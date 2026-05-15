OB-GYN Dr. LaReesa Ferdinand discusses Women's Health Month on TipsOnTV

Why Proactive Care Matters at Every Stage of Life for Women

As Women’s Health Month begins, experts say too many women continue to put their own health last, often overlooking early warning signs tied to common conditions ranging from heart disease to hormone-related issues. OB-GYN Dr. LaReesa Ferdinand explains what women should be paying attention to now and why taking a proactive approach to health can make a meaningful difference at every stage of life.

The conversation also serves as a timely reminder for women to prioritize their well-being with practical, everyday habits that can help them stay ahead of potential health concerns. Dr. Ferdinand shares simple, approachable steps women can take to feel more informed, comfortable, and confident about their health.

WHAT DO WOMEN NEED TO KNOW ABOUT GLP-1S

GLP-1s can be a great option for women looking to lose weight, including women navigating hormonal transitions like menopause, when weight gain is common. GoodRx for Weight Loss can help anyone get started. This telemedicine subscription connects with a licensed healthcare provider for a consultation to understand anyone’s needs, review options and, if appropriate, get a prescription for an FDA-approved GLP-1. GoodRx is not insurance but offers industry-leading prices to help make these treatments more accessible. For more information, visit GoodRx.com/WeightLossSupport.

HOW TO SLEEP BETTER

Quality sleep is essential for supporting energy, mood and overall well-being, especially for women balancing so much each day. In honor of Women’s Health Month, make sleep a priority with new Ultra Sleep from Natrol®. As the #1 drug-free sleep aid brand*, Natrol® understands sleep. Its 3-in-1 blend of melatonin, a highly trusted and effective sleep ingredient, GABA and botanicals support all four stages of the sleep cycle.** It is 100% drug-free and non-habit forming, so anyone can wake up feeling rested, refreshed and ready for the day. For more information, visit www.natrol.com. Nielsen L52 weeks 02.21.26*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

FEEL MORE COMFORTABLE AND CONFIDENT

Incontinence is something many women experience, especially as they age. Simple steps like maintaining good hygiene and using gentle, skin-friendly products can make a big difference in comfort and confidence. WaterWipes has expanded beyond baby and toddler care with its new Incontinence Care Wipes, made with 99% water, providing a gentle, effective 3-in-1 clean for sensitive, aging skin. With three tailored options, women can choose the right solution for their needs. WaterWipes Adult Incontinence Care Wipes are available at Amazon and Walgreens. For more information, visit www.waterwipes.com.

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