Social Media Became TV and Local TV Lost Its Signal

Social media stopped being social somewhere around 2023. The platforms kept the name, but the function changed. Feeds became channels. Timelines became programming blocks. Connection gave way to consumption.

Marketers are now being told explicitly to operate like content studios if they want to stay visible. Brand social teams are competing directly with Netflix, TikTok creators, and YouTube originals for the same eyeballs in the same feeds. Your employer’s Instagram account, fighting for attention against actual television.

Meanwhile, local television is fighting a rearguard action against economic gravity. Scripps and DirecTV are locked in another retransmission standoff, and 54 stations across 36 markets went dark. The pattern repeats every few years with different players, but the underlying dynamic stays the same: traditional broadcasters need carriage fees to survive, and satellite providers can’t afford to keep paying them.

Between those two poles, the rest of us are trying to figure out what production and distribution even mean anymore. The thread connecting all of this: the infrastructure that used to separate different types of media has collapsed, and the people who make content are absorbing the consequences.

Your Feed Is a Streaming Service Now

The shift has been underway for years, but the language has finally caught up. Social platforms are entertainment destinations, full stop.

The Digiday reporting lays out what that means operationally: brands can no longer treat social as a distribution channel for content created elsewhere. The platforms reward native entertainment formats, algorithm-friendly pacing, and volume. If you’re running social for a brand, you’re running a production operation.

Two immediate problems.

First, most marketing departments weren’t built to function as studios. Hiring for social media roles has traditionally prioritized community management and strategic thinking over content production velocity. That mismatch shows up in job descriptions that now routinely ask for video editing, creative concepting, and the ability to ship five formats per week per platform.

Second, audiences are simultaneously spreading across platforms and abandoning them. Data from Spain shows users are active on an average of 7.2 platforms, but 42% quit at least one platform over the past year. The volatility matters more than the expansion.

You can build an audience on a platform today and watch it evaporate tomorrow because the algorithm changed, the audience migrated, or the platform became culturally toxic.

The New Reality: You must produce entertainment-grade content at scale on distribution that is structurally unstable. Studios have always dealt with hits and flops, but they at least knew where the theaters were. Social marketers are producing like studios while the theaters randomly change locations.

Career implications are straightforward. Social roles are converging with editorial and creative production roles. Community management still matters, but it’s no longer the lead skill.

The people who will succeed in brand social can concept, produce, and optimize video content across platforms while tracking performance data in real time. If you’re hiring for those roles, the job description looks less like traditional marketing and more like a production coordinator position at a digital publisher.

When Design Does the Heavy Lifting

Two recent design projects illustrate a principle worth stating plainly: presentation determines perceived value.

Studio Mol’s project framing children’s artwork is small-scale but conceptually sharp. Take drawings that would normally get taped to a fridge, treat them with museum-quality presentation, and suddenly they read as legitimate art objects. The children’s work didn’t change. The context did. That shift creates emotional and monetary value that wasn’t there before.

Anyone working in visual communication should pay attention. A social post becomes more credible with better type treatment. A data report becomes more persuasive with cleaner information design. A portfolio piece gets taken seriously when it’s properly photographed and lit.

On a larger scale, Apple’s redesigned Sports app demonstrates the same idea applied to data visualization. Box scores are functionally identical across every sports app. Apple’s version makes the information genuinely pleasant to read. Same data, different interface. That difference matters enough that people will choose one app over another based purely on presentation.

If you’re producing content at scale for social feeds, better visual treatment is one of the few differentiators you fully control. The platforms dictate format and pacing. You control how polished the execution looks.

The career angle: design skills have become table stakes for roles that didn’t traditionally require them. Editors need basic visual literacy. Social managers need to art-direct shoots. Content strategists need to understand layout hierarchy. You don’t need to become a designer. You need to speak the language well enough to know what good execution looks like and how to brief for it.

54 Stations Dark, 36 Markets, Primary Season

54 Scripps stations went dark across 36 markets after the company and DirecTV couldn’t agree on retransmission fees.

Scripps, the third-largest ABC affiliate operator, wanted higher carriage fees. DirecTV, facing subscriber losses and rising content costs, refused. Neither side blinked.

The timing makes it worse. Primary election season means local news coverage matters more than usual, and these blackouts remove access to broadcast journalism for millions of households. DirecTV subscribers in affected markets can’t watch their ABC affiliates. They can stream, switch providers, or go without. Most will do nothing and simply lose access to local news.

The underlying economics are constant. Local television stations need retransmission revenue to fund newsrooms. Pay-TV providers can’t afford to keep raising rates when subscribers are cutting the cord. The math doesn’t work for either side, so they fight over smaller pieces of a shrinking pie.

The Pattern: Blackouts lead to lost viewership, lower ratings, reduced ad revenue, newsroom cuts. Every time the cycle repeats, local journalism capacity shrinks. The people who cover city councils, school boards, and state legislatures lose their jobs. The beats go uncovered.

Local TV newsrooms remain the largest employer of broadcast journalists in the country, but the business model supporting them is breaking down. Retransmission fees were supposed to replace declining advertising revenue. When those fees become unsustainable, newsroom budgets get cut.

Local digital news operations haven’t filled the gap. A single local television station might employ 30 to 50 journalists. The digital equivalent often runs with five or fewer. When a broadcast station loses carriage, that reporting capacity doesn’t shift to digital. It disappears.

What This Means

The common thread: the infrastructure separating different media categories has collapsed. Social platforms are entertainment services. Local TV stations lose distribution overnight. Design standards from one medium (museum presentation, consumer tech) migrate to another.

For people building media careers, this creates both opportunity and instability. Social marketers need production skills. Journalists need visual literacy. Designers need editorial judgment. The specialization that defined media careers for decades is giving way to hybrid skillsets.

If you’re looking for your next move, focus on roles that let you build multiple capabilities at once. Producer roles at digital publishers. Content strategy positions at platforms. Creative direction work at agencies. Browse open roles on Mediabistro and look for positions that combine at least two traditionally separate skillsets. Those are the jobs with a future.

If you’re hiring, recognize that job descriptions written for 2020 media roles don’t map to 2026 realities. Social media managers need video production skills. Editors need platform strategy experience. Designers need content instincts. Post a job on Mediabistro with requirements that reflect what the work actually demands.

Platforms become studios. Studios compete with brands. Broadcasters lose distribution. The people who thrive see these shifts as connected patterns, and build skills that compound across them.

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