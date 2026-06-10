The Mediabistro editorial team draws on 25 years of media industry expertise to cover jobs, careers, and trends shaping the industry.

Digital Storytelling Meets Platform Strategy

Something interesting is happening across today’s job listings on MB: the roles getting posted aren’t asking for writers or marketers in the traditional sense. They’re asking for people who understand how content performs inside specific digital ecosystems. Platform fluency has become the price of entry, whether you’re pitching product reviews for a legacy tech publication or building video-first social campaigns for one of the highest-profile political offices in the country.

Three of today’s most compelling openings share this DNA. Each one sits in a different sector, from consumer tech journalism to political communications to environmental advocacy. Yet all three require candidates who can think editorially while operating with the precision of a digital strategist. The job titles vary, but the underlying skill set has converged.

That convergence tells us something about where media hiring is headed. Employers are done separating “content people” from “platform people.” They want both in a single hire, and they’re willing to post senior-level roles to find them.

Today’s Hot Jobs

Consumer Tech Writer at Static Media (Engadget)

Why this one matters: Engadget is one of the most storied names in tech journalism, and Static Media’s 2026 acquisition has injected new energy into the brand. This freelance writing role is a genuine opportunity to shape coverage for a publication reaching over 220 million monthly readers. The listing specifically calls for writers who can produce buying guides, product breakdowns, and explainers grounded in technical expertise. If you’ve been honing your skills in technical writing, this is one of the most visible freelance bylines you could land right now.

Strong command of consumer technology products, hardware features, and the competitive landscape

Ability to write in-depth buying guides and product comparisons that are both authoritative and accessible

Experience producing tutorial-style content that translates complex tech for mainstream audiences

Comfort with a high-volume output model across an established editorial portfolio

Apply to the Consumer Tech Writer position at Engadget

Digital Engagement Director at the Office of the Democratic Leader, U.S. House of Representatives

What makes this role unusual: Political communications jobs rarely surface on media job boards with this level of specificity. This is a senior, non-entry-level position reporting directly to the Communications Director, with primary responsibility for video, audio, and visual content strategy across the Leader’s official channels. The listing emphasizes real-time content creation and rapid response, meaning the person in this seat will be producing some of the most visible political media in the country on any given news day. Washington, D.C. based, full-time, and squarely at the center of national discourse.

Proven experience in video editing and social media management at a professional level

Ability to lead collaborative content brainstorming on daily, weekly, and monthly cycles

Skill in gathering analytics data and translating it into platform growth strategies

Comfort spotting real-time opportunities and executing rapid-response content

Apply to the Digital Engagement Director position

Associate Director of Paid Media at Earthjustice

The draw here: Earthjustice is the country’s leading environmental law nonprofit, and this role oversees multi-million-dollar paid media investments. That kind of budget authority at a mission-driven organization is rare. The position involves managing agency relationships, guiding integrated paid strategies, and working across technology and platform partners. For anyone in digital marketing leadership who wants their work to connect directly to climate litigation and policy impact, this is a compelling match. The role is available across five major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, New York, and Washington, D.C.

Deep experience in paid media strategy, planning, and multi-channel budget management

Track record of guiding agency partners in executing integrated marketing campaigns

Ability to manage technology and platform vendor relationships

Alignment with Earthjustice’s mission and commitment to justice, inclusion, and partnership

Apply to the Associate Director of Paid Media role at Earthjustice

Professional Takeaways

If your resume still separates “editorial experience” from “digital platform skills” into different sections, consider merging them. Every role featured today treats content creation and platform strategy as a single discipline. Hiring managers aren’t scanning for someone who can write well and separately someone who understands analytics. They’re looking for candidates who demonstrate both capabilities in the same bullet point.

Reframe your experience around outcomes tied to specific platforms, whether that’s organic reach on social channels, conversion on paid campaigns, or audience growth on a publishing CMS. The candidates who land these roles will be the ones who show they already think this way.

Also on the Web

Beyond Mediabistro, these roles are also making waves across the industry.

Creative Director at Known (Los Angeles or New York)

Known is an integrated marketing agency posting a Creative Director, Art role with a listed salary range of $150K to $165K. Transparent comp at the CD level remains a positive signal for the agency market. Apply to the Creative Director role at Known

Senior Creative Director, Energy, Global Jordan at Nike (Beaverton, OR)

Nike is hiring a senior creative lead for its Jordan brand energy division. This is a marquee brand role for someone with deep experience in culture-driven visual storytelling and product launches. Apply to the Senior Creative Director position at Nike

VP, Creative Director (B2B Conferences) via Aquent (Norwood, MA)

A VP-level creative director role focused on B2B conference experiences, listed at $150K to $225K. The B2B events sector continues to invest heavily in creative leadership as live programming rebounds. Apply to the VP Creative Director position