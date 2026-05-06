Dolphin Subsidiary Clients Shape the Summer 2026 Season With Culture-Defining Festivals and Events

Leading entertainment marketing and content production company Dolphin (Nasdaq:DLPN) and its marketing division – consisting of marketing and public relations powerhouses 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. – is shaping the sights and sounds of summer in 2026 with a full slate of client events and activations. From large-scale, multi-format festivals and conferences to concert series and sporting competitions, the Dolphin companies represent a wide range of clients hosting culture-defining events across the country this summer.

Shore Fire Media

Providing creative communications services for leaders in the arts, culture and entertainment, Shore Fire supports a diverse roster of over 12 genre-spanning music and arts festivals, concert series and purpose-driven cultural events this summer:

Celebrating its 58th anniversary, the nine-day Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4. As an independent music festival, Summerfest is well known for its multi-genre lineup – which consistently features hundreds of performances across 12 stages, throughout its permanent 75-acre festival grounds along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – and is recognized as one of the most affordable music festivals in the world.

The return of the CBGB Festival is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Under the K Bridge Park in Brooklyn, New York. Building on last year’s raucous inaugural success and punk’s 50th anniversary, this year’s stacked line-up of generation-spanning acts connects punk’s originators with its fiercest future voices. Festival-goers can expect a full day of music, vintage and new merch, expanded local food and drink options, and immersive CBGB installations – including Hilly’s office, the famous bar and the original stage from the club.

Bon Iver’s Eaux Claires Festival returns for the first time in eight years this summer. At the heart of the lineup is music, but along with an incredible roster of musicians, Eaux Claires will feature its inaugural class of Writers In Residence – presenting readings, discussions and collaborations from some of the most intriguing names in the literary world – as well as a full program of fair activities and added fun across its new home of Carson Park in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on July 24 and 25.

Prince Celebration, the annual gathering of devoted Prince fans from around the world, announced its 10th Anniversary Celebration of Life – a major five-day event taking place June 3-7. Marking 10 years since Prince’s passing, this extraordinary global gathering will feature concerts, panels, screenings and special events across Paisley Park, downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Rooted in the spirit of Pete and Toshi Seeger’s folk picnics, the Hudson River Music Festival is set to return for its second year at Croton Point Park in Croton-on-Hudson, New York for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21. This all-ages day aims to bring together music lovers, environmental advocates and families for a vibrant celebration. From musical performances to community-driven experiences, the festival continues to carry the torch of a beloved tradition in the Hudson Valley area.

Miles Davis 100, an ambitious celebration of Miles Davis is underway – honoring one of the most influential artists in history with cultural initiatives, brand collaborations, archival releases and global live events tied to his centennial. Premiering for Davis’ birthday on May 26 at National Sawdust in Brooklyn, The Voice of Miles: A Symphonic Celebration – an upcoming collaboration with Park Avenue Artists – will pair the acclaimed documentary "Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool" and some of Davis’ seminal live performances with newly commissioned orchestral arrangements. The centennial also features an international tour by M.E.B. (Miles Electric Band) – founded and led by Emmy and GRAMMY Award-winning drummer and producer Vincent Wilburn Jr., Davis’ nephew – including four nights at SFJAZZ and an appearance at the Big Ears Festival. The Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland and the recent Montreux Jazz Festival Miami, Newport Jazz Festival and Summerstage are also participating with tributes and special programming.

In 2026, the estate of John Coltrane is marking the 100th anniversary of the musician’s birth with Coltrane 100 – an ambitious, year-long global celebration honoring an artist whose work permanently reshaped the language, ambition and purpose of music. Coltrane 100 will unfold across recorded music, live performance, visual art and institutional partnerships. On Sept. 23, Coltrane’s birthday, the Hollywood Bowl will host the L.A. premiere of Coltrane 100: Legacy – a symphonic celebration with new arrangements of Coltrane’s popular and groundbreaking works. TD Pavilion in Philadelphia will host a Coltrane 100: Legacy concert on July 22 as well. Additionally, communal listening experiences will be celebrated through dedicated "A Love Supreme" vinyl events in New York and Los Angeles with The Record Club, a monthly series known for immersive, audiophile-focused listening sessions.

As the first in a series of special events honoring late American icon John Prine‘s 80th birthday in 2026, the Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts will present Songwriters Celebrate John Prine on June 9. Produced by the Wolf Trap Foundation with the Prine family and the Hello In There Foundation, and commemorating America250 in the National Park for the Performing Arts, this creative collaboration pays tribute to Prine’s legacy through the artists inspired by his enduring influence. The one-night-only concert event will feature an all-star lineup of musicians and songwriters performing beloved Prine songs, all backed by his longtime live band.

An extension of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, The Momentary has announced an expanding slate of 2026 music programming – further cementing its role as a premier destination for live music and culture. Spanning major festivals, outdoor concerts, indoor concerts and a monthly electronic pop-up, the Momentary continues to attract globally recognized artists and emerging talent alike – offering audiences unparalleled live music experiences in a uniquely immersive setting.

Growing from one of Europe’s preeminent dance destinations into an international celebration of excellence and experimentation, on May 8, Italy’s 25-year-old C2C Festival returns to New York City’s Knockdown Center for its second-ever U.S. edition – furthering its commitment to cross-genre aesthetic and transglobal scenes. Following a 2025 debut, the next iteration of C2C Festival NYC brings both an expanded production and stellar lineup and will now take place over three stages across the extraordinary breadth of the venue, indoors and outdoors.

The Warm Love Cool Dreams Music and Arts Festival is returning for its highly-anticipated second edition on May 23-24, taking over 16 On Center‘s Salt Shed in Chicago. Beyond music, attendees can explore the fantastical Oddball Market – featuring a variety of local artists and vendors offering records, vintage clothing, jewelry, books, flash tattoos and more – alongside the Arts of Life Studio Sale, supporting over 80 artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In 2026, Secretly is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its founding. To mark the occasion this summer, Secretly has announced What Comes After the Blues: Secretly 30 in Bloomington, Indiana –featuring special performances from those who have and will continue to shape its past, present and future. Taking place from Aug. 27-29, each night will take over a local venue essential to the story of both Secretly as well as the city where it first began and is still headquartered.