Neurotech Sales and Independent Media Jobs Are Hiring Now

The Ad Tech Frontier Has Moved Into Your Brain

Advertising technology has cycled through every conceivable data source over the past decade, from cookies to contextual to first-party data clean rooms. The latest frontier? Clinical-grade brain-behavioral data. GlassView, a company that licenses neurotech from UPenn to measure real-time audience emotion and attention, is hiring a Client Director with an earnings ceiling that likely stops any media sales professional mid-scroll.

That listing sits alongside a pair of roles that tell a parallel story about where media talent is flowing. Independent news outlets and sports-adjacent creative agencies are competing for the same pool of digitally fluent producers and art directors that legacy media companies once monopolized. The difference is flexibility: all three of today’s featured roles are fully remote, and all three reward specialized expertise over generic credentials.

Conservation storytelling, neurotech, independent journalism, sports entertainment. These aren’t the sectors that dominated media hiring five years ago. They are the sectors writing the checks today.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Client Director at GlassView

Why This Role Demands Attention: The compensation structure here is unusual enough to warrant a double take. GlassView pairs a modest base salary with uncapped commissions, projecting first-year earnings between $350,000 and $650,000, or more, for reps who close $1M in sales. The company operates at the intersection of advertising and neuroscience, using a proprietary UPenn-licensed platform to give brands clinical-grade data on audience emotion and attention. This is a pure hunter role at a company growing 50% year over year.

The Ideal Candidate Brings:

Deep, active relationships across the US media buying landscape

Proven track record as a new business closer in advertising or ad tech

Comfort with a compensation model built around commission-heavy upside

Ability to translate complex technology into compelling brand narratives

Apply to the Client Director position at GlassView

Social Media Video Producer/Editor at Status Coup

What Makes This One Worth Watching: Status Coup News has built a 731,000-subscriber YouTube audience by covering stories that mainstream outlets bypass. They need a video editor who can turn on-the-ground reporting into short-form content that performs across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Bluesky, and Twitch. This is a full-time remote position with full benefits, including health, dental, and vision. For anyone considering a move into digital-first strategy roles, independent outlets like this one offer creative latitude that larger organizations rarely match.

Key Qualifications:

3-5+ years of video editing experience with strong news instincts

Proficiency creating short-form social content optimized for multiple platforms

Willingness to be available when news breaks, including occasional nights and weekends

Genuine interest in covering underreported stories and communities

Apply to the Video Producer/Editor role at Status Coup

Art Director (Contract-to-Hire) at STN Digital

The Creative Angle: STN Digital builds social media presences for Netflix, the NFL, Nike, Hulu, and NBA teams. Their Art Director role goes beyond execution into cultural strategy, asking candidates to think critically about how legacy brands earn authenticity in the sports and entertainment space rather than simply buying sponsorship placements. The contract-to-hire structure lets both sides test the fit, and the remote flexibility with San Diego as a preferred base gives West Coast creatives an edge. If you’re curious about what this kind of leadership looks like day-to-day, Mediabistro’s guide on social media management roles covers how strategy and creative execution intersect at this level.

What They Want to See:

Strong portfolio demonstrating social-first creative for brands in sports, entertainment, or culture

Experience leading creative output across multiple social platforms and client accounts

Point of view on how established brands can feel culturally relevant, not just brand-compliant

Ability to partner closely with social strategy and client service teams

Apply to the Art Director position at STN Digital

Professional Takeaways

The thread connecting these three roles is specialization with cultural fluency. GlassView wants someone who can sell neuroscience to media buyers. Status Coup needs an editor who understands the rhythm of independent journalism. STN Digital is looking for a creative leader who knows why a brand’s social presence in sports culture requires a fundamentally different approach than traditional advertising.

Generic “I can do content” positioning won’t land any of these jobs. If you’re applying, lead with the specific domain expertise each company is asking for. Tailor your portfolio or pitch to the intersection they occupy, whether that’s ad tech innovation, independent media production, or sports entertainment branding. The hiring managers behind these postings already know what generalists look like. Show them you speak their particular language.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the media industry:

Head of Content Innovation at Roku

Posted just hours ago, this Santa Monica-based role signals that streaming platforms are investing in dedicated content innovation leadership, a title that barely existed two years ago. Worth watching for anyone tracking where content strategy meets product development.

Apply to the Head of Content Innovation role at Roku

Sr. Manager, Content Marketing at Impel

Impel, a Syracuse-based company, posted this senior content marketing role just yesterday. It reflects continued demand for experienced content leaders outside traditional media hubs.

Apply to the Sr. Manager, Content Marketing position at Impel

Marketing Manager at Henkel

Henkel’s Bridgewater, NJ posting went live yesterday and brings a global consumer brands perspective to the marketing manager role. A strong option for candidates looking to move from media-side marketing into brand-side leadership.

Apply to the Marketing Manager role at Henkel