Conservation, Public Media, and Storytelling Jobs Hiring Now

The Mediabistro editorial team draws on 25 years of media industry expertise to cover jobs, careers, and trends shaping the industry.

Mission-Driven Media Is Quietly Building Its Bench

Something worth watching is unfolding in today’s media job listings: organizations with a purpose beyond profit are competing for serious media talent.

A conservation production company wants a CEO. Public television needs a digital fundraising strategist. A school is hiring a documentary-style videographer. And a nationally syndicated show is searching for an executive producer to steer editorial across radio, podcast, and video.

These aren’t volunteer coordinator postings dressed up with creative titles. They’re roles that demand the same strategic chops, technical fluency, and editorial instincts you’d find at any commercial media company. The difference is in what the work ultimately serves. For candidates who’ve been feeling the gravitational pull toward meaningful work, the timing is good. Mission-driven organizations are finally meeting the market on role design and expectations, even if they’ve historically lagged on compensation transparency.

Here’s what caught our attention today at Mediabistro.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Chief Executive Officer at Wildpath

Why You Should Pay Attention: Wildpath isn’t a traditional nonprofit. It’s a conservation production company that uses film and photography to protect wildlife corridors, born from a collaboration with the National Geographic Society. The CEO role combines media leadership with policy advocacy and organizational scaling. If you’ve ever wanted to run an operation where storytelling directly drives environmental legislation, this is that job. Wildpath will also consider a hybrid model for strong candidates, a notable concession for a Tampa-based outfit.

Experience launching and scaling mission-driven or media organizations

Background in conservation, policy advocacy, or documentary production

Proven ability to lead fundraising and build institutional partnerships

Comfort operating at the intersection of creative storytelling and public policy

Apply to the CEO position at Wildpath

Associate, Digital Marketing and Fundraising at WNET

The Opportunity Here: WNET is the flagship public media provider for the New York metro area, and this entry-level role puts you inside the machinery of digital fundraising for one of the most recognized PBS stations in the country. You’ll work with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, help build personalized donor cultivation journeys, and support email campaigns reaching a massive audience. For anyone looking to get ahead in digital marketing, learning fundraising mechanics at a public media institution is a credential that translates everywhere.

Familiarity with email marketing platforms, particularly Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Understanding of digital fundraising strategy and best practices

Strong collaborative skills for cross-team coordination

Ability to research and troubleshoot technical issues in email and CRM systems

Apply to the Digital Marketing and Fundraising Associate role at WNET

Visual Storyteller at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School

What Makes This Interesting: Contract videography gigs are common. Contract videography gigs with a clear narrative mandate, archival footage to work with, and distribution across social, web, email, and print are less so. St. Andrew’s is celebrating its 50th anniversary and wants someone who can produce documentary-style content, edit for Instagram Reels and long-form content alike, and shape the institution’s visual identity during this milestone moment. This is portfolio-building work with real creative latitude.

Proven ability to shoot interviews, b-roll, and documentary-style footage

Editing skills across short-form vertical video and longer narrative formats

Experience incorporating archival material into contemporary storytelling

Comfort working across multiple distribution channels simultaneously

Apply to the Visual Storyteller position at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School

Executive Producer at WestStar Multimedia Entertainment (The Kim Komando Show)

The Real Draw: The Kim Komando Show reaches millions weekly across 500-plus radio stations, SiriusXM, newsletters, YouTube, and a podcast network. This executive producer role isn’t a scheduling gig. You’re developing editorial direction, overseeing scripts from first draft to final cut, managing producers, and writing segment content that translates complex tech topics for a mainstream American audience. WestStar is also hiring a Growth Lead for its newsletter division, which signals real investment in expanding the operation. Phoenix-based candidates take note.

Editorial leadership experience across broadcast, podcast, or multiplatform production

Strong writing ability for scripts, segment teases, and audience-facing content

Experience managing production teams and daily editorial workflows

Comfort translating technology topics into accessible, engaging storytelling

Apply to the Executive Producer role at The Kim Komando Show

Professional Takeaways

If your resume is built entirely around commercial media metrics (impressions, CTR, ROAS), consider how those skills translate for mission-driven employers. Today’s listings show that conservation companies, public broadcasters, and educational institutions want the same analytical rigor and production quality that any brand demands. The difference is in how you frame your impact. Rewording “grew newsletter subscribers by 40%” as “expanded audience engagement for a public interest campaign” takes thirty seconds and opens a category of roles that often have less competition and more creative freedom. The mission-driven media sector is hiring with urgency right now. Meet it halfway by speaking its language.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the creative leadership space.

Executive Creative Director, Visual Content at Zions Bancorporation

A financial services company hiring a senior creative leader with a remote option signals that even traditional industries are building in-house creative teams rather than relying on agencies. Posted just three days ago.

Apply to the Executive Creative Director role at Zions Bancorporation

Creative Director at 7 Brew Coffee

A fast-growing coffee brand investing in a dedicated creative director role reflects how consumer brands are treating creative leadership as a core function, not an afterthought. Based in Springdale, Arkansas, posted three days ago.

Apply to the Creative Director position at 7 Brew Coffee

VP Creative Director at Syneos Health

Healthcare marketing continues to attract top creative talent, and the $200K to $210K salary range on this Santa Monica-based VP role confirms that the sector is paying competitively for senior leadership.

Apply to the VP Creative Director role at Syneos Health