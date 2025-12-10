Paw-liday Gifts to Pamper Pets on TipsOnTv

Top Pet Expert Kristen Levine Shares Her Holiday Gift Guide for Four-Legged Family Members

Do not forget the pets! This December, award-winning pet living expert and author of Pampered Pets on a Budget, Kristen Levine, shares some top picks for the our furry companions just in time for the holidays. With more than 25 years of experience improving the lives of pets and their people, Kristen offers ideas to help pet parents choose fun, functional, and safe gifts for the season.

GO-TO FOR PAMPERING PETS

PetSmart is the go-to destination for pets this holiday season, whether doing some holiday shopping, taking photos with Santa, or just going for a walk on chilly days when everyone would rather be indoors. Check out PetSmart’s Merry & Bright collection, it has everything needed to ensure dogs, cats, reptiles and small pets are included in all holiday celebrations. With hundreds of festive finds under $10, PetSmart’s Merry & Bright collection has toys, treats, apparel and accessories that will bring joy to pets this holiday season. For more information, visit www.petsmart.com

SPECIAL NUTRITION FOR PETS

Dogs deserve the same love, high-quality ingredients, and fresh and delicious food as everyone else in the family. This holiday season, Blue Buffalo, the most trusted natural pet food brand, invites pet parents to make every meal a fresh act of love with Love Made Fresh, a new line of refrigerated, fresh dog food for pups who are beloved family members. Enhanced with vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to help dogs thrive, Love Made Fresh is available in a convenient resealable tub or roll, and can be served solo, mixed with kibble or used as a topper! Learn more at bluebuffalo.com.

