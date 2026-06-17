Food Media, Nonprofit Storytelling, and SEO Jobs Hiring Now

The Mediabistro editorial team draws on 25 years of media industry expertise to cover jobs, careers, and trends shaping the industry.

Specialist Beats Are Back in Demand

For years, the media hiring market rewarded generalists. Companies wanted content people who could do a little of everything: write, edit, manage social, maybe shoot some video. That era isn’t over, but today’s most compelling openings tell a different story.

Employers on Mediabistro are now hiring for depth.

A luxury regional magazine wants someone who can write with authority about wine programs and chef-driven restaurants. A nonprofit fighting for safer streets needs a communicator who can translate complex policy work into language that actually moves people. And a fast-scaling home services marketplace is building a search team around a concept many marketers haven’t even encountered yet: agentic search optimization.

The thread connecting these roles is specificity. Each one requires a candidate who has lived inside a particular world long enough to have real instincts about it. If you’ve spent the last few years deepening your expertise in a single vertical, your patience is paying off.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Deputy Food and Wine Editor at Gulfshore Life Media

Why this one caught our eye: Print food journalism jobs at this level are genuinely rare. Gulfshore Life is a 50-year-old luxury lifestyle magazine with stable local ownership and a clear editorial identity. The role shapes food coverage across 12 monthly issues and special editions, covering a rapidly expanding Southwest Florida dining scene. This is a beat editor position with real authority, not a content mill gig with a culinary veneer.

What they want to see:

Deep knowledge of food, wine, and restaurant culture with the editorial judgment to separate trend from substance

Experience producing high-level lifestyle journalism for a discerning readership

Strong visual instincts and ability to collaborate on art direction and photography

Willingness to be on-site in the Bonita Springs, FL area (remote applicants won’t be considered unless relocating)

Apply for the Deputy Food and Wine Editor role at Gulfshore Life

Communications Manager at Safe Routes Partnership (Remote)

The appeal here: Safe Routes Partnership works to make walking and biking to school safer for kids across the country. The Communications Manager owns the organization’s entire digital presence, translating complex policy and legislative work into content that resonates with advocates, funders, and communities. The salary range is $60,000 to $68,000 with full benefits, and the role is fully remote from anywhere in the U.S. For communicators who want their writing to connect directly to real-world outcomes, this is a strong match.

Core qualifications:

Proven ability to turn policy and program work into accessible, shareable storytelling

Experience managing digital channels and coordinating with contractors for design and video production

Comfort marketing consulting services alongside advocacy content

Strong editorial voice with the ability to surface community impact stories across multiple program areas

If you’re exploring how to position yourself for mission-driven communications work, Mediabistro’s guide on using social media to build your personal brand is worth revisiting.

Apply for the Communications Manager position at Safe Routes Partnership

Director of SEO and Agentic Search at LawnStarter

What makes this unusual: The job title alone signals where search marketing is headed. LawnStarter, a marketplace with over $150M in annual bookings, is building a leadership role around a premise most companies haven’t grappled with yet: when a homeowner asks ChatGPT or Perplexity who to hire, LawnStarter needs to be the answer. The Director reports directly to the CMO and operates across content strategy, technical SEO, product, and AI-powered discovery. This is a category-defining role at a company with serious scale.

Key requirements:

Proven track record leading SEO at scale, with demonstrated results in organic acquisition

Fluency in AI-powered search surfaces including ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews

Experience building and managing a team at the intersection of content, technical SEO, and product

Strategic mindset that extends beyond rankings to brand presence, PR, and community trust signals

Apply for the Director of SEO and Agentic Search role at LawnStarter

News Designer and Graphic Artist at Indianapolis Business Journal

Worth a closer look: IBJ is an award-winning business publication that’s growing, not contracting. They want a visual journalist who gets as excited about data and Excel as about heat maps and Illustrator. The standout detail: they’re specifically seeking someone eager to explore AI tools to streamline production, work with data visualization, and improve online presentation. That combination of traditional news design craft and AI curiosity reflects where newsroom design roles are heading across the industry.

What they’re after:

Experience or education in journalism with a strong portfolio in information graphics, illustration, and page layout

Proficiency in data visualization and comfort working in Excel alongside design tools

Genuine curiosity about AI applications in newsroom production workflows

Ability to work quickly and accurately across print and digital formats

Apply for the News Designer and Graphic Artist role at IBJ

Professional Takeaways

Today’s media job openings share a common demand: candidates who combine craft expertise with adaptability.

The food editor who understands visual storytelling. The communications manager who can translate policy into compelling social content. The SEO director who sees beyond rankings to AI-driven discovery. The news designer who pairs Illustrator skills with AI curiosity. See how each is a combination of technical understanding and a niche expertise?

If your portfolio or resume currently reads as a list of general competencies, consider reframing it around your deepest area of knowledge and showing how you’ve adapted that expertise to new tools and platforms. Specialists who can evolve are exactly who’s getting hired right now.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro’s job board, these media roles are also making waves across the job market:

Visual Journalist and Storyteller at TEGNA Inc.

Based in Sacramento with a salary range of $60K to $75K, this role at one of the largest local media companies in the country pairs traditional visual journalism with multimedia storytelling. A solid entry point for designers moving into broadcast.

Apply for the Visual Journalist role at TEGNA

Director, Writer and Storyteller at U.S. Chamber of Commerce

A senior content role in Washington, DC at one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in the country. The title alone, blending “director” with “storyteller,” reflects how institutional communications teams are restructuring around narrative expertise.

Apply for the Director, Writer and Storyteller role at the U.S. Chamber

Brand Storyteller and Content Lead at Western Building Supply

A $50K to $65K content leadership role at a building supply company in Wyoming. Proof that strong content hiring is no longer confined to media capitals. Industries far outside traditional publishing are investing in dedicated storytelling talent.

Apply for the Brand Storyteller role at Western Building Supply