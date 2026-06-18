Creator-Led Media Is Hiring Executives, and Paying Well

The Mediabistro editorial team draws on 25 years of media industry expertise to cover jobs, careers, and trends shaping the industry.

The Creator Economy Goes “Grown-Up”

Creator-led media companies have spent the past few years proving they can build audiences. Now the hard part begins: building businesses. One of today’s most compelling media job listings on Mediabistro is a Head of Business Development role at Uncensored, the media network anchored by Piers Morgan, offering up to $235k plus bonus for someone who can convert massive YouTube and podcast audiences into diversified revenue.

That single posting tells a bigger story. Creator networks that raised venture capital in 2023 and 2024 are now under pressure to show commercial returns. They need executives who speak the language of licensing deals, platform partnerships, and live events, not just content production. The role reports directly to CEO Rashida Jones, signaling how seriously the company takes its revenue buildout.

Elsewhere on today’s board, a luxury regional magazine is looking for a food editor, a publishing institution is hiring entry-level sales reps, and a consulting firm needs a digital marketing manager.

The thread connecting them all: companies investing in revenue-generating talent, people who can sell, monetize, and grow.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Head of Business Development at Uncensored

Why You Should Pay Attention: This is a rare chance to build the commercial architecture of a creator-led media company from a senior seat. Uncensored has $30 million in backing, a multi-platform footprint spanning YouTube, podcasting, live events, and international licensing, and plans to expand beyond its flagship Piers Morgan franchise into verticals covering culture, sports, history, and current affairs. The $195k to $235k base plus bonus puts this well above typical media business development compensation, reflecting the scope of the mandate: you own the entire revenue pipeline from strategy through close.

What They Need:

Proven track record building and closing complex commercial partnerships across brand, distribution, licensing, and platform deals

Deep understanding of digital media monetization, including YouTube, podcasting, social distribution, and live events

Experience operating at a senior level with direct CEO reporting, comfortable setting strategy and executing simultaneously

International business development experience, as Uncensored’s audience and ambitions are global

Apply for the Head of Business Development role at Uncensored

Deputy Food and Wine Editor at Gulfshore Life Media

What Makes This Role Special: Regional luxury magazines that invest in dedicated food editorial positions are increasingly rare. Gulfshore Life has covered Southwest Florida for more than fifty years and treats food as a central editorial pillar, not an afterthought. This is a chance to shape how an affluent, engaged readership understands a rapidly evolving dining scene across Naples, Fort Myers, and Sanibel Island. The publication produces 12 monthly issues plus special editions, so the editorial volume is substantial and varied.

The Ideal Candidate Brings:

Strong food and lifestyle journalism experience with an emphasis on taste, context, and visual storytelling

Ability to produce reported, high-level feature content for a discerning print audience

Comfort working on-site in Bonita Springs, FL (remote applicants will not be considered unless willing to relocate)

Experience contributing to both print flagships and digital or event extensions

Apply for the Deputy Food and Wine Editor position at Gulfshore Life

College Publishing Sales Representative at W. W. Norton

A Smart Entry Point: Norton is the largest independent, employee-owned publisher in the country, and this entry-level sales role covering the Dallas East territory offers something unusual: a front-row seat to how higher education content is evolving. You will meet face-to-face with college instructors to promote print and digital courseware across the humanities, sciences, and social sciences. For anyone curious about how editorial and product management responsibilities are converging in publishing, this role provides a ground-level education in the business side of the industry.

Core Requirements:

Goal-oriented mindset with comfort traveling to meet college instructors in person

Interest in higher education, pedagogy, and how learning materials are adopted

Ability to promote both print textbooks and digital courseware platforms

Willingness to be based in the Dallas East territory

Apply for the College Sales Representative role at W. W. Norton

Digital Marketing Manager at Thrive and Land Consulting

The Remote Angle: This fully remote digital marketing manager position covers the full spectrum: SEO, PPC, social media management, campaign analytics, and cross-functional brand collaboration. The consulting firm operates in the insurance and financial services space, which means you will be marketing products that require clear, trustworthy communication rather than flashy creative. For digital marketers who want strategic ownership without relocation, this is worth a look.

Qualifications That Matter:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, or a related field

Proven digital marketing experience, ideally within insurance or financial services

Strong command of SEO, PPC, and social media marketing strategy

Ability to manage multiple campaigns independently in a remote environment

Apply for the Digital Marketing Manager position at Thrive and Land Consulting

Professional Takeaways

Today’s listings reinforce a pattern that has been accelerating all year: media companies are hiring for revenue, not just content. The highest-paying role on the board is a business development position, not an editorial one. That does not mean editorial talent is less valued. It means the companies doing the most ambitious hiring right now need people who understand both sides, who can talk about audience engagement and licensing economics in the same meeting.

If you have been building your career purely on the creative or editorial side, consider developing fluency in how your work gets monetized. Even a foundational understanding of how freelance writers negotiate rates and structure client relationships can sharpen your commercial instincts. The professionals who thrive in the next phase of media will be bilingual: fluent in craft and in business.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, creative director hiring continues to surge across industries. Here are a few notable external listings making waves right now.

Executive Creative Director at Accenture

The salary range of $151k to $434k reflects just how wide Accenture’s creative ambitions have become. Consulting firms continue to absorb work that once belonged to traditional agencies. See the full listing on Indeed

Creative Director at MSC Cruises

Miami-based and freshly posted, this role sits at the intersection of hospitality and brand storytelling for one of the world’s fastest-growing cruise lines. Apply on the MSC Cruises career site

Senior Creative Director, Global Jordan at Nike

Overseeing creative energy for one of the most iconic brands within an iconic brand. Based in Beaverton, OR, this is a dream brief for someone who lives at the intersection of sport, culture, and design. Apply on Nike Careers