International Media and Health Content Roles Hiring Now

Specialist Knowledge Is the New Currency

Two of today’s latest listings share something unusual: they require deep subject-matter expertise in areas most generalist communicators can’t fake. One demands fluency in Near East geopolitics and multilingual newsroom management. The other needs someone who can talk about testosterone therapy and hair restoration without flinching.

They sound pretty different, but they have a common thread. Both employers are betting that domain knowledge matters more than a polished portfolio of interchangeable clips.

That’s a meaningful signal. For years, the media hiring market rewarded versatility above all else. You could pivot from fashion to fintech to pharma as long as your writing samples were clean. The pendulum is swinging back. Employers with complex subject matter are tired of onboarding generalists who need six months to learn the landscape. They want people who already live in it.

Today’s strongest postings also show healthy activity in PR and growth marketing, with lean teams looking for experienced operators who can execute without layers of approval. If you’ve been building niche expertise or thrive as a one-person department, this is your kind of market.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Regional Director, Near East at RFE/RL, Inc.

Why This Role Matters: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is hiring an executive to oversee its Afghan (Azadi) and Iranian (Farda) services from Prague. This is a rare editorial leadership position with genuine geopolitical weight, covering two of the most challenging media environments on earth. You’ll sit on the Editorial Board and shape coverage strategy using market research and data insights while managing everything from investigative reporting initiatives to security protocols for correspondents in the field.

Oversight of editorial performance, budgeting, staffing, security, compliance, and infrastructure across two language services

Experience leading multimedia and breaking news operations in complex environments

Ability to develop investigative and enterprise reporting focused on Iran and Afghanistan

Must work closely with the Editor-in-Chief and senior editorial leadership as a member of the Editorial Board

Apply to the Regional Director, Near East position

Social Media Content Lead at Analyte Health

What Makes This Interesting: Analyte Health runs Stallion, a direct-to-consumer men’s telehealth brand covering testosterone therapy, sexual health, hair restoration, and weight management. The Social Media Content Lead will own content strategy for a brand operating in categories where platform restrictions, stigma, and regulatory sensitivity make standard playbook tactics useless. If you’ve figured out how to build audience engagement in health and wellness categories that social platforms actively suppress, this role was written for you. For those looking to sharpen their platform strategy before applying, Mediabistro’s guide to social media marketing for creative job seekers is a solid refresher.

Lead social content strategy across a men’s telehealth brand portfolio

Manager-level role requiring experience navigating regulated or sensitive health categories

Create content that drives engagement for stigma-free healthcare positioning

Collaborate with medical professionals and wellness experts on messaging

Apply to the Social Media Content Lead position

Public Relations Specialist at Osprey Studios

The Draw Here: Osprey Studios is a lean startup looking for a PR professional with real relationships in NYC and national media markets. This isn’t a “write press releases and hope for the best” role. They want someone who can pitch on tight timelines, support podcast growth, and work across both mainstream and heterodox media outlets. The emphasis on existing journalist relationships tells you they’re hiring for a rolodex as much as a skill set. If you’re curious about what senior-level media relations work looks like day to day, Mediabistro’s breakdown of what a media relations director actually does offers useful context.

5+ years of PR experience with a track record in journalism, digital media, or news-adjacent verticals

Deep, active relationships with journalists, editors, and producers

Ability to execute on fast-moving news cycles with quick-turnaround pitching and placement

Cross-functional collaboration within a small startup team

Apply to the Public Relations Specialist position

Marketing Manager and Growth Lead (D2C) at Amos Media Company

Why This Caught Our Eye: Amos Media publishes Coin World and Amos Advantage, brands with 150 years of history. They need a remote “full-stack” marketing manager who can maintain a $20 CPA benchmark for magazine subscriptions while managing Meta and Google Ads campaigns on a $8,500+ monthly budget. This is a Department of One position with high autonomy, legacy software challenges, and direct access to ownership. If you’re a performance marketer who thrives without a team around you, this is a rare fit.

Hands-on daily management of Meta and Google Ads with strict CPA targets

Ability to write copy, wireframe creative, and optimize campaigns without agency support

Strategic maturity to advise ownership on long-term growth and risk mitigation

Remote-eligible, high-autonomy role requiring comfort with proprietary legacy software

Apply to the Marketing Manager and Growth Lead position

The Takeaway for Job Seekers

Today’s listings reward depth over breadth. The strongest candidates for these roles won’t be the ones with the longest resumes. They’ll be the ones who can demonstrate genuine fluency in a specific domain, whether that’s Near East journalism, regulated health content, media relationships in real newsrooms, or performance marketing with hard CPA accountability. If you’ve spent years going deep in one area and worried that made you too narrow, stop worrying. The market is catching up to you.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the creative leadership landscape.

Senior Director, Big Think Creative at Freethink

Freethink is hiring a Senior Director to lead creative for Big Think, one of the most recognized ideas-driven media brands online. The $125K to $135K salary range is transparent and competitive for a New York-based editorial creative leadership role.

Apply to the Senior Director, Big Think Creative role

VP, Creative Director (B2B Conferences) via Aquent

A VP-level Creative Director role for B2B conferences in Norwood, MA, with a salary range of $150K to $225K. The compensation signals that experiential and event-driven creative leadership commands serious premiums right now.

Apply to the VP Creative Director role

Creative Director, Shark Beauty at SharkNinja

SharkNinja is building out creative leadership for its Shark Beauty line, a consumer brand investing heavily in visual identity as it expands into the beauty hardware category. A strong signal that DTC product brands continue pulling senior creative talent away from traditional agencies.

Apply to the Creative Director, Shark Beauty role