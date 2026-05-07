Pet Expert Kristen Levine Offers Pet Health, Safety and Wellness Tips for National Pet Month on TipsOnTV

Author of Pampered Pets on a Budget Kristen Levine Highlights Practical Ways Pet Owners Can Manage Costs, Embrace New Tools and Support Happier Pets

With more than 25 years in the pet industry, Kristen Levine has been tracking how pet care is changing and what it means for today’s pet owners. As May marks National Pet Month, Levine breaks down rising costs, shifting pet care habits, popular pet trends and the growing link between pet ownership and overall well-being.

She also offers practical, budget-friendly tips viewers can use immediately to help keep pets healthy, happy and safe. From AI health monitoring technology to pet-friendly outdoor products and nutritious cat treats, these ideas focus on simple ways to improve pet health, behavior and daily life at home.

NEWEST INNOVATIONS FOR PETS

One of the most exciting innovations is the PetPace AI Health Monitoring Collar. It is more than just a common activity tracker-it’s clinically validated to deliver real-time health insights, analytics and alerts. It is the only one that monitors vital signs like pulse, respiration and temperature, and detects signs of pain before symptoms appear. It also includes built-in 24/7 telemedicine with licensed vets. PetPace allows pet owners to stay ahead of potential health issues and make more informed decisions about their pet’s care and overall well-being. It is $100 off in May at PetPace.com.

KEEP PETS SAFE

This time of year, many homeowners are busy taking care of their yards, so it is important to choose products that are safe for use around their pets. Spruce Weed and Grass Killer is a pet-friendly and weed-deadly alternative for National Pet Month. Spruce is safe for use around people, pets and even bees when used as directed. It also works fast, with visible results in as little as an hour. The Spruce EZ-AIM is perfect for grab-and-go spot treatment, and the Power Wand is made for easy refills, so pet owners can spend less time weeding and more time enjoying the outdoors with pets. For more information, visit SpruceIt.com.

SOMETHING PET OWNERS OFTEN OVERLOOK

Something a lot of pet owners overlook is that treats are not just extras; they can actually make up a meaningful part of a pet’s daily intake. For cats, try INABA’s Churu Complete. It is that lickable experience cats are obsessed with while being fully nutritious. It comes in a variety of textures and flavors and is made with high-quality ingredients plus essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, taurine and fish oil to support coat health. Churu Complete is also incredibly hydrating, with up to 88% moisture, which is so important as many cats may not drink enough water. Find it at Walmart.com.

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