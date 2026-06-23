Foreign Correspondence and Legal Reporting Jobs Hiring Now

The Mediabistro editorial team draws on 25 years of media industry expertise to cover jobs, careers, and trends shaping the industry.

Specialized Beats Are Where the Action Is

Generalist content roles get all the attention on job boards. Meanwhile, the most interesting openings right now belong to reporters and analysts who can go deep on a single subject. Today’s featured media job listings read like a map of where editorial investment is actually flowing: international policy journalism, legal reporting across Canadian provinces, and a growing niche in recommerce intelligence.

What ties these roles together is specificity. Employers aren’t posting vague “we need a writer” listings. They’re looking for people who already understand (or can quickly master) complex subject matter, whether that’s U.S.-China foreign policy, civil litigation procedures, or the economics of refurbished goods. If you’ve spent years building expertise in a niche, that depth is worth more today than it has been in years.

The mix also reflects a geographic spread worth noting. One role is planted firmly in Washington, D.C. Two require physical presence at Canadian courthouses. Another doesn’t care where you live at all. Flexibility still depends entirely on the nature of the work, and beat reporting that requires showing up in person remains a category where remote simply doesn’t apply.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Senior China Correspondent at RFE/RL

Why this role matters: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is hiring a senior journalist to cover the intersection of U.S. foreign policy and China from Washington, D.C. This is a rare opportunity to report on White House, State Department, and Congressional activity for an international audience, a vantage point that few journalism jobs offer. The role demands digital-first storytelling across text, video, and multimedia formats, reflecting RFE/RL’s push to reach audiences well beyond traditional radio.

The ideal candidate brings:

Deep experience covering U.S. foreign policy, geopolitics, or China-related affairs

Ability to produce breaking news, enterprise reporting, and analytical features for international audiences

Comfort working with video journalists to create multimedia content

Strong source networks across policy institutions, think tanks, and government agencies

Apply for the Senior China Correspondent role at RFE/RL

Courthouse Reporter at Courthouse News Service (Quebec City)

A niche that keeps expanding: Courthouse News Service is building out its Canadian coverage with two new reporter positions, including this one covering civil court filings in and around Quebec City. At CAD $40/hour for 20+ hours per week, this is structured as a part-time beat with real editorial latitude. Reporters are expected to review daily filings and appellate rulings, but they’re also encouraged to pitch and write nationally targeted stories on law, politics, culture, and the environment. The bilingual French-English requirement narrows the candidate pool significantly, reducing competition among qualified applicants.

What they need from you:

Fluent bilingual ability in French and English

Demonstrated journalism experience (legal background not required)

Willingness to visit the Quebec City Superior Courthouse daily

Ability to summarize civil lawsuits and appellate rulings clearly and quickly

Apply for the Quebec City Courthouse Reporter position

Journalist and Analyst, Recommerce Industry at AIM Group

A beat most people don’t know exists yet: The AIM Group, a global business intelligence service covering marketplaces, wants a freelance writer-analyst focused entirely on recommerce: the resale, return, and refurbishment economy. This is a fully remote, part-time gig (10-20 hours per week) that spans news articles, long-form analysis, video podcasts, and PowerPoint presentations. AIM Group’s posting is refreshingly blunt about what they want. They explicitly state that AI-generated applications will be ignored, and they want a personally written cover letter. If you’ve been looking for a freelance beat with genuine editorial independence, this is one to watch.

Core requirements:

Strong reporting and source development skills for building a beat from scratch

Comfort producing across multiple formats: written, recorded interviews, video, and presentations

Ability to analyze business propositions, financial trends, and market dynamics

A personally written cover letter (no AI-generated applications accepted)

Apply for the Recommerce Journalist and Analyst role at AIM Group

New Media Manager at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Where policy meets platform strategy: Carnegie Endowment is hiring a New Media Manager to lead its short-form video and social storytelling strategy from Washington, D.C. This 24-month position sits at the intersection of policy communications and creator culture, tasking the hire with connecting Carnegie scholars to networks of content creators and training researchers in best practices for platforms like TikTok and Instagram. If you’ve been wondering what a digital media manager actually does in a think tank environment, this posting spells it out clearly.

Skills they’re prioritizing:

3-5+ years in social media strategy, content marketing, or digital audience development

Experience directing creative storytelling strategies for short-form video

Ability to train and coach subject matter experts in creator best practices

Strategic thinking to produce a blueprint that partner organizations can replicate

Apply for the New Media Manager role at Carnegie Endowment

The Takeaway for Job Seekers

Every one of today’s featured roles rewards subject matter depth over a generalist range. The Senior China Correspondent needs geopolitical fluency. The courthouse reporters need to parse legal filings. The recommerce analyst needs to understand marketplace economics. The New Media Manager needs to translate policy research into platform-native content.

If your resume reads like a list of interchangeable content jobs, consider reframing it around the specific domains you understand best. Hiring managers filling specialized beats aren’t scanning for “strong writer.” They’re scanning for evidence that you already speak their industry’s language.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, content strategy roles are surging across sectors this week, from enterprise tech to higher education.

Content Strategist, Agentic Commerce at Accenture

The phrase “agentic commerce” signals where consulting firms see the next wave of AI-driven retail heading. This role, posted just yesterday, puts content strategy at the center of that emerging category.

Apply for the Agentic Commerce Content Strategist at Accenture

Senior Content Strategist (Freelance) at VML

Posted hours ago, this freelance opening at one of the world’s largest creative agencies suggests that even major networks are relying on contract talent for senior strategy work in New York.

Apply for the Senior Content Strategist freelance role at VML

Content Strategist at HP

With a salary range of $105,050 to $161,800, this Vancouver, WA posting is one of the more transparent compensation packages in content strategy right now. Enterprise hardware companies continue to invest heavily in editorial talent.

Apply for the Content Strategist position at HP