships and emerging platform strategies

Apply to the Senior Specialist, Audience Engagement role at WNET

Professional Takeaways

Every one of today’s featured roles asks for something beyond general competence: knowledge of K-beauty media, NFL fandom culture, neuroscience research, or Gen Z platform behavior. If you’re preparing applications, resist the urge to position yourself as a well-rounded generalist. Instead, lead with the specific community or subject area where you have genuine credibility. Reference the outlets you read, the creators you follow, the conferences you attend. Hiring managers filling these roles can spot surface-level familiarity immediately. And if you haven’t updated your LinkedIn profile to reflect your niche expertise rather than a laundry list of broad skills, today is a good day to fix that.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves for professionals who specialize in narrative and brand storytelling.

Brand and Storytelling Lead at SOPHiA GENETICS, Boston

Healthcare genomics company SOPHiA GENETICS is hiring a brand storytelling lead, a strong signal that biotech firms are investing in dedicated narrative roles rather than folding storytelling into marketing generalist positions. Posted just hours ago.

Apply to the Brand and Storytelling Lead role at SOPHiA GENETICS

Sr. Writer, Enterprise Storytelling at Northern Trust, Chicago

Financial services giant Northern Trust is looking for a senior writer focused entirely on enterprise storytelling. The financial sector continues to carve out dedicated content roles that go far beyond copywriting.

Apply to the Sr. Writer, Enterprise Storytelling position at Northern Trust

Storyteller at Sequel (Remote, $100-150K)

Sequel is hiring a remote “Storyteller” role with a notably strong compensation range of $100K to $150K. The title itself reflects a broader trend: companies are dropping traditional labels in favor of roles defined by craft.

Apply to the Storyteller role at Sequel