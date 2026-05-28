INEO Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement Financing

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INEO Tech Corp. (TSX-V:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO") announces that, further to its news release dated May 4, 2026, the Company intends to increase the maximum size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing from gross proceeds of up to $1,100,000 to gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000.

The financing is expected to be completed at a price of $0.01 per common share on a pre-consolidation basis, or $0.10 per common share on a post-consolidation basis, assuming completion of the Company’s proposed 1-for-10 share consolidation. The minimum closing condition of $500,000 remains unchanged.

The Company expects to use the additional proceeds from the upsized financing for working capital, inventory purchases, production requirements, customer deployment costs and general corporate purposes.

As previously announced, the Company has entered into an agreement to extend the maturity date of the Company’s existing $1,000,000 principal indebtedness from May 17, 2026 to December 17, 2027, subject to the Company completing a minimum $500,000 financing and the conversion of accrued interest owing on the note.

Also as previously announced, the note holder has agreed to convert accrued and unpaid interest under the existing promissory note in the amount of approximately $341,288, calculated as of May 17, 2026, into common shares of the Company at the same pricing basis as the financing. The Company also intends to convert approximately $116,600 of additional indebtedness into common shares at the same pricing basis as the financing.

Completion of the financing, the debt conversions, the share consolidation and the amendment to the promissory note remain subject to customary conditions, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the financing and debt conversion transactions will be subject to applicable resale restrictions, including a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company may pay finder’s fees and/or finder’s warrants in connection with the financing in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

The securities of the Company have not been registered and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSX-V: INEO; OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp. builds technology at the intersection of in-store retail media and loss prevention. INEO’s patented integration of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) pedestals with digital displays helps retailers reduce theft while generating incremental retail media revenue from the same footprint. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (INEO) and the OTCQB (INEOF).

Websites: www.ineosolutionsinc.com & www.ineoretailmedia.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors – including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company’s products, competition, and general market conditions – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed on SEDAR, including the Annual Financial Statements and MD&A for the year ended June 30, 2025 and its subsequently filed interim financial statements and MD&A. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Kyle Hall

CEO, INEO Tech Corp.

604-244-1895

investor@ineosolutionsinc.com

SOURCE: INEO Tech Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire