Social Media and Content Strategy Roles Hiring Across Media Today

Social Strategy Is the Most Contested Skill Set in Media Right Now

Scroll through today’s open roles and one pattern jumps out immediately: everyone wants someone who can think in platforms. Agencies, publishers, advocacy organizations, and even one of the world’s largest newspapers are all hunting for candidates who understand how content performs differently on TikTok versus LinkedIn versus email. The job titles vary, but the core ask is remarkably consistent.

What’s shifting is where these roles sit in the org chart. A few years ago, social media manager was a junior title. Today’s listings peg it as an experienced hire, and the most senior version on the board, a Director of Digital and Social Media at TransLash Media, tops $150K. That salary signals how far the discipline has climbed. If you’ve spent the last three to five years building social fluency alongside genuine editorial or strategic judgment, you’re in a strong negotiating position.

Today’s featured roles span a boutique agency in Boston, an award-winning trans media organization, an indie fiction publisher scaling aggressively, and a regional magazine in one of the country’s most desirable cities. The thread connecting them: each company needs someone who can move fluidly between strategy and execution.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Account Executive at Yellow House Creative Consulting

Why this role is worth a closer look:Yellow House has built a hybrid position that blends traditional account management with hands-on social media work. That combination is increasingly common at boutique agencies where lean teams mean everyone touches content. The compensation is transparent ($70K–$95K), the role is permanently remote, and the benefits package includes a path to equity after five years, something you almost never see at agencies this size.

Two years of agency experience required

Ability to serve as day-to-day client contact across CPG, lifestyle, healthcare, and hospitality accounts

Light social media management, including content calendars and approvals

Experience translating client goals into clear internal briefs for creative and strategy teams

Apply to the Account Executive role at Yellow House Creative Consulting

Director of Digital and Social Media at TransLash Media

The standout detail: This is a fully remote executive role at $135K–$155K leading digital and social strategy for an award-winning, multi-platform media organization. TransLash produces podcasts, films, journalism, and zines, so the director will need to think across formats, not just platforms. Reporting directly to the CEO, the position carries real organizational weight and strategic autonomy. For anyone considering a transition from editorial into social media leadership, this is the kind of role that validates that career move at the highest level.

Strategic leadership of all digital and social platforms, from planning through execution

Team-building responsibility with direct CEO reporting line

Experience communicating nuanced stories to diverse audiences across platform-native formats

Comfort operating at both high-level strategy and day-to-day content production

Apply to the Director of Digital and Social Media position at TransLash Media

Head of Content Strategy, Commercial Fiction at Crooked Lane Books / Alcove Press

What makes this unusual: This is a content strategy role inside a publishing house, not an agency or a tech company. Crooked Lane wants someone who can scale commercial fiction acquisitions by 50% using data-backed systems and a high-velocity pipeline. The title says “content strategy,” but the work is acquisitions leadership: trend spotting, agent outreach, negotiations, and contracts. At $80K–$110K with a hybrid or remote option, it’s a rare chance to run editorial operations at an indie publisher with Penguin Random House distribution muscle behind it.

Five to eight years of relevant experience in publishing or content strategy

Ability to own the full acquisitions pipeline from trend identification through final contracts

Analytical mindset with comfort using data to inform editorial buying decisions

Experience managing or directing an editorial team of 11-plus people

Apply to the Head of Content Strategy role at Crooked Lane Books

Managing Editor at Charleston Magazine

The appeal here: Charleston magazine is an award-winning regional title, and this managing editor role is genuinely editorial. You’ll produce the front-of-book sections, oversee production schedules and freelance budgets, manage social media, and work side-by-side with the editor-in-chief. Regional magazines remain one of the best places to do the full range of editorial work, from story ideation to production management, without getting siloed into a single function.

Strong writing, editing, and production management skills

Deep engagement with Charleston and Lowcountry culture

Experience enforcing editorial deadlines and managing freelance budgets

Ability to manage social media distribution of editorial content

Apply to the Managing Editor position at Charleston magazine

The Takeaway for Job Seekers

The candidates who will stand out in today’s market are the ones who can credibly claim fluency in both strategy and production. Every one of these roles, from the account executive to the publishing head of content strategy, requires someone comfortable toggling between high-level planning and hands-on content work.

If your résumé leans heavily toward one side, consider how you present the other. Led a social campaign? Quantify the strategic rationale behind it. Managed editorial calendars? Show how your decisions influenced content performance. Employers are hiring doers who can also think, and thinkers who also ship. Make sure your social media profiles reflect that dual capability too.