Content Strategy Meets Publishing and Nonprofit Growth Roles Today

Building From Scratch Is the Skill of the Moment

Three of today’s most compelling listings share an unusual thread: each organization needs someone to construct an entirely new operational engine, not simply maintain an existing one. Crooked Lane Books wants a content strategist to scale acquisitions by 50%. A children’s hospital charity in Chicago is launching a national expansion and needs someone to build the marketing infrastructure to support it. And TransLash Media is looking for a director who can architect a full digital and social strategy from the ground up.

These aren’t “keep the trains running” roles. They require candidates who can “design the tracks,” schedule the departures, and convince people to ride. If you’ve spent your career optimizing someone else’s playbook, these positions may feel like a stretch. If you’ve ever stood in front of a whiteboard and mapped out a content system that didn’t exist before you arrived, this is your day.

The salary transparency is also worth noting. Two of today’s featured roles publish clear compensation ranges, and they’re competitive. That signals organizations serious about attracting experienced talent quickly rather than dragging through months of negotiation.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Head of Content Strategy, Commercial Fiction at Crooked Lane Books / Alcove Press

Why this role is rare: Content strategy positions in book publishing almost never look like this. Crooked Lane wants someone who can use data to drive acquisition decisions, scaling their commercial fiction list by 50% while maintaining quality. The role carries real authority: you’ll have autonomy to approve or decline titles. At $80,000 to $110,000 with hybrid flexibility and openness to remote candidates, the compensation reflects the seniority. The Penguin Random House distribution partnership gives this indie publisher reach that most small houses can only dream about.

The core requirements:

5-8 years of experience, with a strong background in commercial fiction acquisitions

Ability to master and improve a high-velocity acquisitions pipeline from trend spotting through final contracts

Experience managing and prioritizing the work of an 11+ person editorial team

Comfort with data-backed decision-making and systems-oriented thinking over traditional editorial instinct alone

Apply for the Head of Content Strategy position at Crooked Lane Books

Brand and Growth Marketing Content Manager at Open Heart Magic

What makes this different: Open Heart Magic (rebranding to “Bring Magic to Kids in Hospitals”) reached over 8,400 hospitalized children last year through trained hospital magicians. Hospitals are requesting more, and this $70,000 hybrid role in Chicago is the linchpin of their national expansion. You won’t be joining an established marketing department. You’ll be constructing one. For anyone who has wanted to apply commercial content marketing chops to a cause that produces immediate, visible impact on children’s lives, this is that rare alignment. If you’re considering how to build a successful content marketing campaign in the nonprofit space, this role is a masterclass waiting to happen.

What they need from you:

Proven experience building and running content and marketing systems that produce measurable results

Ability to drive community growth and public engagement across channels

Comfort working in a hybrid Chicago environment during a period of organizational rebrand

Experience translating mission-driven storytelling into scalable growth strategies

Apply for the Brand and Growth Marketing Content Manager role

Director of Digital and Social Media at TransLash Media

The strategic weight here: TransLash has built deep credibility producing award-winning podcasts, films, and original journalism centering transgender and gender nonconforming communities. This fully remote director-level role at $135,000 to $155,000 reports directly to the CEO and carries both strategic authority and hands-on execution responsibility. You’ll shape how the entire organization presents itself across digital and social platforms. For senior social strategists who want ownership over a brand’s full digital presence rather than managing one channel inside a larger machine, this is the kind of scope that typically only exists at organizations this size.

Essentials for the role:

Strategic leadership experience shaping digital and social media presence for a media organization

Ability to operate at a high strategic level while executing day-to-day

Team-building experience with a focus on clarity, creativity, and consistency

Deep understanding of community-driven storytelling and audience engagement

Apply for the Director of Digital and Social Media position at TransLash

Video Producer at Council on Foreign Relations

A production role with policy-world prestige: CFR is one of the most influential foreign policy institutions in the country, and this Washington, DC-based role focuses on brand marketing videos, event recaps, sizzle reels, and short-form social content. If you’ve been producing video in news or media and want to bring those skills into the think tank and policy space, this is a strong entry point. The requirement for motion graphics proficiency alongside traditional editing suggests CFR is modernizing how it reaches audiences beyond the Beltway. Anyone looking to sharpen their social video content skills in a high-profile institutional setting should look closely.

Key qualifications:

Demonstrated experience writing, producing, and editing video content across multiple formats

Strong hands-on background in video editing and motion graphic production

Portfolio reflecting familiarity with social video formats and brand storytelling

Available to work on-site in Washington, DC at least three days per week (moving to four days in September 2026)

Apply for the Video Producer role at the Council on Foreign Relations

Professional Takeaways

Today’s listings reward builders over maintainers. If your resume focuses primarily on optimizing existing programs, consider reframing your experience around moments where you created something new: a content workflow, a social strategy, a production pipeline that didn’t exist before you designed it. Three of these four roles explicitly ask for someone who can construct systems, not inherit them. That means your cover letter should lead with the messiest, most ambiguous project you turned into a repeatable process. Hiring managers filling these positions want evidence that you can thrive without a roadmap, because the whole point of these roles is to draw one.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the industry.

Senior Creative Director at Adobe

Adobe is hiring a Senior Creative Director across multiple locations in California and beyond. For senior creatives who want to shape the tools and brand that millions of designers use daily, this carries obvious gravity.

Apply for the Senior Creative Director role at Adobe

VP Creative Director at Syneos Health

Healthcare marketing continues to attract top-tier creative talent. This Santa Monica-based VP Creative Director role at $200,000 to $210,000 is one of the highest-paying creative positions currently listed anywhere.

Apply for the VP Creative Director position

Content Strategist and Producer at Guardian Life

Financial services firms are increasingly building in-house content teams. Guardian Life’s fully remote Content Strategist and Producer role covering financial protection and wealth management signals that trend accelerating into 2026.

Apply for the Content Strategist role at Guardian Life