DISRPT Agency, a Division of Dolphin Subsidiary The Door Powers "Art of Glam" During Oscars Week, Driving Cultural Momentum Into Camille Rose's Upcoming Beauté Noir

Samuel L. Jackson, Kelly Rowland, Ruth E. Carter, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph Among Attendees Celebrating the Creative Forces Behind Awards Season Beauty and Style

DISRPT Agency, a leading cultural force in creative media relations and brand-building-and a powerhouse within Dolphin (Nasdaq:DLPN) subsidiary, The Door-continues to set the standard as a culture-forward entertainment and lifestyle partner for acclaimed multicultural haircare brand Camille Rose. Held during Oscars Week on March 11, 2026 at The Maybourne Hotel in Los Angeles, the inaugural Art of Glam: Honoring the Hands Behind the Beauty awards dinner convened industry-leading talent and creatives shaping the beauty and fashion moments seen across Hollywood’s biggest stages.

Curated by The Door’s DISRPT division, the evening featured an elite roster of honorees and A-list presenters, underscoring the agency’s expertise in crafting culturally impactful, high-profile experiences. The event also marks continued momentum for Camille Rose, as the brand and DISRPT build toward the return of Beauté Noir this Juneteenth, a multi-day experience celebrating Black beauty, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

"Art of Glam was about bringing Janell Stephens’, founder of Camille Rose, vision to life in a way that truly honors the creatives shaping beauty and culture at the highest level," said Adriane Jefferson, Founder & Managing Partner of DISRPT at The Door. "Our role was to build the right platform, talent, and experience to match the depth of that vision. This is part of a larger cultural narrative we’re building with Camille Rose, with Beauté Noir as the next chapter."

The Door’s DISRPT division led media relations, talent strategy and booking, and guest curation for the evening’s festivities, securing honorees and A-list presenters, while also curating a VIP guest list spanning entertainment, beauty, and broader pop culture. The evening was hosted by Cori Murray, Editorial EVP of EBONY Magazine. This year’s distinguished roster of honorees included Ruth E. Carter (Janell Stephens Lifetime Achievement Award), Camille Friend (Cinematic Hairstylist Visionary Award), Sheika Daley (Makeup Stylist Visionary Award), Sergio Hudson (Fashion Visionary Award), Vincent Smith (Style Disruptor Award), Tym Wallace (Red Carpet Hair Visionary Award), and John Mosley (Barber Visionary Award). The A-list group of presenters included Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Samuel L. Jackson, Kelly Rowland, Inga Beckham, Durand Bernarr, Tamara Taylor, and Archie Davis.

"When you’re working with a client whose purpose is clear, culture becomes a powerful tool to move that mission forward," said Emily Maldonado, Senior Account Supervisor at DISRPT and project lead. "Art of Glam is a reflection of what that looks like in practice."

The event welcomed over 200 guests, including top-tier media, tastemakers, and cultural leaders across entertainment, beauty, and fashion. Notable attendees included Claressa Shields, Bianca Lawson, Kyla Pratt, and more. The night sparked strong momentum across social and media, generating viral conversation and signaling Art of Glam as a new cultural moment during Oscars Week, setting the stage for Camille Rose’s upcoming Beauté Noir this June, where the celebration of Black beauty and creative excellence will continue.

ABOUT DOLPHIN:

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O’Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas – ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin’s marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture – from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

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CONTACT:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire