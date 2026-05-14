Publishing, Nonprofit, and Video Production Jobs Hiring Now

The Mediabistro editorial team draws on 25 years of media industry expertise to cover jobs, careers, and trends shaping the industry.

Scaling Operations Are Driving Today’s Most Interesting Hires

Several of today’s standout listings share a common thread: organizations in active growth mode looking for people who can build systems, not just fill seats. Crooked Lane Books wants to increase its commercial fiction acquisitions by 50%. A Chicago nonprofit is expanding to new cities and needs the marketing infrastructure to support it. The Council on Foreign Relations is investing in video storytelling for brand and social channels.

These aren’t maintenance roles. Each one asks candidates to architect something, whether that’s a publishing pipeline, a content engine, or a video production workflow. The compensation reflects it too, with posted salaries reaching into six figures for the right experience. If your resume shows measurable results from building or scaling a program, today’s market is rewarding that skill set.

One more pattern worth flagging: mission-driven organizations continue to dominate the Mediabistro board. Policy groups, cultural institutions, and purpose-led publishers are competing for the same digital and content talent that used to flow exclusively to agencies and tech companies. The leverage has shifted.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Head of Content Strategy, Commercial Fiction at Crooked Lane Books / Alcove Press

Why this role is rare: Independent publishers almost never post a role explicitly designed to scale acquisitions volume by a specific percentage. Crooked Lane is asking this hire to own the entire acquisitions pipeline, from trend spotting and agent outreach through negotiations and contracts, with the autonomy to approve or decline titles. The hybrid/remote flexibility and the Penguin Random House distribution backbone make this an unusual combination of indie speed and major-publisher reach.

What the listing asks for:

5-8 years of experience, ideally in commercial fiction publishing

Demonstrated ability to manage a high-velocity acquisitions pipeline

Data-backed approach to editorial strategy and buying criteria

Comfort leading and prioritizing the work of an 11+ person editorial team

Salary is listed at $80,000-$110,000 with benefits. Apply to the Head of Content Strategy position at Crooked Lane Books.

Brand and Growth Marketing Content Manager at Open Heart Magic

What makes this compelling: This Chicago-based nonprofit is mid-rebrand (from Open Heart Magic to “Bring Magic to Kids in Hospitals”) and expanding nationally after reaching 8,400 hospitalized children last year. The hire will build and run the organization’s content and marketing systems from the ground up. The listing is refreshingly specific about what “build” means here: email campaigns, social strategy, community growth metrics, and storytelling that drives donor engagement. At $70,000 with a hybrid schedule, the role offers meaningful creative ownership for someone with three to five years of marketing experience.

The core requirements:

Experience building and running content and marketing systems that produce measurable results

Strong skills in email marketing, social media management, and brand storytelling

Ability to work hybrid from Chicago

Comfort operating as the primary marketing function during a growth phase

Apply to the Brand and Growth Marketing Content Manager role.

Video Producer at Council on Foreign Relations

The signal here: CFR is a 104-year-old policy institution, and the fact that it’s hiring a dedicated video producer focused on brand marketing content, sizzle reels, and short-form social video tells you something about where even the most traditional organizations are investing. This isn’t a “shoot our panel discussions” gig. The listing specifically calls for motion graphics fluency, social-native storytelling chops, and a portfolio that proves both. Washington, DC-based candidates with foreign policy or institutional media experience will have an edge. If you’re looking to sharpen your social media presence while job hunting, Mediabistro’s guide on how writers and creatives can use social media to boost their personal brands is worth a read.

Key qualifications:

Demonstrated experience writing, producing, and editing video across multiple formats

Strong hands-on video editing and motion graphics production skills

Portfolio reflecting deep familiarity with social video formats and brand storytelling

Available to work on-site in Washington, DC at least three days per week (moving to four days in September 2026)

Apply to the Video Producer position at CFR.

Director of Digital and Social Media at TransLash Media

The opportunity in context: TransLash is an award-winning, multi-platform media organization producing podcasts, films, journalism, and community content. This director-level role reports directly to the CEO and carries real strategic authority over how the organization shows up across every digital channel. The $135,000-$155,000 salary range is notably strong for a mission-driven media outlet, and the position is fully remote. Candidates who can bridge high-level platform strategy with hands-on content execution will stand out.

What they need:

Strategic leadership experience across social media and digital platforms

Ability to operate at both strategic and day-to-day execution levels

Experience growing and engaging audiences for a media or content organization

Comfort translating complex social issues into compelling, platform-native content

Apply to the Director of Digital and Social Media role at TransLash.

The Takeaway for Job Seekers

Today’s strongest listings reward builders over maintainers. If you’ve launched a content program, scaled a team’s output, or created systems where none existed before, make that the centerpiece of your application materials. Quantify it. “I built X from scratch” or “I grew Y by Z percent” carries more weight right now than a long list of platforms you’ve touched. Organizations in growth mode are hiring for evidence of initiative, and they’re paying accordingly. The roles offering the most creative freedom and the best compensation are the ones that need someone to construct the roadmap, not just follow one.

For more on what creative and editorial leadership roles are looking for right now, explore our recent coverage.