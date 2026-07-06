Independent Media Is Hiring Editors and Reporters Right Now

The Mediabistro editorial team draws on 25 years of media industry expertise to cover jobs, careers, and trends shaping the industry.

Small Newsrooms Are Investing Where Big Ones Won’t

The most telling signal in today’s job market has nothing to do with layoffs. It’s what independent media companies are choosing to build. Talking Points Memo just posted two editorial roles on the same day: an associate editor and a political reporter, both remote-friendly and focused on democracy coverage. That’s a newsroom doubling down on the exact beats that larger outlets have been quietly consolidating.

Meanwhile, over at Uncensored, the Piers Morgan-anchored media startup backed by $30 million in investment, leadership is hiring a Head of Business Development at a salary range that would make most legacy media executives do a double-take. These are fundamentally different organizations with different editorial missions, but they seem to share a common belief: that smaller, focused media companies can compete for serious talent.

The throughline today is independence. Whether it’s a scrappy political news pioneer or a creator-led video network, the media hiring energy is coming from organizations that own their editorial direction. If you’ve been watching the industry consolidate and wondering where the growth opportunities are, look at who’s actually posting jobs this week. It’s the independents.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Associate Editor at Talking Points Memo

What Makes This Role Interesting: This is an audience-facing editorial position at one of the original digital-native news organizations. TPM wants someone who can shape stories from the reporting stage through newsletter distribution, social video, and community engagement. The role explicitly bridges the gap between editorial judgment and audience development, a combination that was rare five years ago and is now becoming essential at reader-supported outlets.

The Ideal Candidate Will Bring:

Newsroom editing experience with a strong grasp of American political history

Background in covering voting, election administration, or political extremism

Comfort working across newsletters, social video, and traditional social platforms

Experience parsing legal documents and translating them into accessible news

Apply to the Associate Editor role at TPM

Political Reporter at Talking Points Memo

Why This Stands Out: TPM hiring a reporter alongside an editor signals genuine expansion, not backfill. The reporting beat centers on democracy coverage, including voting rights, political extremism, and election administration. The listing specifically asks for comfort across written, audio, and video formats, reflecting how modern political journalists need to work across every distribution channel their audience uses. For reporters interested in how Mediabistro has tracked the evolution of digital editor and editorial roles, this kind of cross-platform expectation is now standard.

What They Want to See:

Proven reporting experience with impeccable attention to detail

Knowledge of American law and government sufficient to cover complex policy stories

Ability to write quickly and concisely under deadline pressure

Demonstrated skill at framing reporting for audience engagement across platforms

Apply to the Political Reporter position at TPM

Head of Business Development at Uncensored

The Opportunity Here: At $195K to $235K plus bonus, this is one of the highest-paying roles on the board right now. Uncensored is building a multi-platform media network spanning YouTube, podcasting, live events, and international licensing. They need someone who can architect revenue partnerships across brand deals, distribution agreements, and subscription products. The role reports directly to CEO Rashida Jones, which means real strategic influence from day one.

Core Requirements:

Senior business development experience in media, entertainment, or digital platforms

Track record of structuring and closing complex, multi-stakeholder partnerships

Deep understanding of creator-economy monetization models across video, audio, and events

Ability to operate across US and international markets simultaneously

Apply to the Head of Business Development role at Uncensored

Manager, Digital Content and Social Strategy at Sony Music Entertainment

The Draw: Sony Music’s Masterworks division, home to classical, film scoring, and Broadway catalogs, is looking for someone to run digital content and social strategy across a roster that includes some of the most distinctive artists in instrumental and theatrical music. This is a content leadership role inside a major label, but focused on a niche catalog where creativity matters more than viral formulas. If you’ve ever wanted to market art music to modern audiences, this is the gig.

Key Qualifications:

Experience developing and executing social and digital content strategies for music or entertainment brands

Strong understanding of platform-specific content creation across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and emerging channels

Ability to work across multiple artist campaigns and label imprints simultaneously

Comfort translating complex, culturally rich content into engaging digital formats

Apply to the Digital Content and Social Strategy Manager position at Sony Music

Professional Takeaways

If you’re an editorial or media professional who has spent the last few years building cross-platform skills, whether that’s newsletters, social video, podcast production, or audience analytics, today’s listings confirm that investment is paying off. The TPM roles both require candidates who can move fluidly between traditional editorial work and audience-facing distribution. The Uncensored role requires someone who understands how creator-led media actually makes money. Even the Sony Music position demands platform fluency across a half-dozen channels.

The takeaway is practical: when you update your resume or portfolio, lead with the platforms and formats you’ve mastered, not just the publications you’ve worked for. Hiring managers at independent and emerging media companies care less about brand-name bylines and more about whether you can actually reach an audience across the channels where people consume media today.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves in the content strategy space:

Senior Content Strategist (Freelance) at VML, New York

One of the world’s largest creative agencies is looking for freelance content strategy talent, a sign that agencies are staffing up for second-half campaign pushes without committing to permanent headcount. Freelancers with agency experience should take note.

Apply to the Senior Content Strategist freelance role at VML

Product Content Strategist at Ascend Learning, Burlington, MA

EdTech continues to hire content professionals who can bridge product development and editorial thinking. Ascend Learning’s role sits at that intersection, requiring someone who understands how content drives user engagement inside learning platforms.

Apply to the Product Content Strategist role at Ascend Learning

Content Strategist, Product Marketing at NetApp, Morrisville, NC

Enterprise tech companies are increasingly building in-house content teams that rival publisher editorial staffs. NetApp’s product marketing content strategist role reflects the growing demand for journalists and editors who can translate technical complexity into clear, persuasive narratives.

Apply to the Content Strategist position at NetApp