Digital Strategy Jobs Hiring Now in Music, Media, and Politics

The Mediabistro editorial team draws on 25 years of media industry expertise to cover jobs, careers, and trends shaping the industry.

Platform Strategy Is the Skill Set Everyone Wants Right Now

Three of today’s most compelling media job listings share a common thread: they all need someone who can think strategically about digital audiences while also doing the work of building content systems. These aren’t “post to Instagram three times a week” roles. They’re positions where platform fluency translates directly into organizational influence.

What makes this moment interesting is the breadth of sectors competing for the same talent pool. A major music label, a public media institution, and a congressional leadership office are all fishing in the same waters for people who understand content calendars, audience analytics, and the mechanics of engagement. If you’ve built a strong social media strategy skill set, your options right now extend well beyond traditional media companies.

The other signal worth noting: every one of these roles blends creative execution with operational rigor. The days of separating “the ideas people” from “the systems people” in digital content are over. Employers want both in the same hire.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Manager, Digital Content and Social Strategy at Sony Music Entertainment

Why this one matters: Sony Music Masterworks covers classical, film scores, Broadway, and the growing neo-classical space through its XXIM Records imprint. This role sits at the intersection of legacy music brands and emerging digital audiences, giving the right candidate a chance to shape how instrumental and theatrical music reaches listeners who discover everything through short-form video and algorithmic playlists.

Experience developing and executing social media and digital content strategies for entertainment or music brands

Understanding of the music industry landscape, including streaming platforms and emerging digital channels

Ability to work across multiple label imprints and coordinate content for a diverse roster of artists

Strong collaboration skills to operate at the intersection of music, entertainment, and technology

Apply for the Digital Content and Social Strategy Manager role at Sony Music

Associate, Digital Marketing and Fundraising at WNET

A smart entry point: WNET is the parent company of New York’s flagship PBS stations, and this entry-level role offers something rare: hands-on access to Salesforce Marketing Cloud at scale. You’ll help build automated donor cultivation journeys, support email marketing operations, and serve as a platform liaison across the organization. For someone early in their career, getting deep expertise in a major marketing automation platform while working for a mission-driven broadcaster is a genuinely strong foundation.

Entry-level candidates with interest in digital fundraising strategy and email marketing operations

Familiarity with or willingness to learn Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Ability to serve as a training and support liaison for internal email producers and staff

Collaborative mindset for developing personalized donor cultivation tracks

Apply for the Digital Marketing and Fundraising Associate role at WNET

Digital Engagement Director at the Office of the Democratic Leader, U.S. House of Representatives

The scope here is significant: This is a senior content leadership role on Capitol Hill, responsible for the Democratic Leader’s entire digital presence across video, audio, visual, and text-based platforms. You’ll lead daily brainstorming sessions, direct rapid-response content production, and use analytics to grow the Leader’s reach and impact. Political digital roles at this level rarely surface on job boards, and the position demands both creative instincts and the ability to operate under intense public scrutiny.

Proven experience in video editing and social media management, ideally in political or advocacy settings

Ability to spot real-time content opportunities and execute rapid-response strategies

Skill in gathering platform analytics and translating data into audience growth strategies

Comfort collaborating closely with a communications director in a high-visibility environment

Apply for the Digital Engagement Director position on Capitol Hill

The Takeaway for Job Seekers

If your resume still describes your digital work in terms of individual platforms and by simply naming the task performed (“managed the company’s Twitter account”), it’s time for a resume rewrite. Every one of today’s featured roles frames digital content as a strategic discipline, not a channel-by-channel checklist.

Hiring managers want to see that you think in terms of audience systems: how content flows across platforms, how engagement data informs creative decisions, and how digital touchpoints connect to larger organizational goals. Reframe your experience around those concepts, and you’ll match the language these employers are using now in the industry.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves in media and creative industries.

VP Creative Director at Syneos Health

Healthcare advertising continues to pay a premium for senior creative talent. This Santa Monica-based role offers $200K to $210K annually, reflecting just how competitive the market for specialized creative directors has become in regulated industries. Apply for the VP Creative Director role at Syneos Health

Creative Director at Monster Energy

Brand-side creative leadership at a company that lives and dies by cultural relevance. The $108K to $145K range in Corona, CA, positions this as a mid-senior opportunity for someone who wants to own a visual identity with global recognition. Apply for the Creative Director role at Monster Energy

Creative Director, Beauty at Gap Inc.

Gap is investing in beauty as a brand extension, and this San Francisco role signals how seriously legacy retail companies are treating creative talent as they expand into new categories. Apply for the Creative Director, Beauty role at Gap Inc.