Bell Rose Capital Launches Revolutionary UniteThe99 Social Media Platform on iOS and Android

Developed under the 4biddenknowledge Inc. (4BK) brand, UniteThe99 represents a bold departure from traditional social media platforms that rely heavily on algorithmic manipulation, data harvesting, and content suppression. The platform is built on a core principle: people-not algorithms-should determine what is seen, shared, and valued online.

UniteThe99 Launches Revolutionary Social Media Platform on iOS and Android, Challenging Algorithm-Driven Control and Data Exploitation

A New Era of Digital Freedom Emerges Under the 4biddenknowledge Brand, a Subsidiary of Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTC PINK:BELR)

Billy Carson developed the UniteThe99, a groundbreaking new social media platform designed to empower users and restore authentic digital communication, is now officially available on both Apple iOS and Google Play Android devices.

Developed under the 4biddenknowledge Inc. (4BK) brand, UniteThe99 represents a bold departure from traditional social media platforms that rely heavily on algorithmic manipulation, data harvesting, and content suppression. The platform is built on a core principle: people-not algorithms-should determine what is seen, shared, and valued online.

A Platform Built for Truth, Transparency, and Unity

UniteThe99 is engineered to eliminate the systemic biases and opaque systems that dominate mainstream platforms. Unlike conventional social media ecosystems, UniteThe99 combines the best features of platforms like Facebook and Instagram into one unified experience, while removing the elements that users have grown increasingly concerned about.

Key differences include:

No manipulative algorithms pushing propaganda, political agendas, or curated narratives

No selling of user data to government agencies, private corporations, or private military contractors

No reliance on behavioral manipulation systems designed to control visibility and engagement

Organic reach and real engagement , allowing content to surface based on authentic interaction

All-in-one functionality, integrating the most powerful features of Facebook and Instagram into a single streamlined platform

While traditional platforms monetize user behavior and data, UniteThe99 is committed to user sovereignty, privacy, and transparency.

Quote by Bell Rose Capital President, Billy Carson "For too long, social media has been used as a tool to divide, manipulate, and profit off the people. UniteThe99 breaks that system. No propaganda algorithms. No data sold to governments or private military contractors. Just real people, real voices, and real connection."

Mission: Unite the 99%

At its core, UniteThe99 is more than an app-it is a movement.

Through its official platform at https://unitethe99.app the initiative aims to:

Bridge ideological, cultural, and socioeconomic divides

Empower individuals with control over their digital voice

Create a global network driven by collaboration rather than division

Break long-standing "divide and conquer" dynamics embedded in modern digital systems

"Our mission is simple but powerful-to unite the world by removing artificial barriers and restoring authentic human connection," said Billy Carson, Founder of 4biddenknowledge Inc.

"UniteThe99 gives power back to the people while combining the best parts of existing platforms-without the surveillance, manipulation, or data exploitation."

Strategic Positioning Within a Publicly Traded Ecosystem

UniteThe99 is launched under 4biddenknowledge Inc., a subsidiary of Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTC:BELR), providing the platform with:

Public market transparency

Strategic capital infrastructure

Scalable growth potential

Institutional-level expansion capabilities

This alignment positions UniteThe99 for rapid adoption and global scaling as demand increases for ethical, user-first social platforms.

Availability

UniteThe99 is now available for download:

Apple App Store (iOS)

Google Play Store (Android)

Users can join immediately and become part of a growing global movement focused on unity, truth, and digital sovereignty.

Watch UniteThe99 Video Trailer Here: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/zpbIcUBd7Ws

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth, strategic initiatives, expansion plans, monetization strategies, product development, and market opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTC PINK:BELR) and 4biddenknowledge Inc. undertake no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

About Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTC PINK:BELR)

Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTC PINK:BELR) is a diversified public holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and scaling high-growth businesses across technology, digital infrastructure, media, artificial intelligence, and consumer ecosystems. The Company pursues long-term enterprise value creation through strategic acquisitions, disciplined capital formation, and operational optimization within scalable verticals.

Operating under a public market framework, Bell Rose provides governance infrastructure, capital markets access, and strategic leadership to its subsidiaries. The Company evaluates opportunities in technology-enabled services, logistics platforms, AI-driven applications, digital publishing, streaming media, and emerging consumer ecosystems with recurring revenue potential.

Bell Rose’s model emphasizes:

Strategic acquisitions of operating businesses with proven traction

Capital structure optimization and institutional positioning

Revenue diversification across scalable digital platforms

Long-term shareholder value creation through disciplined execution

By combining public-market transparency with entrepreneurial growth strategy, Bell Rose Capital is positioning itself as a scalable platform for innovative enterprises seeking expansion, monetization, and institutional credibility.

About 4biddenknowledge Inc. (4BK)

4biddenknowledge Inc. ("4BK") is a diversified digital media, education, and artificial intelligence company founded by bestselling author and entrepreneur Billy Carson. Established in 2017, 4BK has evolved into a global, creator-led ecosystem spanning streaming media, publishing, online education, live events, AI-powered consumer applications, and e-commerce platforms.

The Company operates 4biddenknowledge TV, a subscription-based conscious streaming network; 4BK Academy, serving a growing international student base; a publishing division featuring multiple bestselling titles; and a portfolio of proprietary AI-driven tools designed to support career development, personal insight, and applied analytics. 4BK’s content and digital infrastructure reach millions of followers across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, podcast platforms, and global event audiences.

Built through direct-to-consumer engagement and diversified digital monetization, 4BK has demonstrated consistent revenue growth across media, technology, and education verticals. The Company’s integration into Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTC PINK:BELR) marks the expansion of its operations into a publicly traded structure, positioning 4BK for institutional scaling, strategic partnerships, and continued global growth.

Media & Investor Contact

Bell Rose Capital Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@bellrosecapitalinc.com

SOURCE: BELL ROSE CAPITAL INC

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