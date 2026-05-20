Cerebral Palsy Guide Highlights Growing Link Between Preterm Birth and CP Risk

Cerebral Palsy Guide is drawing attention to the well-documented connection between premature birth and cerebral palsy risk, as new research continues to sharpen the understanding of how gestational age at birth shapes long-term neurological outcomes for children.

Cerebral palsy (CP) is the most common physical disability in childhood, and preterm birth is one of its most significant and well-established risk factors. Yet for many families whose babies arrive early, the connection between prematurity and CP is not clearly communicated during the chaotic days of a NICU stay.

Cerebral Palsy Guide, a trusted national resource for families navigating life with CP, is working to change that – ensuring that families of preterm infants have access to the information and early intervention resources that can make a meaningful difference in their child’s development.

What the Latest Research Shows

The scientific evidence connecting preterm birth and CP has grown substantially stronger in recent years. A 2025 systematic review and meta-analysis published in Neurology Research International found that children born preterm have approximately 2.8 times higher odds of developing CP compared with those born at full term.

The analysis reaffirmed that the risk is not uniform – it escalates sharply with decreasing gestational age, with the most significant dangers concentrated among the very preterm.

That picture is further clarified by a landmark NIH-funded cohort study conducted across 25 academic research centers. Among nearly 7,000 children born before 27 weeks of gestation, 18.8% received a cerebral palsy diagnosis – and the odds of CP among surviving extremely preterm infants increased by an average of 11% per year over the study period.

Researchers believe this trend reflects the success of improvements in care. By increasing survival rates among extremely preterm infants who carry the highest risk for CP, more vulnerable infants are now living to receive a diagnosis.

A National Preterm Birth Problem That Has Not Improved

These clinical findings sit against a backdrop of a preterm birth crisis in the United States that public health advocates have been unable to reverse.

The 2025 March of Dimes Report Card gave the United States a D+ grade for preterm births for the fourth consecutive year, with the national preterm birth rate holding at 10.4%, meaning nearly 380,000 babies – or 1 in10 – were born too soon in 2024.

About half of all states received either a D or an F grade for preterm births, with 21 states seeing their rates worsen compared to the prior year.

Racial disparities compound the overall picture. Preterm birth rates among babies born to Black mothers climbed to 14.7% – nearly 1.5 times higher than the national rate – a disparity that has persisted and widened despite decades of awareness efforts.

Each of these numbers represents not only a risk of early arrival, but a statistical elevation in CP risk for the children involved. The families of the roughly 380,000 preterm infants born in 2024 are navigating an increased likelihood of neurodevelopmental challenges that may not become apparent for months or even years.

Why Early Identification Changes Everything

For preterm infants and their families, the period immediately following birth is not only medically critical – it is also the period of greatest neurological opportunity. International guidelines now call for early intervention during key periods of brain plasticity, recognizing that identifying and referring children at high risk for CP to appropriate interventions as early as possible is critical to improving outcomes.

Emerging evidence suggests that involving parents in early intervention strategies may lead to better outcomes, particularly when intervention begins in the very first weeks of life. The infant brain, particularly in the months following an extremely preterm birth, is in a state of accelerated development and heightened responsiveness to treatments .

Early intervention for infants at high risk of CP should address not only motor function but also cognitive skills, communication, eating and drinking, vision, sleep, and musculoskeletal health – a reminder that CP is a complex, multidimensional condition with effects that touch nearly every domain of a child’s development.

What Families of Preterm Infants Should Know

For families whose babies are born preterm, particularly before 32 weeks of gestation, Cerebral Palsy Guide recommends the following:

Ask your neonatology team specifically about CP risk monitoring and neurodevelopmental follow-up before your baby is discharged from the NICU. Many families are not given this information.

Understand that a CP diagnosis may not come until months or even years after birth, which means the early years require active developmental surveillance and not a single assessment.

Know that early intervention services are available in every U.S. state under Part C of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), and that children do not need a confirmed CP diagnosis to qualify.

For more information about cerebral palsy risks, diagnosis, and monitoring, visit cerebralpalsyguide.com.

About Cerebral Palsy Guide: Cerebral Palsy Guide is a dedicated resource providing expert information on cerebral palsy symptoms, causes, diagnosis, treatment options, and family support. The organization’s mission is to ensure that individuals and families affected by CP have access to clear, current, and compassionate guidance.

CONTACT:

Katie Lavender

1330 Boylston St., Suite #400

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

(855) 346-6101

nurse_katie@cerebralpalsyguide.com

SOURCE: Cerebral Palsy Guide

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire