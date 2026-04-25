New to The Street Broadcasts Show #746 Tonight on Bloomberg Television 6:30PM EST Featuring NRx Pharma (NASDAQ:NRXP), Performance Golf, Lost Soldier Oil & Gas, Dr. Lee Gause, and CISO Global

Sponsored Programming Supported by Commercials from Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX), IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC), Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN), and Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

New to The Street, one of the longest-running financial television brands, will air Show #746 tonight on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming, reaching millions of households across the U.S., MENA, and Latin America.

This week’s episode features a powerful lineup of companies and industry leaders:

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) – Dr. Jonathan C. Javitt, Founder, Chairman & CEO, discusses the company’s innovative pipeline and advancements in critical care and neuropsychiatric treatments.

Performance Golf – A leading digital golf instruction platform transforming how players improve their game worldwide.

Lost Soldier Oil & Gas – Featuring Marc Bruner, sharing insights into energy development strategy, operational growth initiatives, and industry positioning.

Dr. Lee Gause – Renowned cosmetic dentist and founder of Smile Design Manhattan, discussing the intersection of art and dentistry and offering perspective on choosing the right path for ambitious young men and women.

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) – A cybersecurity leader addressing enterprise-level digital risk and protection strategies.

The broadcast is further supported by commercial sponsorships from:

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX) (https://youtu.be/ytbRAhLTAkM?si=NM2XKcFKJDxb90uw),

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) (https://youtu.be/PPY2CKHMUzE?si=cGwFjidj-1ZRVB1J),

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) (https://youtu.be/aD3yazNtb1M?si=CD-1Jg7ht6rpxVcH), and

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) (https://youtu.be/gBzu0SMv2-s?si=MeAV2X8jNhQKD2HL) – each delivering innovative solutions across healthcare, AI, and technology sectors.

New to The Street continues to combine long-form interviews, national television distribution, earned media, and digital amplification-creating one of the most comprehensive platforms for public companies to tell their story.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a 17-year financial media brand that produces and distributes sponsored programming across Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network, reaching millions of households in the U.S. and internationally. The platform features in-depth interviews with public and private companies, alongside earned media, social media distribution, and iconic outdoor advertising. With one of the largest YouTube audiences in the financial media space, New to The Street delivers unmatched visibility and engagement for its clients.

New to The Street’s powerful digital platforms, including its YouTube channel with over 4.51 million subscribers (https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv?si=XQGpjejyvmLTJgkW), as well as its PR distribution partner NewsOut Channel with over 744,000 subscribers (https://youtube.com/@newsoutchannel?si=p6OuZrP7lHNEQ71S)

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Head of Communications

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire