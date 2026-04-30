Education Marketing Leaders Are in Demand Across Media Today

Higher Ed Is Quietly Building Some of the Best Marketing Teams in Media

A pattern keeps surfacing in today’s listings that deserves attention: educational institutions are aggressively recruiting senior marketing and communications leaders, and they’re competing for the same talent pool that agencies and tech companies draw from. Three of today’s most compelling postings come from schools, and these aren’t entry-level coordinator gigs, but strategic leadership roles with real budgets and genuine creative latitude.

The shift makes sense. Universities now operate like global brands. They manage complex digital ecosystems, produce content across dozens of channels, and court audiences in multiple countries. NYU alone recruits students from 133 countries. Arizona State has become one of the most sophisticated digital education operations in the country. Even independent secondary schools are building marketing departments that look more like mid-size agencies than the one-person communications shops of a decade ago.

For media professionals who’ve spent their careers in newsrooms, agencies, or corporate communications, the education sector represents a genuine alternative worth exploring. The work is substantive, the missions are clear, and the compensation is increasingly competitive. If you’re curious about what a social media manager actually does day to day, roles like these show how the function has matured into full strategic leadership.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Vice President for Global Enrollment Marketing and Strategic Communications at New York University

The Big Picture: This is one of the highest-level marketing positions in American higher education. The VP will lead enrollment marketing and strategic communications across NYU’s entire student lifecycle, spanning three degree-granting campuses on three continents and 13 global academic centers. Reporting directly to a Senior VP, this person shapes how one of the world’s most recognized universities tells its story to prospective students, families, and the broader public.

Proven experience leading large-scale, multi-channel enrollment or brand marketing campaigns

Strategic communications leadership across both digital and traditional platforms

Experience managing teams and agency relationships at an institutional scale

Deep understanding of the higher education landscape and student recruitment dynamics

Apply for the VP of Global Enrollment Marketing role at NYU

Social Media Manager at Arizona State University

Why This Role Matters: ASU Online is one of the most ambitious digital education experiments in the country, and this role sits at the center of its growth strategy. The salary range of $66,200 to $99,400 is transparent and competitive for the market, and the job itself goes well beyond posting content. You’d own the end-to-end social media strategy, including platform-specific execution, performance optimization, and community building across both established and emerging channels.

Deep expertise in platform-specific social strategy with a data-driven approach to performance

Experience building scalable systems for content delivery and community management

Quantitative ability to track, analyze, and report on social media KPIs

Creative instincts paired with analytical rigor across priority and emerging platforms

Apply for the Social Media Manager position at ASU

Senior Politics Reporter, Conservatives at HuffPost

A Different Kind of Beat: This role stands apart from the education theme. HuffPost is looking for a reporter to cover the conservative movement, the Republican Party, and right-wing media. The job requires genuine source-building on the American right, not parachute coverage. With a union-backed salary range of $97,055 to $136,500 through the Writers Guild of America East, this is one of the better-compensated beat reporter positions on the market right now.

Proven track record of breaking news and cultivating sources within conservative political circles

Ability to write sharp news stories on deadline alongside longer investigative features

Experience getting inside the decision-making processes of political leaders and opinion-shapers

Strong editorial judgment and comfort working within a union newsroom structure

Apply for the Senior Politics Reporter role at HuffPost

Head of Marketing and Communication at Junipero Serra High School

The Salary Says It All: A $160,000 to $180,000 compensation range for a K-12 school marketing role signals just how seriously independent schools are investing in professional communications leadership. This position oversees all marketing and communications strategy for a well-established Catholic college prep school on the San Francisco Peninsula, including enrollment recruitment, institutional branding, and community engagement. If you’ve led marketing at an agency or brand and want mission-centered work, this is worth a close look.

Experience developing and executing comprehensive marketing and communications strategies

Ability to align institutional messaging with an organization’s core mission and values

Track record strengthening enrollment pipelines through integrated marketing campaigns

Senior-level leadership experience, reporting directly to C-suite or equivalent

Apply for the Head of Marketing and Communication role at Junipero Serra

The Takeaway for Job Seekers

If you’ve been filtering out education-sector jobs from your search, reconsider. The compensation and scope of today’s listings rival what you’d find at agencies and major media companies. Junipero Serra’s $160K-$180K range for a marketing lead would be competitive at most mid-size agencies. HuffPost’s union-backed reporter salary reflects what organized labor can do for journalist pay.

The through-line across all four roles is that employers are willing to invest in experienced media professionals who bring strategic depth, not just execution skills.