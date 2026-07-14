Business Development and Editorial Leadership Jobs Hiring Now

The Commercial Side of Media Is Getting Interesting

For years, the most coveted media jobs lived on the editorial side. The prestige roles were editor-in-chief, bureau chief, and executive producer. The business side was where people ended up, not where they aimed. That calculus is shifting fast.

Three of today’s most compelling listings are commercial or hybrid roles that require deep media fluency alongside serious business acumen. Storm Ideas wants someone who can sell AI-powered entertainment services to studios. Uncensored is building a revenue engine around creator-led media. Even Mansueto Ventures, home of Fast Company and Inc., is hiring a Chief Creative Officer whose mandate reads more like a business transformation role than a traditional design leadership gig.

The throughline is clear: media companies increasingly need leaders who can sit at the intersection of content and commerce. If you’ve spent your career building audience expertise and wondering whether the business side would ever value that knowledge, the answer is arriving in the form of six-figure job postings. For anyone curious about what this kind of role actually entails day to day, Mediabistro’s breakdown of the Business Development Director function is a useful starting point.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Business Development Director at Storm Ideas

Why This One Deserves Attention: Storm Ideas describes itself as “an entertainment agency for the AI era,” and the job description backs that up. This is a remote-first role based around Los Angeles, with a $135,000 to $185,000 base plus performance bonuses. You’d be selling creative and technology services to major US entertainment, streaming, and fandom brands. The 33 days of paid time off is a standout detail that signals a company serious about retention.

The Profile They Want:

Senior-level experience in business development within entertainment, media, or content-led industries

Ability to build and maintain relationships with globally recognizable entertainment brands

Comfort working across strategy, social, creative production, community, and technology services

LA-based or nearby, with a willingness to do regular in-person client relationship building

Apply to the Business Development Director role at Storm Ideas

Senior Editor, Community at Mansueto Ventures

What Makes This Role Worth a Close Look: This fully remote position sits at the intersection of editing and community management for two of the most recognized business media brands in the country: Fast Company and Inc. You’d be shaping thought leadership content from executive community members, which means coaching non-journalists to write clearly for broad audiences. The salary range of $89,000 to $110,000 plus bonus is competitive for a remote editorial role that doesn’t require managing a large team.

What They Need From You:

7+ years of business journalism or editing experience

Strong line editing skills with the ability to provide constructive, courteous feedback to non-journalist writers

Experience monitoring content for plagiarism, AI usage, and editorial guideline compliance

Comfort operating within established workflows to maintain publishing cadence

Apply to the Senior Editor position at Mansueto Ventures

Chief Creative Officer at Mansueto Ventures

The Scope Here Is Significant: Reporting directly to the CEO, this New York-based role carries a salary range of $245,000 to $275,000 plus bonus. The CCO will define visual identity and user experience across both Inc. and Fast Company, spanning print, digital, social, video, and experiential channels. This is a brand architecture job as much as a creative one, requiring someone who can build scalable design systems while maintaining two distinct editorial identities.

Core Requirements:

Proven track record defining and stewarding visual identity across multiple media brands

Experience developing comprehensive brand guidelines and design systems that work at scale

Ability to lead across print, digital, social, video, and experiential platforms simultaneously

New York-based with onsite presence at least three days per week

Apply to the Chief Creative Officer role at Mansueto Ventures

Executive Producer, The Kim Komando Show at WestStar Multimedia Entertainment

Why This Caught Our Eye: This Phoenix-based role oversees editorial for a show that reaches millions weekly across 500+ radio stations, SiriusXM, podcasts, and YouTube. The listing is refreshingly direct about expectations: “This isn’t a ‘manage the calendar and nod in meetings’ job.” You’d develop show topics, oversee scripts from draft to final cut, and manage a production team. The salary of $80,000 to $88,000 reflects a market outside New York and LA, with the tradeoff being genuine editorial ownership over a massive audience.

Key Qualifications:

Strong editorial judgment with ability to connect technology topics to everyday audience concerns

Experience overseeing broadcast and podcast production from concept through final cut

Writing chops for segment teases, show notes, and daily listener content

Management experience with producers in a fast-turnaround production environment

Apply to the Executive Producer position at WestStar Multimedia Entertainment

Professional Takeaways

Today’s listings reward candidates who can translate between worlds. The best-compensated roles all require fluency in more than one discipline: editorial and community, creative and brand strategy, business development and entertainment culture. If your resume currently reads as a single-lane career, consider reframing it. Highlight the projects where you bridged departments or worked across functions. Now is also a smart time to refresh your LinkedIn profile to reflect those cross-functional skills, because recruiters filling these hybrid roles are searching for exactly that kind of versatility.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the broader job market.

Content Strategist at American Textile Company

A content strategist role at a manufacturing company signals how deeply content marketing has penetrated traditional industries. Posted just hours ago.

Apply to the Content Strategist role at American Textile Company

Content Strategist and Public Relations Consultant at CAPTRUST

Financial services firm CAPTRUST is merging content strategy and PR into a single role, a hybrid that’s becoming increasingly common in wealth management and fintech.

Apply to the Content Strategist and PR role at CAPTRUST

Sr Content Strategist at Waters Corporation

Scientific instruments manufacturer Waters Corporation is hiring a senior content strategist, another example of B2B companies investing heavily in editorial talent to reach specialized audiences.

Apply to the Senior Content Strategist role at Waters Corporation