Media Operations and Strategy Roles Are Hiring Across Studios, Parks, and Search

The Operator-Creative Hybrid Is the Role of the Moment

Something worth paying attention to across today’s listings: the most interesting roles don’t fit neatly into “creative” or “operations” buckets. They demand both. A studio operations lead who understands entertainment industry workflows. A digital strategy director managing one of the world’s most iconic public spaces. An SEO director whose job description reads more like an AI research brief than a marketing plan.

This convergence has been building for years, but the job descriptions are finally catching up. Employers are done posting separate roles for the person who thinks strategically and the person who keeps the trains running. They want one person who does both, and they’re writing listings that say so plainly.

For candidates who bring genuine operational chops alongside creative or editorial fluency, the leverage is real.

Today’s Hot Jobs

US Studio and Operations Lead at YellowBelly

Why this one jumped out: YellowBelly is a headshot and portrait studio with locations in New York and Los Angeles, working primarily with actors and creatives across the entertainment industry. This part-time role (two days per week) gives the right candidate a senior operational footprint without a full-time commitment, which is rare at this level of responsibility. You’d be running both US studio locations, managing teams, coordinating with London headquarters, and shaping the operational backbone of a growing creative brand.

Background in the creative industries with real experience managing people and studio environments

Ability to oversee day-to-day delivery across two studios, ensuring consistency and quality

Hands-on operational skills including equipment maintenance, stock monitoring, and facilities coordination

Strong organizational instincts to connect distributed teams and maintain high standards

Apply for the US Studio and Operations Lead position at YellowBelly

Director of SEO and Agentic Search at LawnStarter

The signal here: The title alone tells you where search marketing is headed. LawnStarter, a marketplace with over $150M in annual bookings, is hiring someone to lead both traditional SEO and what they call “agentic search,” the emerging discipline of ensuring your brand is the answer when someone asks ChatGPT, Claude, or Perplexity for a recommendation. The listing explicitly states that “rankings are no longer the prize. Recommendation is.” This is one of the first director-level roles we’ve seen that frames AI-driven discovery as a co-equal pillar alongside organic search. If you’ve been reading about answer engine optimization strategies gaining traction in PR and marketing, this is the operational version of that trend.

Proven leadership at the intersection of content, technical SEO, product, and AI-powered search

Experience building brand presence across surfaces where both homeowners and machines form trust

Ability to run two parallel strategies: traditional organic discovery and AI recommendation optimization

Reports directly to the CMO with full ownership of the organic acquisition function

Apply for the Director of SEO and Agentic Search role at LawnStarter

Director, Web and Digital Strategy at Central Park Conservancy

What makes this distinctive: Central Park sees over 40 million visits per year, and the Conservancy is one of New York City’s most significant public-private partnerships. This role puts you in charge of the digital experience for an organization that has invested nearly $2 billion in park restoration. You’d report to the Senior Director of Marketing and own the web and digital ecosystem for a brand with deep civic significance. The application deadline is today, June 30, so move quickly if this aligns with your background.

Strategic leadership over web properties and digital platforms for a major civic institution

Experience translating complex organizational missions into compelling digital experiences

Collaboration with marketing and communications teams on integrated digital strategy

Full-time role with remote flexibility

Apply for the Director of Web and Digital Strategy at Central Park Conservancy

Publisher at Monterey County Weekly

For the local news believers: Independent local news organizations rarely post publisher searches on national boards, which makes this listing stand out. Monterey County Weekly, founded in 1988, is seeking a publisher to serve as chief day-to-day manager and senior executive across its print and digital platforms. The compensation is transparent at $145,000 to $175,000 base plus performance bonus, and the listing frames the role in explicitly civic terms: “a healthy democracy requires a healthy local news ecosystem.” If you’ve spent years in media leadership and want a role where the mission is clear and the community impact is tangible, this deserves your attention.

Oversight of both business operations and strategic direction across print and digital

Revenue growth responsibility paired with editorial independence stewardship

Serving as the face of the organization within the Monterey County community

Compensation: $145,000 to $175,000 base salary plus performance-based bonus

Apply for the Publisher position at Monterey County Weekly

Professional Takeaways

If your resume still separates “creative experience” from “operational experience” into distinct sections, today’s listings suggest you’re organizing it wrong. The roles generating the most hiring energy right now reward candidates who can demonstrate both in a single narrative. When you describe a project, don’t just say what you made. Explain how you structured the workflow, managed the team, and measured the outcome.

That blend of craft and systems thinking is exactly what employers like YellowBelly, LawnStarter, and the Central Park Conservancy are scanning for. And if you’re in social media or digital marketing, the same principle applies: platform fluency alone won’t differentiate you, but pairing it with strategic and operational depth will.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the industry.

Creative Director, Copy (Health) at VML

Healthcare advertising continues to pull senior creative talent. VML’s New York office posted this just days ago, looking for a copy-focused creative director specializing in health brands. The health vertical remains one of the most resilient hiring categories in agency creative.

Apply for VML’s Creative Director, Copy (Health) role

VP Creative Director at Syneos Health

Another health-sector signal: Syneos Health’s Santa Monica office is offering $200K to $210K for a VP-level creative director. That’s one of the more transparent salary disclosures we’ve seen in the agency CD space recently, and it confirms health creative leadership commands premium compensation.

Apply for the VP Creative Director position at Syneos Health

Creative Director at 7 Brew Coffee

Fast-growing coffee chain 7 Brew is building out its creative team from its Springdale, Arkansas, headquarters. This is the kind of brand-side creative leadership role that tends to attract agency veterans looking for ownership over a single, scaling brand story.

Apply for the Creative Director role at 7 Brew Coffee