Legacy Publishers Are Spending Big on Creative Vision

Mansueto Ventures posted two senior roles in the same week, and taken together, they reveal a publisher making a serious bet on brand reinvention. A Chief Creative Officer to reshape the visual identity of both Inc. and Fast Company, and a Senior Editor to build out the community content pipeline feeding both titles. That’s a top-to-bottom creative investment you rarely see from legacy business publishers in 2026.

Meanwhile, the remote-first trend continues to consolidate at the senior level. Over half of today’s active Mediabistro listings offer remote flexibility, and the pattern is especially pronounced in roles requiring strategic thinking over in-office production. The companies hiring right now are less concerned about where you sit and more interested in whether you can build something from a blank page.

Today’s featured roles span a $75,000 to $275,000 salary range, and every one of them rewards candidates who can translate audience understanding into creative output. If you’ve been sharpening your portfolio while waiting for the right opening, the wait may be over.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Chief Creative Officer at Mansueto Ventures

Why This Role Matters: This is the top creative seat at the parent company of Inc. and Fast Company, two of the most recognized business media brands in the world. The CCO reports directly to the CEO, owns visual identity and UX across print, digital, social, video, and experiential channels, and will architect the design systems that scale both brands forward. The salary range of $245,000 to $275,000 plus bonus reflects the scope. This is a role for someone who has already led creative transformation at a major publisher or platform and wants to do it again with two iconic titles. The posting is based in New York with a three-day onsite expectation.

Core Qualifications:

Proven experience defining creative direction across multi-platform publishing brands

Ability to develop and maintain comprehensive brand guidelines and design systems at scale

Track record of leading teams across print, digital, social, video, and experiential work

Comfort reporting to C-suite leadership and translating business strategy into creative vision

Apply for the Chief Creative Officer role at Mansueto Ventures

Senior Editor, Community at Mansueto Ventures

What Makes This One Worth a Look: If the CCO role above is the architectural blueprint, this Senior Editor position is the editorial engine. You’d be shaping thought leadership content for the Fast Company Executive Board, the Fast Company Impact Council, and the Inc. Leadership Forum, helping executives who aren’t professional writers produce articles that actually read well. The salary range sits at $89,000 to $110,000 plus bonus, the role is fully remote, and it requires someone with at least seven years of business journalism or editing experience. The emphasis on catching plagiarism and AI misuse signals how seriously Mansueto takes editorial integrity in its community content.

Key Requirements:

7+ years of business journalism or editorial experience

Strong line editing skills with the ability to coach non-journalist writers

Experience monitoring for plagiarism, AI-generated content, and guideline violations

Ability to manage content workflows and publish on a consistent schedule

Apply for the Senior Editor, Community position

Business Development Director at Storm Ideas

The Angle Here: Storm Ideas calls itself “an entertainment agency for the AI era,” and the job description backs that up. This Los Angeles-based, remote-first role focuses on building commercial relationships with major US entertainment, streaming, and content brands. The $135,000 to $185,000 base salary plus performance bonus puts it firmly in senior territory, and the 33 days of paid time off stands out. Storm has worked with globally recognizable entertainment companies since 2008, and this hire will shape the agency’s next growth phase as it integrates AI into its creative and operational workflows. If you’ve been tracking the recent wave of senior business development hires across media, this role fits the pattern of companies investing in commercial leadership to match their creative ambitions.

What They Need From You:

Deep relationships across US entertainment, media, and streaming sectors

Experience selling creative, social, and content services to major brands

Comfort working in a remote-first environment with regular in-person client meetings in Los Angeles

Understanding of AI-native creative workflows and their commercial applications

Apply for the Business Development Director role at Storm Ideas

Media Coordinator at Alpha School

Why This Caught Our Eye: Alpha School compresses core academics into two hours a day using AI, producing students who test in the top 1 to 2 percent nationally. Their communications team needs someone to manage the daily LinkedIn presence across two high-visibility profiles and handle the operational backbone of a fast-scaling media operation. At $75,000 with full remote flexibility across North America, this is a strong fit for someone with three to five years of media coordination experience who wants to work at the intersection of education and content. The posting is refreshingly honest about what the job actually involves: less strategy, more execution and consistency.

Skills That Will Get You Hired:

Proven LinkedIn content management experience across multiple brand profiles

Strong organizational skills for managing press inquiries, inbound communications, and editorial calendars

Comfort working independently in a fully remote, fast-moving environment

Interest in education innovation and AI-driven learning models

Apply for the Media Coordinator position at Alpha School

Professional Takeaways

Today’s listings share a common thread: companies are hiring people who can build creative and editorial systems, not just fill seats. Mansueto wants a CCO who can architect design systems across two brands and an editor who can maintain quality standards at scale. Storm Ideas wants someone who can build a commercial engine around AI-native creative work. Alpha School wants a coordinator who can keep a communications machine running as the company grows.

If you’re applying for roles like these, your portfolio and cover letter should emphasize systems thinking. Show how you built a workflow, established a standard, or created a process that scaled. As we’ve covered in previous creative director and editorial hiring roundups, the candidates who land these roles are the ones who demonstrate they can build something lasting, not just produce one great piece of work.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the industry.

Creative Director at Schireson

Posted just hours ago, this art-focused Creative Director role at data-driven agency Schireson spans both Los Angeles and New York. A strong signal that analytics firms are investing heavily in creative talent to complement their quantitative DNA.

Apply for the Creative Director role at Schireson

Creative Director at Northwoodspace

Torrance-based Northwoodspace is offering $150,000 to $200,000 for a Creative Director, a competitive range that puts smaller studios on par with major agency compensation. Worth watching for anyone in the Southern California market.

Apply for the Creative Director position at Northwoodspace

VP Creative Director at Syneos Health

Healthcare marketing continues to attract top creative talent. This Santa Monica-based VP Creative Director role pays $200,000 to $210,000 and sits within one of the largest health-focused agencies in the world. A strong indicator that pharma and health brands are willing to pay a premium for creative leadership.

Apply for the VP Creative Director role