Startup Media Ventures Are Hiring Producers and Designers Now

Some of the most compelling roles on the board right now share a common thread: they’re asking experienced media professionals to help launch something brand new. They’re ground-floor opportunities where the hire will shape the product, the workflow, and the audience from day one.

That’s a meaningful shift from what dominated listings even six months ago, when most postings sought people to slot into existing teams. Today, we’re seeing founders and small companies with a strategy mapped out and needing operational talent to bring it to life. You gain unusual creative authority and the chance to build something with your name on it.

Three of today’s featured roles are fully remote, and all of them reward people who can make decisions without waiting for a committee. If you’ve spent years inside a bureaucratic media org wondering what you could build with real autonomy, this batch is for you.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Producer/Showrunner, Sports Video Series at Mustard Squad HQ

Why this one caught our eye: Mustard Squad HQ is structuring this as a three-month proof of concept for a sports video series, with a clear path to a full-time role and equity if the format lands. The founder is explicitly looking for someone to function as a COO, not just a producer. You’ll research stadiums, write scripts with an educational and comedic tone, coordinate freelance hosts and videographers, and manage the pipeline from pre-production through YouTube publishing. It’s a genuinely entrepreneurial media role.

The profile they want:

5+ years of media production experience with a portfolio of work you’ve managed, not just created

Track record managing teams and freelancers with minimal oversight

Strong written communication for an async-first workflow

Sports knowledge preferred (baseball especially), plus comfort with YouTube analytics

Publication Designer, Editorial Series Launch at Havenford

What makes this different: Havenford is launching a Philadelphia-based editorial publication covering durability standards for professional services firms, and they’ve done remarkable pre-work. They’ve completed 32 pages of brand guidelines, cover designs, and a full content library. What they need is a designer who can build the interior architecture: long-form article layouts, data visualization templates, pull quote treatments, footnote systems, and a documented design system. The aesthetic target is Economist meets Harvard Business Review, which tells you exactly the caliber of work expected. If you’re a publication designer who geeks out over typography hierarchies and citation systems, this is a rare canvas.

Core requirements:

Experienced publication designer comfortable building layout systems from scratch

Ability to design for long-form editorial content (2,000 to 5,000 words) with sophisticated data visualization

Skill with cover typography systems, headline hierarchies, and text-over-image treatments

Deliverable includes full design system documentation for future production use

Content and Community Manager, Rebecca Campbell, at Hay House

The draw here: Hay House, the personal development publishing giant, is hiring a dedicated content and community manager for author Rebecca Campbell’s brand, including two membership communities: The Sanctuary and The Inner Temple Mystery School. The role blends community engagement, digital content production, and virtual event coordination. And Hay House operates on a four-day work week, which remains genuinely uncommon. The $65,000 to $75,000 salary for a remote, four-day-week role managing an established author’s community platform is a solid proposition for someone with a background in audience development and membership models.

What they’re after:

Experience in stewarding online membership communities with active engagement strategies

Digital content production skills across multiple formats

Virtual event coordination experience

Ability to collaborate closely with an author to maintain brand voice and community trust

Social Media Producer at Showplace

An unusual hybrid: Showplace designs and launches high-performing Airbnb and vacation rental properties, and they need a social media producer who will travel to job sites to capture video and photography, then turn that material into content across Reels, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and LinkedIn. At $35 per hour with a flexible 20-to-30-hour schedule and all travel expenses covered, this is a strong part-time setup for a creator who wants variety in their shooting locations and full ownership of the content lifecycle from capture to publish. You’ll need to be comfortable on camera as well as behind it.

Key qualifications:

Proven ability to produce short-form vertical video for multiple social platforms

Willingness to travel to job sites, installs, and events for content capture

Comfort filming yourself and being on camera

Strategic understanding of how social media drives business results, not just engagement

The Takeaway for Job Seekers

Today’s strongest listings all reward one trait above the others: operational independence. These companies have the vision and the funding, and they need someone who can execute without hand-holding. If you’re applying to roles like these, your portfolio should demonstrate projects you ran, not just projects you contributed to. Lead with the decisions you made, the workflows you built, and the results you delivered when nobody was looking over your shoulder. That’s what small, ambitious companies are buying right now.

And if one of these roles interests you but you're currently employed, it's worth brushing up on how to leave your current position gracefully before you get deep into conversations. The media world is small, and your reputation travels with you.