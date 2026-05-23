Jeffrey W. Meshel's New Book, Know Who You Know, Reveals Why the Right Relationships Shape Opportunity, Trust, and Destiny

At a time when networking has become increasingly shallow, automated, and transactional, entrepreneur, investor, and master connector Jeffrey W. Meshel says the most important question is no longer how many people you know. It is whether you truly understand the people already in your life and whether they understand you.

In Know Who You Know: Connect Deeply, Succeed Fully, Meshel offers a powerful and deeply human exploration of the relationships that shape our opportunities, decisions, reputations, and future. Drawing on decades of experience and a network of more than 15,000 relationships, Meshel argues that success is determined by the depth, trust, discernment, and integrity embedded in the relationships we choose to build.

"Opportunity flows through people," Meshel says. "But not every relationship is equal. The real work is learning who you can trust, who you can help, who will stand with you in a crisis, and who may change the course of your life in ways you never expected."

Part business book, part relationship philosophy, and part personal reflection, Know Who You Know moves beyond conventional networking advice. Meshel examines social capital, trust, betrayal, intuition, AI, LinkedIn, philanthropy, personality assessments, and the unseen threads that connect strangers, colleagues, friends, mentors, donors, and families. The result is a guide for anyone who wants to build a life anchored in meaningful connection rather than transactional exchange.

One of the book’s most moving chapters, "Heart to Heart," follows Meshel’s encounter with Jerry Libbin, a man who says he "died" in March 2022 and returned through a miraculous heart transplant. What begins as a conversation about whether Jerry should reach out to his donor’s family expands into a profound meditation on gratitude, legacy, and the invisible bonds between strangers. Meshel then connects Jerry to Rabbi Jonathan Epstein, who shares the story of an Israeli family who donated a mother’s heart after the October 7 massacre, and later to a retired Chrysler executive whose son’s donated heart and eyes saved another young man’s life.

Know Who You Know asks readers to consider the people who have saved them, challenged them, harmed them, opened doors for them, and made their lives larger. It also asks a more generous question: Whose life have you changed?

Meshel is the founder of The Strategic Forum, an invitation-only business community of accomplished executives and entrepreneurs. He is also the author of One Phone Call Away, The Opportunity Magnet, and Trust Is a Double-Edged Sword: Trust Me.

"Jeff doesn’t just preach networking; he lives it," says Laurie Jennings, six-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and news anchor. "This book shows you how to build connections that transform your career and your life."

Know Who You Know: Connect Deeply, Succeed Fully is available through Amazon and other fine book retailers worldwide.

For speaking engagements and appearances, contact: meshelj1@gmail.com.

SOURCE: Jeffrey W. Meshel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire