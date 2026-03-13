Mission-Driven Companies Are Setting the Pace for Media Hiring

Something worth watching is happening in today’s job listings: companies with strong editorial identities and clear missions are the ones posting the most compelling senior roles. We’re seeing this across streaming, advocacy, gaming, and publishing, and the throughline is the same.

These organizations want media professionals who can think like strategists and execute like operators.

Gaia, the consciousness-focused streaming service based in Colorado, has three open positions on the board right now, ranging from coordinator to director level. That kind of coordinated hiring push usually signals a serious growth phase, and the salary transparency across all three roles confirms it. Meanwhile, Earthjustice and The Game Band are each hiring for positions that blur the lines between traditional media disciplines, telling us where the industry is heading.

The common thread? Every one of these roles demands cross-functional fluency. Pure specialists are still valued, but today’s featured positions reward people who can move between creative, analytical, and operational work without breaking stride.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Director of Media Strategy at Gaia Inc

Why this role matters: Gaia is building out an entire media team, and this director-level position sits at the top of that effort. The role owns a full-funnel strategy across subscriber acquisition, retention, and brand affinity for a streaming platform with a devoted niche audience. At $145,000 to $165,000 base plus an incentive plan tied to business outcomes, the compensation reflects how seriously Gaia is investing in this function.

Architect integrated media strategies that drive subscriber growth and lifetime value

Develop audience segmentation frameworks aligned to core member personas

Translate business objectives into privacy-safe, data-informed media plans at national scale

Partner across Publishing, Creative Studio, Data and Analytics, and external agency teams

Apply for the Director of Media Strategy role at Gaia

Associate Director of Public Affairs and Communications at Earthjustice

What makes this one stand out: Earthjustice is the largest nonprofit environmental law organization in the country, and this role leads strategic communications for all of its policy and legislative work. That means Capitol Hill, state legislatures, and the full range of political advocacy storytelling. For communications professionals who want their work to directly shape public policy narratives around climate and environmental justice, few positions carry this much institutional weight.

Lead strategic communications for policy and legislation across federal and state arenas

Develop key narratives and messaging in support of priority policy issues

Identify and target key decision makers and stakeholders for advocacy campaigns

Lead cross-team efforts spanning advocacy, storytelling, and media relations

Apply for the Associate Director role at Earthjustice

Head of Social at The Game Band

The interesting angle here: The Game Band makes games for people who don’t usually play them, including titles for Apple Arcade and Netflix. This Head of Social position is genuinely different from most social media leadership roles because social is part of the game design itself. You’ll collaborate directly with product and design teams to shape share mechanics, viral loops, and features that make games inherently shareable. The studio has a strong LA presence but operates as a remote team, and the creative latitude here is significant.

Build and run studio social presence while developing character-driven accounts for individual games

Work with product and design teams to embed social sharing into game mechanics

Grow presence across TikTok, Instagram, X, and emerging platforms

Create recurring formats, voice-driven copy, and community engagement strategies

If you want to understand how social video content strategy is evolving beyond traditional marketing, this role is a masterclass in where it’s going.

Apply for the Head of Social position at The Game Band

Editorial Intern at Kirkus Reviews

A strong entry point: Kirkus has been one of the most authoritative voices in book reviewing since 1933. This paid, remote internship puts you inside one of publishing’s most respected editorial operations with real responsibilities: fact-checking, editorial calendar management, social media contributions, and opportunities to write for the publication. For anyone building a career in publishing or cultural journalism, the Kirkus name on your resume opens doors. Understanding what editors really want from writers will give you an edge in this application.

Assist the editorial staff with fact-checking and maintaining editorial calendars

Receive and catalog book submissions for review

Contribute to Kirkus social media channels

Write for the publication with editorial mentorship

Apply for the Editorial Intern position at Kirkus Reviews

The Takeaway for Job Seekers

Today’s strongest job listings share a quality that’s easy to overlook: every one of these companies can articulate exactly why they exist and who they serve.

Gaia knows its subscriber community. Earthjustice knows its advocacy mission. The Game Band knows its audience of non-gamers. Kirkus knows its readers. That clarity of purpose translates directly into roles with well-defined expectations and real creative ownership.

If you’re evaluating opportunities right now, pay close attention to how clearly a company describes its audience and mission in the job posting itself. Organizations that know who they’re talking to tend to give their media teams more autonomy and clearer metrics for success. That’s where the most satisfying work happens.