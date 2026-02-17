Specificity (OTCID: SPTY) Launches Strategic Expansion into $600B Home Services Market with Proprietary Human-Only, Intent-Driven Advertising Platform

Specificity (OTCID:SPTY), a full-service advertising agency powered by proprietary AI-driven fraud prevention and real-time intent technology, today announced its strategic expansion into the U.S. home services sector – a market exceeding $600 billion annually.

The initiative marks a focused vertical rollout of the company’s hybrid AdTech + MarTech model designed to eliminate invalid traffic, remove bot-driven ad waste, and deliver verified, high-intent homeowners actively seeking services such as HVAC, plumbing, roofing, electrical, window replacement, siding and restoration.

Unlike traditional digital agencies or SaaS marketing platforms, Specificity operates as a performance-driven, human-verified advertising partner combining managed services with proprietary fraud mitigation infrastructure.

Solving a Billion-Dollar Problem in Local Advertising

Digital advertising fraud continues to drain billions of dollars annually from businesses across industries. Home services companies – many of which rely heavily on paid search, social, and programmatic display, are particularly vulnerable to:

Click fraud

Bot-driven traffic

Competitor click abuse

Non-human impressions

Low-intent lead generation

Non-exclusive leads, PPC campaigns with errant data and bot traffic, leads that never answer the phone and extremely high costs per lead campaigns are the thrust of what home services businesses deal with. Specificity’s proprietary AI stack identifies and filters invalid traffic in real time while leveraging first-party intent data to target verified homeowners actively searching for specific services.

"Home services businesses operate in highly competitive, high-CPL (cost per lead) and CPA (cost per acquisition) environments where wasted ad spend directly impacts profitability," said Jason Wood, Founder and CEO of Specificity "Our technology and managed service model were built to ensure that marketing budgets reach real humans with real intent- not bots, not fraud, and not artificial traffic. The home services space is a market within which our tech has real, material impact for brands that is illuminated immediately in campaign analytics. In other words, the revenue increase impact is undeniable from the very beginning of campaign launch."

Vertical-First Growth Strategy

The company has initiated a structured rollout targeting mid-market home services operators as its first expansion phase. This includes:

Dedicated home services campaign infrastructure

Proprietary intent data activation

Cross-channel execution (Search, Display, Social, CTV)

Human-only traffic verification protocols

Conversion pipeline optimization

Specificity has begun outbound acquisition efforts supported by automated CRM systems and scaled cold outreach to accelerate case study development within the vertical.

The company expects this targeted expansion to generate repeatable proof-of-performance campaigns before expanding into larger enterprise accounts.

Building Shareholder Value Through Execution

Specificity’s expansion into home services aligns with its broader strategic vision to become a global leader in clean, performance-driven advertising infrastructure.

The company believes that vertical dominance, measurable ROI lift, and documented fraud reduction metrics will provide:

Recurring client relationships

Stronger operating revenue visibility

Enhanced market awareness

Improved liquidity and trading interest for SPTY shares

"Our objective is disciplined execution," Wood added. "We are focused on building real revenue, real results, and real proof that our human-only advertising model materially outperforms traditional digital marketing approaches."

About Specificity

Specificity is an OTCID-listed advertising technology company delivering intent-driven, AI-powered digital marketing solutions. The company combines full-service agency execution with proprietary fraud prevention technology designed to eliminate invalid traffic and maximize return on advertising spend.

For more information, visit:

www.specificityinc.com

Investor Relations:

Chris Gruening

VP, Client Services

Info@specificityinc.com

Specificity

SOURCE: Specificity Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire