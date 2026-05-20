Her Case Matters Highlights Time Limits for Rideshare Sexual Abuse Cases

A growing wave of lawsuits center on sexual assaults that happened when women used rideshare apps. However, deadlines called statutes of limitations may prevent women from filing if too much time passes. At Her Case Matters, we’re here to help women understand their deadlines and how to get justice through legal claims.

What to Know About Rideshare Sexual Abuse Deadlines

All forms of civil legal actions are subject to deadlines called statutes of limitations, which vary by state.

For women who have been sexually harassed or mistreated – such as when they used a rideshare app – understanding these time limits are critical to assessing options, taking action, and moving forward.

Generally speaking, deadlines for sexual abuse claims are limited to within a few years of the incident occurring. However, many factors could impact how long someone has to file, and the deadlines are subject to change.

These issues can sometimes make it confusing or frustrating for women to pursue lawsuits, even when they otherwise may rightly qualify to do so.

Women advocacy organizations like Her Case Matters are watching the state of the litigation closely, including laws that affect statutes of limitations, and will keep women updated as to their options.

The Importance of Filing Rideshare Abuse Lawsuits in Time

While it can be difficult to think about the legalities surrounding a rideshare sexual abuse case, it’s often critical for women to take action – and soon.

"Statues of limitations are in place so timely justice can be delivered," said Rae Theodore, a spokesperson for Her Case Matters. "However, if the deadline expires, it may not be possible to move forward with a valid claim."

Adding to the concern is that statutes of limitations vary significantly by state. While some states have long-term look back windows for sexual assault cases, others may only allow just a few years.

For women recovering from the harm experienced at the hands of rideshare drivers, it’s understandable to not think about legal issues at first.

But, by working with experienced legal groups, women can understand what their options are and when they need to make a decision on filing a claim, putting the power back into their hands.

Do You Need a Police Report to File Rideshare Sexual Abuse Lawsuits?

A police report is not required to pursue a civil rideshare sexual assault lawsuit. Many survivors choose not to report immediately, and civil claims can still proceed based on evidence, records, and testimony.

Studies show that only 31% of sexual assaults are typically reported to any authority.

Even if a police report is not filed right away, Her Case Matters encourages women to come forward when they’re ready – if only to protect their legal rights.

Experienced sexual abuse attorneys offer free, no-pressure case reviews, allowing women to clearly understand the deadlines that apply without needing to make a decision then and there.

Her Case Matters has legal partners who can determine if you’re eligible for a rideshare sexual abuse lawsuit. Get a free case review now to learn more .

How Rideshare Sexual Abuse Lawsuits Can Help

Rideshare sexual assault lawsuits can allow women who were harmed to get accountability.

Compensation from these sexual abuse claims can pay for medical bills, professional counseling, pain and suffering, lost wages, and and loss of future earning capacity.

In cases where a company’s conduct was particularly reckless, courts may potentially also award punitive damages.

But, if a rideshare sexual abuse lawsuit is not filed within the state’s deadline, a woman could potentially lose her ability to ever file and get the justice she may deserve.

You Didn’t Deserve to Suffer Rideshare Sexual Abuse

More and more women are coming forward with horrific tales of sexual abuse and mistreatment that occurred at the hands of rideshare drivers. If you or somebody you love was affected, it’s important to know that it wasn’t your fault and healing is possible.

By filing rideshare sexual abuse lawsuits within your state’s deadline, you may be able to get a sense of closure, access compensation for expenses, and allow healing to begin.

Her Case Matters was founded as a safe space for women suffering from any type of abuse or corporate mistreatment. The team can help you understand statutes of limitations, find attorneys handling rideshare abuse lawsuits, and walk with you as you recover from what happened.

Visit the Her Case Matters website now to learn more about how the team can support you or a woman in your life.

CONTACT:

Her Case Matters

1330 Boylston St., Suite #400

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

(855) 346-6101

wecanhelp@hercasematters.com

SOURCE: Her Case Matters

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire