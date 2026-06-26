Mission-Driven Media Jobs Hiring Now in Advocacy and Culture

The Mediabistro editorial team draws on 25 years of media industry expertise to cover jobs, careers, and trends shaping the industry.

The Mission-Driven Hiring Surge Is Real

Something worth watching right now: organizations with a cause at their core are hiring media professionals at a pace that outstrips their corporate counterparts. Across today’s active listings, nonprofit advocacy groups, civic engagement startups, and cultural institutions account for a disproportionate share of the most compelling roles.

These aren’t entry-level positions with vague mandates. They’re senior and mid-career roles that ask for commercial-grade skills, applied to missions ranging from environmental law to Latino civic power to the preservation of cinema history. The through line is clear: mission-driven organizations have realized they need the same caliber of communications talent that major publishers and agencies recruit, and they’re structuring roles accordingly.

For professionals who’ve spent years refining craft in newsrooms or agencies and want their work to carry more purpose, the timing is unusually good. Here are three roles that illustrate the trend.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Communications Manager at Safe Routes Partnership

Why this one deserves attention: This fully remote role puts you in charge of an entire digital communications operation for a national nonprofit focused on making walking and biking to school safer for kids. You’ll own the organization’s storytelling across channels, translating complex policy and legislative work into content that actually moves people. The salary transparency is refreshing: $60,000 to $68,000 with health insurance, paid time off, and a deferred compensation plan. For a remote communications manager role at a respected national organization, those are honest numbers posted upfront.

The profile they want:

Five or more years of communications experience with strength in digital content creation and social media management

Ability to translate complex policy work into accessible, shareable content

Experience managing contractors for design and video production

A natural storytelling instinct and genuine investment in the organization’s mission

Apply for the Communications Manager role at Safe Routes Partnership

Media Sales Rep at Project Pulso

What makes this role different: Project Pulso is a Latino-led social enterprise that builds daily digital relationships with Latinx communities through platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook Messenger. This remote sales position isn’t generic ad sales. You’d be selling sponsorships and branded content across original programming, including named series like Office Hours, Tia’s Choice, and Latino history content. The organization sits at the intersection of media, civic engagement, and community building, a combination that’s increasingly attractive to brands seeking authentic audience connections. If you’ve been looking for ways to apply your social media and digital engagement expertise in a mission-aligned setting, this is exactly that kind of opportunity.

Skills and experience they’re after:

Proven ability to drive advertising, sponsorship, and branded content revenue across digital platforms

Experience with new business development targeting brands, agencies, and strategic marketing partners

Comfort building and managing a pipeline using CRM tools

Familiarity with the Latino media landscape and community-driven content models

Apply for the Media Sales Rep position at Project Pulso

Associate Director of Paid Media at Earthjustice

The draw here: Earthjustice is the country’s largest nonprofit environmental law organization, and this role oversees multi-million-dollar paid media investments. That’s Fortune 500-level budget responsibility applied to climate litigation and conservation advocacy. You’d guide their paid media agency, manage technology and platform partnerships, and develop integrated strategies across channels. The position is based in one of five major cities: San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, or Washington, D.C.

What they need from you:

Deep experience developing and implementing paid marketing strategies at scale

Ability to manage agency relationships and guide execution of integrated campaigns

Comprehensive planning skills across technology platforms and media investments

Commitment to Earthjustice’s values of justice, inclusion, partnership, and excellence

Apply for the Associate Director of Paid Media role at Earthjustice

The Takeaway for Job Seekers

If your resume was built in commercial media or agency work, don’t overlook mission-driven organizations. The skills transfer is direct, and these employers increasingly understand they need experienced professionals, not just passionate volunteers who happen to know Canva. The roles featured today ask for the same strategic thinking, audience development chops, and platform fluency you’d find at any major publisher.

The difference is that the media industry’s ongoing transformation has made purpose-aligned work more accessible than ever. When you apply, lead with measurable outcomes from your commercial experience. Mission-driven hiring managers want to know you can execute at scale, and they’ll teach you the policy context.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the media and creative job landscape.

AI Literacy Librarian at Cornell University

A genuinely new kind of role: Cornell is hiring someone to help its community develop critical AI literacy skills. The title alone signals where academic media and information professions are heading in 2026.

Apply for the AI Literacy Librarian role at Cornell

Managing Editor, Digital at Tulsa World

Regional newsrooms continue investing in digital leadership. Tulsa World is looking for a managing editor to steer its digital operation, a role that carries real editorial authority at a legacy outlet committed to its digital future.

Apply for the Managing Editor position at Tulsa World

Visual Storyteller at Oregon State University

Oregon State’s Story Lab is hiring a visual storyteller, another sign that universities are building in-house content studios that rival commercial media operations in ambition and craft.

Apply for the Visual Storyteller role at Oregon State