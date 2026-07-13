Producer and Executive Roles Signal Media’s Leadership Hiring Surge

The Mediabistro editorial team draws on 25 years of media industry expertise to cover jobs, careers, and trends shaping the industry.

Media Companies Are Betting Big on Leadership Hires

Something worth watching right now: organizations across media are skipping the incremental hire and going straight for the top of the org chart. Today’s strongest listings aren’t for coordinators or associates. They’re for the people who set creative direction, shape editorial voice, and decide what audiences hear and see next.

That pattern tells a specific story. When companies invest in executive-level creative and editorial talent, they’re signaling growth mode, not maintenance mode. They’re building infrastructure for what comes next, whether that’s a podcast network expansion, a brand identity overhaul, or a new editorial strategy for community-driven content.

The roles below span radio production, magazine publishing, and mission-driven podcast storytelling. What connects them is ambition. Each one asks for someone who can walk into a complex media operation and elevate the entire product.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Executive Producer at WestStar Multimedia Entertainment

Why this role deserves attention: The Kim Komando Show reaches millions of listeners weekly across 500+ radio stations, SiriusXM, podcasts, and newsletters. This Executive Producer role sits at the center of all of it, steering editorial decisions for one of the most widely syndicated tech-focused programs in the country. The listing is refreshingly specific about what the job actually involves: developing show topics that connect technology to everyday concerns like money, safety, and family. The $80,000 to $88,000 salary range is transparent, and the scope of the role (broadcast, podcast, newsletter, YouTube) makes it a genuine multi-platform leadership position based in Phoenix.

What they need from you:

Experience overseeing scripts for broadcast and podcast production from first draft to final cut

Ability to develop show topics connecting technology to real audience concerns

Track record managing and supporting producers across multiple content formats

Strong writing skills for segment teases, show notes, and daily listener content

If you’re curious about what executive producing looks like across radio and digital platforms, Mediabistro’s interview with TMZ’s Harvey Levin on the EP role offers useful perspective. Apply to the Executive Producer position.

Chief Creative Officer at Mansueto Ventures

The pitch: Mansueto Ventures publishes two of the most recognized business media brands on the planet: Fast Company and Inc. This CCO role reports directly to the CEO and carries a salary range of $245,000 to $275,000 plus bonus. The mandate is sweeping: define and steward the visual identity across both brands, architect design systems that scale across print, digital, social, video, and experiential channels, and champion a point of view that keeps both publications looking distinct and contemporary. This is a New York-based role requiring at least three days per week on-site.

The ideal candidate brings:

Proven ability to define creative direction across multiple major media brands simultaneously

Experience developing comprehensive brand guidelines and design systems at scale

Leadership spanning print, digital, social, video, and experiential channels

Vision for user experience that translates editorial authority into visual identity

Apply to the Chief Creative Officer position.

Senior Editor, Community at Mansueto Ventures

What makes this interesting: This is the editorial counterpart to the CCO role above, and together they reveal how seriously Mansueto Ventures is investing in its community-driven content model. The Senior Editor will shape opinion and thought leadership pieces for three membership communities across Fast Company and Inc. The real skill here is translation: helping executives and industry leaders who aren’t professional writers craft articles that resonate with a broad business audience. The role is fully remote with a salary range of $89,000 to $110,000 plus bonus eligibility.

Core requirements:

7+ years of business journalism or editing experience

Strong line editing skills with the ability to coach non-journalist writers

Experience monitoring content for plagiarism, AI usage, and editorial guideline violations

Courteous, constructive feedback style that maintains relationships with community members

Apply to the Senior Editor position.

Director of Podcast Production at TransLash Media

Why it stands out: TransLash is an award-winning media organization producing podcasts, films, essays, and journalism that center trans and gender nonconforming communities. This fully remote Director role oversees the entire podcast production operation, a significant leadership position at an organization whose work has earned critical recognition and built genuine cultural influence. For experienced podcast producers looking to lead within a mission-driven newsroom, this is a rare opportunity to shape editorial direction rather than simply execute someone else’s vision.

What they’re seeking:

Deep experience in podcast production with the ability to oversee multiple shows simultaneously

Leadership skills to manage a team of producers and media makers

Commitment to centering stories from trans communities and communities of color

Comfort operating across a multi-platform media organization spanning audio, film, and digital

Apply to the Director of Podcast Production position.

Professional Takeaways

If you’re a mid-career media professional eyeing leadership roles, today’s listings point to a clear preparation strategy: demonstrate fluency across platforms. Every one of these positions requires someone comfortable moving between formats, whether that’s radio and podcasts, print and digital, or audio and film. The days when you could build a career mastering a single medium are fading. Before you apply to any senior role, audit your own portfolio. Can you point to work across at least two or three distinct platforms? If not, consider how you might use your social media presence to demonstrate range while you build that cross-platform track record.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the industry.

Creative Director, Copy (Health) at VML

Health communications continues to attract senior creative talent. VML’s New York-based role targets experienced copy directors who can navigate the complexities of healthcare messaging, a specialty that commands premium rates and growing demand. Apply to VML’s Creative Director position.

Creative Director, Marketing and Brand at Chess.com

Chess.com has quietly become one of the most fascinating media brands online, blending gaming, education, and entertainment for a massive global audience. This fully remote creative leadership role reflects how non-traditional media companies are competing for top talent. Apply to Chess.com’s Creative Director position.

Managing Editor at NABJ

The National Association of Black Journalists is hiring a Managing Editor in New Jersey at a salary of $50,000 to $60,000. For early-career editors passionate about journalism advocacy and industry representation, this is a meaningful entry point into a historically significant organization. Apply to NABJ’s Managing Editor position.